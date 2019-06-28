CalAmp: This Could Be The Moment

While the risks of investing in CAMP still abound, I believe they are now outweighed by the potential returns.

The telematics business continues to unwind as expected, but signs of stabilization and a pickup in SaaS revenues look highly encouraging.

I have been monitoring connected device tech player CalAmp (CAMP) for a few months now. In my recent earnings preview, I stated that "this stock has the ability to double to $20/share if management is simply able to execute on its restructuring plan".

On Thursday, the company may have provided evidence that it can do just that.

Source: Alpha Street

CalAmp reported fiscal 1Q20 results that beat expectations across the board. Revenues of $89.1 billion topped consensus by a solid $2 million, while adjusted EPS of $0.12 landed three cents ahead of expectations. See non-GAAP P&L below.

Top of mind for me ahead of earnings were two key topics: (1) indications that the company might be approaching operational stabilization and (2) an update on how much closer CalAmp may be to reaching its longer-term goals of $200 million in SaaS revenues and consolidated EBITDA margin of 20%. On both fronts, I believe the company delivered encouraging results.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from earnings release

Regarding the first bullet point above, the unwind of CalAmp's telematics business continues to be evident, as segment revenues dropped 17% YOY. But the sales contraction was very much expected, given the company's push to shift its business closer to a recurring, SaaS-based model - not to mention CalAmp's recent acquisition of one of its former MRM clients. While longer-term opportunities within this segment continue to exist, particularly in the form of 3G-to-LTE upgrades, managing the top-line decline while maintaining margins afloat is the most that I expect to see happen without substantial risk to the investment thesis.

On the second bullet point, I was impressed to witness 38% growth in software and subscription. The graph below illustrates how the revenue mix has shifted quickly between the last and current quarters, approaching management's long-term goal of deriving 40% of total company sales from this division.

To be clear, the great majority of the SaaS revenue increase in fiscal 1Q20 was inorganic, driven by the acquisitions of Tracker, LoJack Mexico and Synovia Solutions. Going forward, the mix shift should continue to occur, but at a much slower pace. Still, CalAmp is certainly moving in the right direction, inching closer to a SaaS model that should lead to more predictable top line growth, higher margins, and expanding valuation multiples as a result of lower perceived risks.

Source: DM Martins Research

On the stock

Let me be clear: an investment in CAMP is certainly not without substantial risks and expected short-term volatility. Old-time followers of this stock will probably remember that CalAmp has been a company better known for future potential (machine-to-machine and connected device revolution) that never fully materialized. But this time, the company's transformation efforts could be more sustainable, given the "stickiness" of the subscription model.

I have pointed out before that, assuming the management team's long-term targets are reached, CAMP's SaaS segment alone could be worth $20/share based on a mere half the valuation paid by Verizon (VZ) to acquire former peer Fleetmatics, in 2016. Since CAMP trades today at $12/share, next-year P/E of only 12.9x and long-term PEG of 1.1x, the upside opportunity looks sizable.

Data by YCharts

Given the recent results, I believe CAMP shares are more likely to head in the direction of the $20s rather than back down towards single digits. If I were to buy the stock today, in fact, I would set $20 apiece as my initial target with a stop loss at $10 - a price that seems to be CAMP's 52-week support level.

In the end, while the risks of investing in this stock still abound, I believe they are now outweighed by the potential returns.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CAMP over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.