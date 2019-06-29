In Hindsight, FDA Rejection Of Acer's Edsivo Should Have Been Obvious

Hindsight is always 20/20, and it’s the same in hindsight investing. Here, I’d like to address Acer Therapeutics’ (ACER) failure with Edsivo (celiprolol) for vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome (vEDS). The FDA’s rejection can teach investors, myself included, valuable lessons for the future regarding uncontrolled trials backed by observational studies. I believe, in retrospect, that the complete response letter received by Acer from the Food and Drug Administration should have been expected, perhaps even on the border of obvious. What I am hoping to show is that, in the future, for companies in a similar situation, their stocks can be shorted around their PDUFA dates.

What situation is that exactly? Before we answer that question directly, let’s go back in time a few years to the FDA’s landmark decision on Sarepta’s (SRPT) Exondys 51 for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Exondys 51 was approved on the basis of data for 12 patients that were inconclusive. Data was compared to historical control rather than a controlled trial, and the primary endpoint of dystrophin production was initially inconclusive. Through and through, Exondys 51’s approval was based on shoddy data, came despite an FDA panel rejection recommendation, and also involved a resignation of an FDA official who opposed the drug’s approval on scientific grounds.

It was still approved. Why? The FDA can call itself independent all it wants, but bureaucrats are people too, and they are affected by public opinion. The public panel session that led to its approval was called “…one of the most politically charged FDA advisory panel meetings held for a new drug approval.” (See link above.) 51 out of 52 speakers at the event spoke in favor of its approval. The families of boys with DMD were practically begging for a chance. The approval was entirely public relations-motivated. Based on the data alone, Exondys 51 would have been rejected.

Edsivo had better data than Exondys 51 did, but it didn’t have any tailwind from public opinion as DMD gave Exondys 51. The trial, conducted by Assistance Publique - Hôpitaux de Paris, had begun 16 years ago. It ended 8 years ago in 2011. 50 patients for each arm were supposed to be recruited in order to statistically power the trial, but only 53 were recruited in total. Technically, it was ended because of efficacy. But difficulty finding patients and getting them to enroll probably contributed.

In late September 2017, Acer reported positive topline results from a clinical trial of Edsivo on vEDS patients. Though I’m not saying that Acer deliberately misled anyone, that announcement was misleading, especially for retail investors who don’t go past headlines. Here’s the relevant quote from the release:

Acer’s retrospective source verified analysis of the trial data, including the primary and secondary endpoints, confirmed the data from a previously published randomized controlled clinical study of celiprolol.

There were no new topline results. What Acer announced back in 2017 was a repackaging of data that was already 6 years old at the time. Acer had bought rights to use this data as an underpinning for an application back in December 2016 from Great Paris University Hospitals. There is nothing wrong with this approach inherently, but it should have raised caution flags, because why hadn’t anyone else picked it up 6 years after the trial was completed? Here, we have an approved drug in Europe, patented way back in 1973, with data that shows it may help people with a rare life-threatening disease, it’s already prescribed this way off label, and nobody has bid on the asset for 6 years? Perhaps other potential buyers believed that an additional, expensive Phase III trial would be required, and therefore, it wasn’t worth the bother.

The clinical logic behind the move was sound. vEDS leads to brittle arteries and blood vessels due to faulty collagen production, and celiprolol, a hypertension medication, relaxes the arterial wall, so theoretically, this has an effect of making the arteries more supple and therefore less prone to rupture, but nobody really knows for sure. The basic data point cited is that retrospective analysis found that 20% of people in the celiprolol arm had an arterial event, versus 50% in the untreated group.

However, the biggest problem may not have even been the trial size. The Lancet Paper where the original study was published showed an entirely different problem with the trial that was sure to unnerve FDA officials. That is, only 53% of 25 patients in the Edsivo arm were confirmed to have vEDS in the first place. In the control group, however, 71% of the remaining 28 patients were confirmed to have the mutation. That means less patients in the Edsivo group than control could have actually had the disease. Perhaps, thinks the FDA, this contributed to the statistically significant improvement in the Edsivo arm?

Still, despite the problems, there was very good evidence that Edsivo works to improve clinical outcomes. It just wasn’t arrived at in the way the FDA likes doing things. In a long-term observational follow-up for 147 patients, all with confirmed vEDS observed between 2000 and 2017, it was found that, with 90.3% of patients treated with celiprolol, over two-thirds of patients had no clinical events, despite 51% of them having previous clinical events before they started taking the drug. Reduction in mortality was dose-dependent, and there was a statistically significant decrease in hospitalization before and after the drug started being taken regularly. Even though all patients in this follow-up had confirmed vEDS, that doesn’t plug the holes in the initial trial.

In the observational follow-up though, the same patients are being compared before and after taking celiprolol. That’s not a controlled trial. Though the evidence as presented shows that the drug probably works on vEDS, the observational follow-up is only supportive for conducting a better, more rigorous trial.

Edsivo is probably effective against vEDS. Otherwise, European doctors wouldn’t prescribe it off label to these patients. But that doesn’t mean the FDA will let a company get away with using old data from a small trial where some patients may not even have had the indication being treated, to skip having to do any trials of its own, because “probably.” It could be used as a precedent for other companies to slack off.

The only reason Sarepta’s Exondys 51 was approved, conditionally, was because of public outcry and political pressure. Edsivo does not have that on its side. There are no heartbreaking pictures of vEDS patients destined to die as children. The patient population is too small at just 4,169 patients (page 16) to mobilize any sort of public pressure. So the FDA insisted on a new clinical outcomes trial, which will take years.

The last trial of 54 patients took seven and a half years to complete. Sales were predicted to reach $400M annual, a lot of lost revenue. Add in the cost of a new phase III trial itself, and the loss is in the billions. Acer does not have enough money to sponsor a new Phase III trial, given that it has only $32M on its balance sheet, a quarterly burn of $6M, very little of having gone into Edsivo because there were no trials being conducted by Acer itself.

Acer’s other candidate, ACER-001 for urea cycle disorders, is in Phase II and years away from coming to market. Acer is going to have to decide if it can even afford to pursue Edsivo further now, or whether it will have to wait and instead put its remaining resources into ACER-001. Either way, it will soon have to refinance.

After the company refinances and puts a plan forward for Edsivo with a timeline, then it could be a decent speculative buy on the assumption that the new trial will be rigorous enough for FDA approval. The drug appears to work. It’s just a question of going through the FDA motions and how much time that takes.

Any other company in such a situation, in which it is relying on a small trial for a rare disease lacking controls but offering observational data, investors should keep in mind that the FDA will probably reject it, unless the FDA is forced into conditional approval if there is political pressure brought to bear that it can’t ignore. Any future company like this would make a good candidate for shorting.

