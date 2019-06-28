KB Home: Thoughts On Q2 2019 Earnings

I am waiting for confirmation from housing indicators as most builders are not out of the woods yet.

KB Home (KBH) just released its second quarter earnings. I could not have been more excited given that the housing market has continued to show weakness over the past few weeks. In addition to that, we just got results from Lennar (LEN) which showed that investors need more than just positive expectations from homebuilding managers. The good thing is that KB Home reported very strong new orders, solid margins and positive comments regarding its business model. The stock is way up after earnings but needs more support before I start to bet on a breakout. All things considered, the company confirmed its strength, but more is needed.

Source: KB Home

I'm Cautiously Applauding This Quarter

11%. That's how much adjusted EPS contracted in the second quarter of 2019. This is the second consecutive quarter of negative EPS growth. That's pretty much where the bad news ends. The first quarter did come in lower compared to the previous-year quarter but managed to easily beat EPS expectations by $0.12. The company has either beaten or met expectations every single quarter over the past years which shows that the company is able to surprise investors in both housing uptrends and downturns.

Source: Estimize

Sales reached $1.02 billion which is also significantly higher than expected ($935 million) but 7% lower on a year-on-year basis.

One could even say that beating expectations in times when analysts expect contracting EPS growth is more significant than beating expectations during upswings.

The company's stock is up more than 5% while I am writing this.

One of the reasons why the stock is up this much is the fact that new orders growth came in at 15%. New orders value improved by 13%. The average selling price fell in the West-Coast region by 15% and was down by 6% in the Central region. The Southwest (+6%) and Southeast (+6%) were both up. This displays a trend that has been going on for quite some time now where the South continues to do well while the overpriced West-Coast continues to cool. Building permits suggested that homebuilders in general are likely to report negative new orders in their second quarter. Moreover, this trend is likely going to continues as NAHB housing market sentiment is hinting at even slower growth. NAHB housing market sentiment measures single family housing sentiment which is an appropriate indicator when analyzing homebuilders. The company itself mentions strong job growth, rising wages and high consumer confidence as reasons why demand continues to be strong. They are right, but none of these numbers are leading. And even if they were, wouldn't it make sense that NAHB sentiment and building permits were much higher than they currently are?

Anyhow, back to KB Home. I had to check the new orders growth rate of 15% twice because I did not believe the company was able to report a double-digit new orders improvement.

One of the reasons why new orders are up this much is a strong improvement of selling communities. The company's ending community count for the second quarter came in at 255 which is an increase of 21%. The average community count increased by 17% to 252. The absorption rate came in slightly lower at 5.4 which is down 0.1 or 2% from the prior-year quarter. This is a solid number but it also somewhat shows that organic growth is not that good as new orders seem to suggest on first sight.

Nonetheless, the company which aims to gain market share in the starters segment generated 55% of its sales from first time buyers. This is up 400 basis points compared to the last quarter.

The good news does not yet end. Homebuilding operating margins improved from 4.3% in the prior quarter to 5.5%. Note that these numbers have been adjusted for inventory-related charges. Gross margins remained unchanged at 17.6%. SG&A expenses fell to 12.1% of total sales from 13.4% in the prior quarter.

Adding to that, the company has significantly improved its debt load and returns after launching the Returns-Focused Growth Plan in 2016. Since then, the return on invested capital has improved from 5.2% to 10.4% while debt-to-capital has fallen from 54.7% to 45.8%. Meanwhile, the company has returned $57 million to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases after having repaid $800 million worth of debt.

With regards to the stock price, I am happy the company is being rewarded by investors after easily beating earnings supported by strong new orders, and higher margins. The problem is that the stock declined 14% from its May peak to the recent lows. This happened as most homebuilders are starting to run into resistance after their massive year-to-date rally. At this point, the air is getting thinner due to the absence of any building permits and NAHB sentiment improvements. Lennar was one of the most recent victims as I already mentioned. KB Home is currently enjoying the gains from its hard work and the fact that the stock is trading at 8.2x next year's earnings with a PEG ratio of 0.34.

Source: FINVIZ

Nonetheless, as much as I hate to say it, I am not yet buying. I have to wait for a confirmation from my housing indicators. Once we get support from housing indicators, I think KB Home will start a sustainable long-term rally supported by its ability to generate higher new orders in tough times and rising margins. The company has a bright future ahead, it's just important to get the entry right. And I am not buying unless I get confirmation from housing indicators. If you disagree with me and want to have homebuilding exposure right now, I think KB Home is one of the stocks that deserve to be bought.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.