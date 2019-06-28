Oasis Midstream Partners: This High-Yielding MLP Will Get Even Better

Oasis Midstream Partners (OMP) offers an above-average yield of 9.2% and is on track to grow distributions by double-digits in the near future on the back of solid earnings and cash flow growth. The master limited partnership has typically relied on its parent Oasis Petroleum (OAS) for nearly all of its revenues, but it will diversify its customer base as it expands in the Bakken shale play and enters the Permian Basin. I think Oasis Midstream is a great MLP which might appeal to many yield-hunters.

Image courtesy of Pixabay

This year is turning out to be a challenging one for oil producers, thanks in large part to the volatility in oil prices, but the midstream master limited partnerships are having a great time. Shares of oil producers, as measured by the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP), climbed by 21% from the start of the year through mid-April as the spot price of the US benchmark WTI crude increased from $45 to more than $64 a barrel. But the subsequent dip in prices to $57 currently has effectively wiped out all of those gains. The midstream MLPs, however, are still up 12.6% on a year-to-date basis, as measured by ALPS Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP). The midstream MLPs, who have no direct exposure to oil prices, have benefited from a healthy business environment, particularly growing levels of oil and gas volumes from the major shale oil plays in the US.

Oasis Midstream Partners is one of those MLPs that have performed well this year. It was created by the shale oil and gas producer Oasis Petroleum to own, develop, and operate midstream assets in the Bakken shale located in North Dakota and Montana. Oasis Midstream operates oil and gas gathering, natural gas processing, and water gathering, distribution, and disposal assets. In my view, Oasis Midstream’s primary growth driver is Oasis Petroleum whose growing levels of oil and gas production will be handled by the MLP.

Oasis Petroleum operates in the Bakken shale play and the Delaware Basin in West Texas, although a vast majority (93% in 1Q19) of its production comes from the former. The company has interest in 414,000 net acres at Bakken which hold almost 1,400 drilling locations. It has been growing its oil and gas production. The company pumped 91,700 boe per day in the first quarter and expects to produce between 86,000 and 91,000 boe per day throughout the remainder of the year. That’s up from last year’s average production of 82,500 boe per day. Oasis Midstream will be one of the beneficiaries of this growth since the MLP’s assets will handle greater quantities of hydrocarbons.

Although Oasis Midstream gets most of its revenues from Oasis Petroleum, it operates at the heart of Bakken where there are significant opportunities for future growth and customer diversification. A number of Bakken oil producers, besides Oasis Petroleum, have also been growing production. For instance, Hess Corp. (HES), another major Bakken producer, plans to increase its regional output by around 20% from 2018 to between 135,000 and 145,000 boe per day in 2019. The total oil production from Bakken will increase to 1.44 million bpd in July from 1.28 million bpd a year earlier while gas production will climb to record levels of 2.97 billion bf per day from 2.42 billion cf per day in the corresponding period, as per latest estimates from the US Energy Information Administration.

I believe Oasis Midstream will further grow its business and attract new customers at Bakken. The MLP recently brought a new 200 million cf per day natural gas plant online in North Dakota which has made it the state’s second-largest processor, which is an excellent position to be in since there has been a shortage of processing capacity in this region. Overall, there’s 2.2 billion cf per day of gas processing capacity in the entire Williston Basin, which is home to the Bakken play, which means that the production exceeds capacity by roughly 770 million cf per day, as per my rough estimate.

Oasis Midstream has been successful in attracting some third-party customers for its gas processing plant. Around 15% of the Q1-2019 volumes processed by the MLPs wholly-owned subsidiary Bighorn DevCo, which operates the new as well as an older 80 million cf per day facility, were related to third parties. The new plant hasn’t fully ramped up yet since it came online around six months ago. Its utilization rate clocked in at 70% by the end of Q1-2019, which is forecasted to increase to 90% by the end of the year. That’s going to play a big role in driving Oasis Midstream’s volume growth which will drive earnings and distributable cash flow growth. Moreover, it will help the MLP in further diversifying its customer base.

What I also like about Oasis Midstream is that it is diversifying its regional exposure as well. The Bakken-focused operator is now planning to enter the Delaware Basin which is located within the Permian Basin which is the premier US shale oil patch. The MLP has agreed to build and operate crude oil and water gathering and water disposal assets in Delaware Basin on 100,000 gross acres that have been dedicated by Oasis Petroleum. The acreage covers an area that is located around Oasis Petroleum’s oil and gas producing properties in Winkler, Ward, and Loving counties in Texas. The MLP will spend around $53 million to $57 million in 2019 on the acquisition of existing infrastructure assets from Oasis Petroleum and development of new ones. This marks Oasis Midstream’s entry into the Delaware Basin. Since this business will be located in the most prolific oil and gas producing region of the US and has close proximity to the Wink Oil Hub, it will likely attract third-party customers as well. That’s going to help the MLP further diversify its customer base. However, even without any third-party customers, these crude oil and water infrastructure assets will immediately begin serving Oasis Petroleum and will generate between $1 million and $3 million of EBITDA in 2019 for Oasis Midstream. The earnings will likely increase considerably in the future as Oasis Midstream grows volumes and ramps up these assets by spending around $250 million on them during 2020-23.

Oasis Midstream has also been increasing its stake in the Bobcat DevCo, which is owned by its parent and has crude oil, water, and gas gathering and water disposal assets. Earlier this year, the MLP signed a capital expenditure agreement whereby it agreed to cover up to $80 million of this year’s capital contributions related to Bobcat, which Oasis Petroleum would otherwise be required to make in exchange for increasing ownership interest in the development company. Oasis Midstream owned 25% of Bobcat by the end of 2018, but after spending $17.1 million on Bobcat in Q1-2019, the MLP has increased its stake to 27.4%. Additional spending on Bobcat will increase Oasis Midstream’s ownership position to 34-36% by the end of this year. That’s going to be immediately accretive to Oasis Midstream’s earnings and distributable cash flows.

In my view, the great thing about Oasis Midstream is that it has a solid balance sheet and ample firepower to continue spending on growth projects, acquisitions, and engage in dropdown transactions with its parent. Oasis Midstream carried $345 million of long-term debt at the end of the first quarter. It generated $31.49 million of adjusted EBITDA in this period or $125.9 million on an annualized basis. From this, we can estimate that the MLP’s debt-to-EBITDA ratio, which is commonly used to measure leverage among MLPs, stands at a healthy 2.74x ($345 million/$25.9 million). Oasis Midstream also generates strong levels of cash flows which easily covers all of its distributions. It ended the first quarter with a coverage ratio of 1.6x as distributable cash flows of $26.23 million exceeded cash distributions of $16.12 million. A leverage ratio of less than 4x and a coverage ratio of more than 1x are generally considered as comfortable by MLPs.

Oasis Midstream Partners more than doubled its earnings (adjusted EBITDA) and distributable cash flows in the first quarter on a year-over-year basis aided by strong growth in volumes at the development companies. The MLP’s earnings and DCF will likely continue moving higher in the future. That will further improve Oasis Midstream’s coverage and debt-to-EBITDA ratios. Moreover, it will justify additional distribution growth. The company announced distributions of $0.47 per unit for the first quarter, showing a 20.5% increase from $0.39 per unit in Q1-2018. It expects to continue increasing distributions at a compounded annual growth rate of 20% in the future, which I think seems like an easy target for an MLP which posted almost 120% growth in distributable cash flows in the first quarter.

Oasis Midstream currently offers a distribution yield of 9.2%, which is higher than the industry’s average of 8% as measured by the Alerian MLP Index. Although it already offers an above-average yield, it will likely get even better in the coming quarters as it continues to grow distributions. Oasis Midstream’s units are also trading at a reasonable 8.6x EV/EBITDA (fwd) multiple, data from Seeking Alpha Essential shows. I suggest investors consider loading up on this high-yielding MLP, although value hunters should wait for a dip before buying.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.