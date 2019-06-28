3 Reasons To Consider Phillips 66 Stock

The US-China trade war combined with indications of a reduction in interest rates from the US Federal Reserve has sparked renewed interest among investors for dividend-paying stocks that might work well during these uncertain times. I believe Phillips 66 (PSX) is a high-quality dividend stock to consider. It offers an above-average dividend yield, has a rich history of consistently rewarding shareholders, and is well-positioned to significantly grow earnings and cash flows in the future. It recently increased dividends by double digits and will likely continue increasing shareholder payouts in the future.

Image courtesy of Pixabay

Attractive Dividends

Phillips 66 is one of the biggest energy companies with a diversified asset base of refining, midstream, chemicals, and marketing and specialties businesses. It also owns the MLP Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP) which it calls an “integral” part of its portfolio. It is also a dividend stock with a solid track record of growing dividends by nine times since its inception in 2012, including the latest 12.5% increase announced for the first quarter of this year. Phillips 66 currently pays an annualized dividend of $3.60 per share and yields 4%.

Phillips 66’s dividend yield is twice as large as the S&P-500’s average of 1.97% and 10-year treasury yield of 2.05%. Phillips 66 also offers a higher yield than what investors get with other dividend-paying sectors, such as REITs and utilities where average yields are 3.6% and 3.2% respectively. I believe Phillips 66 will likely continue growing dividends in the future on the back of earnings and cash flow growth.

Image: Author. Data: Alerian

Earnings and Cash Flow Growth

Phillips 66 is widely known as one of the biggest refiners, which is understandable since it owns 13 refineries in the US and Europe with a combined capacity of 2.18 million bpd and competes directly with the refining giants such as Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) and Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC). However, Phillips 66’s future growth is underpinned by its non-refining businesses, namely midstream and chemical operations. In addition to Phillips 66 Partners, Phillips 66’s midstream business also owns the Freeport LPG export terminal, a 50% stake in DCP Midstream (DCP) which is one of the largest gas processors and NGL producers in the US, and other infrastructure assets. Its chemical operations include 50% stake in Chevron Phillips Chemical (CPChem), which is one of the world’s leading petrochemical companies.

Phillips 66’s midstream business, in particular, has been getting the biggest share of the company’s capital. In the first quarter, for instance, Phillips 66 spent $1.01 billion as consolidated capital expenditure and investments, of which $841 million, or 77% of the total, were related to the midstream business and a pipeline joint venture.

A large chunk of that capital will be spent on building pipelines and associated assets. Phillips 66 recently announced that it will construct the Liberty pipeline, which will connect oil producers in the Rockies and Bakken with the Cushing, Oklahoma market. The Liberty pipeline will require an investment of $1.6 billion and will come online by as soon as the first quarter of 2021. The project will be a 50-50 joint venture between Phillips 66, which will also be the operator, and Bridger Pipeline LLC. In addition to this, Phillips 66 is partnering with Plains All American (PAA) through a 50-50 joint venture to construct the Red Oak pipeline, which will be used to transport oil from the Permian Basin in west Texas and Cushing, Oklahoma to the Texas Gulf Coast. This project will cost a total of $2.5 billion and will start up by Q1-2021.

Liberty and Red Oak Pipelines. Image: Phillips 66 Investor Presentation, June 2019.

The Liberty and Red Oak pipelines will play a major role in fueling Phillips 66’s growth. In the short-term, however, the growth will be led by the completion of work on the Gray Oak pipeline. Phillips 66 Partners is developing this 900,000 bpd line which links oil producers in the Eagle Ford and Permian Basin with destinations in Corpus Christi, Texas, and the Sweeny, Texas, area, including Phillips 66’s Sweeny Refinery. Gray Oak will come online by the end of this year and will play a big role in pushing earnings and cash flows of Phillips 66 Partners as well as Phillips 66 higher. Phillips 66 Partners also owns a stake in a marine export terminal which links with the Gray Oak pipeline. That terminal, called South Texas Gateway, will have two deepwater docks with up to 800,000 bpd of throughput capacity, will be placed in service mid-2020. Phillips 66 is also increasing the crude oil storage capacity at its Beaumont terminal by 2.2 million barrels. The expansion work will get completed by Q1-2020. It is also developing two 150,000 bpd NGL fractionators and related pipeline infrastructure at Sweeny Hub and expects to complete the project by the final quarter of 2020.

In short, Phillips 66 is working either directly or indirectly through its MLP on a number of midstream projects which will begin coming online from this year. That’ll push the company’s earnings and distributions meaningfully higher.

In the short-term, however, the earnings and cash flow growth will be led by the refining business. The company’s refining arm booked an adjusted loss of $219 million in the first quarter after the refining margins dropped and utilization levels fell as the company carried maintenance work at five refineries. But the business should turn to profit in the second quarter following improvement in margins. The crack spreads have risen substantially in the second quarter, with the Mid-Continent 3-2-1 and the US Gulf Coast spread climbing from an average of just $11.70 and $5.20 a barrel in the first quarter to $21.98 and $9.36 respectively in the first two months of the second quarter, as per data from Marathon Petroleum (MPC). Phillips 66 has also finished maintenance work and the utilization rates for refineries will likely climb back to the mid-90s or higher from just 84% in the first quarter. This improvement will give a boost to Phillips 66’s earnings and cash flows.

Solid Financial Health

What I also like about Phillips 66 is that it carries a decent balance sheet, thanks to low levels of debt. At the end of the second quarter, the company carried $11.29 billion of debt which, combined with equity (ex. non-controlling interest) of $24.2 billion, translates into a healthy debt-to-equity ratio of 46.6%. Excluding debt and equity associated with Phillips 66 Partners brings the leverage metric down to 37.3%. However, even the consolidated debt-to-equity ratio is lower than the industry’s average of 50%, as per data from Thomson Reuters. Its refining peers Valero and Marathon Petroleum have higher leverage ratios of 47.5% and 82.8% respectively.

In my view, what makes Phillips 66 even better is that it has solid liquidity as well. The company ended the last quarter with $1.3 billion of cash reserves and had $5.7 billion available under the revolving credit facility. This should help meet any short-term funding requirements such as dividend payments or some of the capital expenditure. Phillips 66, however, generates strong levels of cash flows which usually cover all of its capital expenditure as well as dividend payments. As a result, it will likely end up preserving its liquidity. In the last four quarters, the company generated $7.46 billion of cash flow from operations (ahead of changes in working capital) which was enough to fund the cash CapEx of $3.4 billion and dividends of $1.47 billion, data from Seeking Alpha Essential shows.

Conclusion

Phillips 66 is working on a number of midstream projects, some of which are nearing completion, while its refining business looks poised to turn around in the short term. I believe the company will likely post higher levels of earning and cash flows. It also has an under-levered balance sheet, around $7 billion of liquidity, and generates strong levels of free cash flows which usually fund its capital expenditure as well as dividends. In my opinion, this puts the company in an excellent position to continue growing dividends each year, possibly by double-digits. It already offers an above-average dividend yield of 4%, which will likely get even better in the future for those who buy at the current price.

Phillips 66’s shares have risen by 18% in the last six months which is in-line with the gains posted by the broader energy industry, as measured by SPDR S&P Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE). However, its shares aren’t expensive and are currently trading 12.3x forward earnings, as per data from Seeking Alpha Essential. That’s lower than the sector’s median of 13.04x. I think that’s a good price for a company that is poised to grow earnings and cash flows, has an under-levered balance sheet, generates free cash flows, and offers a great dividend. I suggest investors consider buying this stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.