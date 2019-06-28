Transocean Is Not A Bargain Around Its All-Time Lows

The shareholders of Transocean (RIG) have been suffering in the last six years. Since the stock peaked, in 2013, it has plunged 90%. Consequently, the stock is now hovering around its all-time lows even though the S&P is at an all-time high. As such a dramatic underperformance sometimes leads to extraordinary future returns, the big question is whether Transocean has eventually become a bargain.

The problem

The downturn of the energy sector began in 2014, when the price of oil began to collapse. However, the price of oil bottomed in early 2016 and has now doubled off its bottom. As a result, many energy companies have returned to recovery mode in the last two years. Nevertheless, this is not the case for off-shore drillers. When oil was trading around $100 per barrel, in 2012-2014, off-shore drillers spent excessive amounts to build new rigs. As a result, they flooded the market with numerous floaters and jack-ups, and this supply glut continues to weigh on their business. Due to this excess supply of rigs, the day rates that the off-shore drillers charge to their customers remain around decade-low levels.

The good

Transocean has remarkably improved the quality of its fleet in the last five years. In 2014, the average age of its floaters was 21 years, while the ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment rigs comprised only 45% of its fleet.

This has changed now, as the company has floaters with an average age of 11 years while its ultra-deepwater floaters and its harsh environment rigs comprise 94% of its fleet. Transocean thus has the largest and most competitive floater fleet in its peer group right now.

Another strength of the off-shore driller is its industry-leading backlog. In the most recent quarter, Transocean added $370 million of contracted revenues to its backlog, primarily thanks to two new contracts with Petrobras for its recently acquired drillships, Corcovado and Mykonos. As a result, the backlog of the company currently stands at $12.1 billion. As this amount is four times the revenues of the last 12 months, Transocean has essentially secured revenues worth four years of business in its backlog. It is also remarkable that the backlog of Transocean is approximately four times the backlog of its nearest competitor.

Moreover, Transocean’s management is optimistic in its outlook, as it sees a series of improving trends in its business. Investment in off-shore drilling seems to have bottomed while the number of new projects has more than doubled since it bottomed, in 2016, and thus it has now returned to its pre-crisis level (2013). In addition, the utilization of ultra-deepwater floaters seems to have bottomed, as it has risen from 60% in 2017 to about 75% this year.

The bad

While the management team of Transocean expects a recovery in the upcoming years, investors should be extremely careful before initiating a position in an off-shore driller. Some off-shore drillers, such as Ocean Rig and Seadrill, have gone bankrupt while Transocean, Ensco (ESV) and Noble (NE) have plunged at least 90% in recent years. In addition, while many other energy stocks have returned to recovery mode in the last two years, off-shore drillers have kept posting losses and their stocks have kept falling to new multi-year lows, without any positive signs on the horizon yet.

Transocean has posted heavy losses in the last two years and is expected by analysts to incur a loss of $0.93 per share this year and a loss of $0.49 per share next year. In the first quarter of this year, the company posted essentially flat revenues, which remained near multi-year low levels. Moreover, the company posted a loss of $0.30 per share, which was only slightly better than the $0.34 loss per share posted in last year’s quarter. Due to its disappointing results, Transocean plunged 11% on the day after its earnings release.

It is also important to note that Transocean will continue spending hefty amounts on capital expenses in the upcoming years. More precisely, the company expects to spend $2.1 billion on capital expenses until 2021.

As a result, Transocean is not likely to achieve meaningful free cash flows anytime soon. Moreover, the company has a markedly leveraged balance sheet, with a huge amount of debt. Its net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities – cash – receivables) stands at $10.0 billion while the company is not likely to achieve meaningful free cash flows anytime soon. In addition, its annual interest expense has climbed to $639 million, which is extremely burdensome, particularly given the negative operating income of the company.

The financial stress of the company is also evident from its recent strategic moves. Transocean announced a private offering of $500 million of secured notes in May and boosted its credit line capacity by $360 million, from $1.0 billion to $1.36 billion. It is also important to note that Transocean has $1.6 billion of debt that matures until 2021. As a recovery in the off-shore drilling business is not expected at least until 2021, the debt pile of Transocean will continue burdening the company and hurting its bottom line via high interest expense.

The bottom line

Transocean spent hefty amounts to build new rigs in the years before the downturn of its business. The wrong timing of those investments has kept weighing on the stock, as it has resulted in an excessive amount of debt. Unfortunately for the company, its business is not likely to recover for at least another two years due to the excess supply of floaters and jack-ups in the market. Given also the huge capital expenses of Transocean in the next three years, it is safe to conclude that the company will keep posting poor free cash flows in the upcoming years.

Overall, the huge debt load of Transocean makes an investment in the stock very risky. Highly leveraged companies sometimes offer exceptional returns but pursuing such stocks on a regular basis will inevitably lead to some disastrous losses and hence poor long-term returns. Therefore, despite the collapse of its stock price in recent years, Transocean is not a bargain.

