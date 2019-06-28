Home Depot: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis

Source

Introduction

Traditionally, most of my analysis on Seeking Alpha has focused on how to avoid losses and how to profit from the price cycles of highly cyclical stocks. When dealing with highly cyclical stocks, it's usually a good idea to evaluate potential returns over a relatively short 5-year time frame, because stock prices can move dramatically over short periods of time. Investing in these types of stocks requires techniques that are different than the standard analysis most investors use. There is another group of stocks, however, whose stock prices and earnings fluctuate far less than the classic cyclical stocks I have traditionally written about. While these stocks aren't as cyclical as a "classic cyclical," they are still usually subject to the short-term debt cycle (or business cycle) and to changes in sentiment (which can sometimes also have a cyclical quality about it). Recently, I have been adapting some of the techniques I've used with "classic cyclicals" and applying them to less-cyclical stocks. And, today's stock is one of those.

One of the major assumptions I make for both approaches is that history is the most reliable guide to the future. My experience has been that 80% of the time, even if we looked at nothing else, a stock will behave in a similar manner as it did the previous cycle or two, unless there is a disruption to its core business. For this reason, I don't rely much on predictions of future earnings or sentiment that aren't supported by their existence during past cycles. That doesn't mean that "this time is different" isn't true sometimes. It just means that my analysis isn't counting on this time being much different. That said, if I think a stock is currently a "buy" based on my 10-year, full cycle analysis, before I invest, I will examine the forward-looking trends and narratives more carefully to make sure there aren't major changes in the works that could affect the business.

The main difference you'll find between my analysis and others' is that: 1) I focus on a clear 10-year time frame and the compound annual growth rate (OTCPK:CAGR) one might expect over that period of time; 2) I assume we will experience a recession during that time period, and I build that into the expected returns; 3) I try to calculate the expected returns based on a full business cycle; 4) I share both a basic shareholder return estimate and a more conservative shareholder return estimate where I lower expected returns for companies with higher debt levels and raise them for companies with higher cash levels; 5) I provide an "opportunity risk/reward analysis" if a stock is not currently a "buy" so that we can get an idea of how likely it is the stock will trade low enough to become a "buy" over the next 4-5 years if we have a recession.

As part of the analysis, I calculate what I consider to be the three main drivers of future total returns: 1) Market Sentiment Returns, 2) Full-Cycle Organic Earnings Growth Returns, and 3) Shareholder-Weighted Business Returns. Then, I combine all three of those CAGR estimates together to get an expected 10-year, full-cycle CAGR estimate. Currently, I consider an expected CAGR > 15% a "buy," 12-15% an "outperform," 8-12% a "market perform," 4-8% an "underperform" and < 4% a "sell."

With that, let's get into the analysis.

How Cyclical Are Earnings?

Since I use different approaches for analyzing a stock based on how cyclical its earnings are, historical earnings cyclicality is the first thing I like to examine. Let's take a look at Home Depot's (HD) historical earnings using a F.A.S.T. Graph, which is a great tool for this sort of analysis:

I break down earnings cyclicality into five basic categories. The first category I call "secular growth." This category describes earnings that continue to rise every year even during economic recessions. The next three categories are "low," "moderate," and "deep." "Low" is usually for businesses which have earnings that have a history of declining in the single digits percentage-wise during downturns but not much further than that. "Deep" I consider earnings that fall more than -50%, and "moderate" somewhere in between low and deep. And, last but not least are businesses whose earnings go negative during cyclical downturns but recover soon after that, which I call "highly cyclical."

For businesses that have earnings in the deep or highly cyclical categories, I use an entirely different type of analysis, so it's important to determine at the outset which category a stock falls into. Home Depot was still small enough and growing fast enough during the 2001 recession that earnings continued to grow right through the recession. During the 2008 recession, however, from 2008 to 2010, earnings fell about -42% from their peak. This puts Home Depot's earnings in the 'moderate' category in terms of their cyclicality. For stocks in this category, using either a medium-term or a long-term analysis can be useful. Often I use both, but in Home Depot's case, it has really only experienced the one downturn (the one in 2008/9) as a mature company. The stock price fell about -58% off its cycle highs going into that downturn, which was about the same as the wider market. It's worth noting, however, that it only had a P/E ratio of about 15 going into the 2008 recession, and now, the P/E is around 20. So, it could fall a quite a bit deeper next time around if it hits a similar trough P/E of 12, which, combined with similar earnings declines, would imply about a -65% drop from highs.

Since we only have the 2008 recession as a good proxy for Home Depot's price decline during the next recession, I'm going to focus on the longer-term, 10-year, full-cycle analysis I use for less-cyclical stocks, but I will use the 2008 recession price decline during the opportunity risk section near the end of the article.

Market Sentiment Returns

In order to estimate what sorts of returns we might expect over the next 10 years, let's begin by examining what sort of return I could expect 10 years from now if the P/E multiple were to revert to its mean from the previous economic cycle. In order to estimate that, I'm going to shorten the time frame of the F.A.S.T. Graph so it starts in 2006, which is a year before Home Depot's last cyclical peak.

The company's current P/E ratio of 20.5 is higher than its normal P/E ratio this cycle of 18.6. If, over the course of the next 10 years, it were to revert to a P/E of 18.6 and everything else was held equal, it would produce a 10-year CAGR of about -1.02%.

Full-Cycle Organic Earnings Growth Returns

If we begin our measurement around the same point we were at last cycle, which I estimate to be about 2006, and we adjust the annually compounded EPS growth for the amount of stock that was repurchased over this time period, we can estimate how much CAGR from organic earnings growth we can expect over the next 10 years if the next cycle is similar to the previous one.

Data by YCharts

Home Depot has bought back more stock this cycle than any company I've covered so far, purchasing almost half of the business since 2006. (Of course, they stopped buying back the stock when it was cheap in 2008 and 2009.) I will back out these buybacks in order to estimate what sort of EPS growth the company would have produced without them. Additionally, I'll also include the expectation of an economic recession over the course of the next 10 years and include that in the organic earnings expectations as well.

When I do the math on that, I get a 10-year, full-cycle, organic earnings growth CAGR estimate of +2.26%. (That's actually pretty good compared to a lot of the large-cap stocks I've covered so far that are buying back a lot of shares.)

Shareholder-Weighted Business Returns

These return estimates are more complicated than the first two, but the idea behind this is to figure out how much the company is making in cash and/or earnings per share while taking into account debt and cash levels, how much of a dividend yield it is paying to shareholders, what percentage of shares it is buying back annually, and how much cash the company is keeping for itself, all on a per share basis. Once that is complete, I assume any money the business keeps for itself will accrue over a 10-year time period, but I don't assume that it will compound (since I estimated the earnings growth in the last section). For buybacks, if the company is buying back shares when sentiment is below average, I will assume the value of the buybacks will compound over time. If they are buying back when sentiment is higher than average, I will assume the buybacks accrue but do not compound value over the 10-year time period. (This is just a way to weight the value of buybacks over time for the estimate, it isn't intended to be mathematically precise - which is fine for me, because we never know exactly what price the buybacks will be made over time anyway, so there's no sense in pretending we do.) I will assume that dividends paid to shareholders compound their value over time, because shareholders can immediately reinvest the dividends in the best investment available.

As I noted, this process is intended to estimate how much money the business is likely to make and how much of that money will likely be returned to shareholders via dividends and buybacks. I limit the expectation of shareholder returns by how much cash is currently being generated and the company's apparent intention of investing that cash itself or returning it to shareholders. If buybacks and dividends are consistently greater than cash flows and earnings, I will assume they are unsustainable through a full cycle that includes a recession, and I limit the shareholder return expectations to actual cash flows and/or earnings estimates I think are reasonable.

First, let's revisit those buybacks and see what sort of returns we might expect from them in the future. I'll look at both 1-year and 3-year time frames.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

Looking at these numbers, I would estimate about a +3.25% buyback return. Home Depot also has a +2.7% dividend yield. So, the total shareholder yield estimate is about +5.95%.

For my basic shareholder/business return, I'm going to compare that expected future 10-year shareholder yield with the TTM earnings yield, first to make sure the earnings yield is big enough to cover the shareholder yield estimate, and second to see how much is left over for the business to accumulate over the next ten years.

Data by YCharts

The earnings yield is actually a little lower for Home Depot, coming in at 4.84%, so I am going to limit my shareholder/business return yield to that number since return expectations above that are unlikely to be sustainable over the long term.

Personally, I like to use a more conservative estimate for long-term shareholder/business returns that raises expected returns for companies with higher cash and lower debt levels and lowers expectations for companies with higher debt levels and lower cash levels. For this, I use a free-cash-flow-to-equity/enterprise value yield.

Data by YCharts

Using the FCFE/EV yield from the end of last quarter, we get a smaller 3.4% expected long-term shareholder/business return expectation.

Future Return Expectations

Putting all three - market sentiment returns (-1.02%), earnings growth returns (+2.26%), and business/shareholder returns (+3.40% to +4.84%) - together, I estimate a full-cycle 10-year CAGR return of +4.64% to +6.08%. This puts Home Depot in the "underperform" category for me.

Opportunity Risk/Reward

In order to estimate the opportunity risk/reward, I use F.A.S.T. Graphs' forecasting tool to estimate future price appreciation, including dividends, for the next 2-3 years using analysts' estimates. Then, I assume we will have a recession after that point. What I want to know is if a recession begins in 2-3 years, whether I will have a reasonable chance to buy Home Depot at a significantly lower price than it trades today or if I would likely never get a chance at a lower price.

If I look forward about 2.5 years and assume an increase of Home Depot's P/E up to 22.5, using analysts' earnings expectations and including dividends, we could expect a price gain of $81.58. If we add that to the current price of $204.74, we get a total future price at the beginning of 2022 of $286.32. So, that's what I consider to be an optimistic yet realistic price 2.5 years from now if we don't experience an economic recession between now and then.

Now, I want to estimate how far the price could fall if in 2022 we have a recession at that point in time. By combining the optimistic upside with the recession downside, we can estimate that if we waited to buy Home Depot stock at a better price, what the likelihood is we'll get a chance to do that if we have a recession that begins at some point over the next 3 years or so.

If you'll recall from earlier in the article, Home Depot fell -58% during the last recession, and it would be going into the next one with a much higher P/E this time around with a 22.5 ratio. But let's say the next recession isn't as bad as the last one, and that interest rates are lower, so we should expect a higher P/E, so the stock only falls -50% during the next recession. That would give us a price of $143.16 during a recession that starts in 2022. At that projected price, there doesn't appear to be much risk in waiting for the stock price to come down to better levels before buying.

For those who own the stock, whether to sell or not is a tougher call. Technically, Home Depot is just in the "underperform" category and not a sell yet. There isn't a ton of easy value to be found in the market right now, especially among large-cap stocks, and yields on treasuries are low. The main considerations I would point to is that Home Depot's earnings might be more cyclical than some investors realized. There are lots of investors who might be surprised to see Home Depot's earnings fall -30% or -40% during the next downturn. If you are a long-term holder, you should be aware that this sort of earnings decline is possible and even likely during the next recession. This isn't a consumer staple stock that only suffers single digit earnings declines during downturns. Additionally, if the stock price were to rise another 15% from here rather quickly, the higher valuation would certainly move it into the 'sell' category. So, if I was on the fence, and got a big pop in the price over the next few months, that should be enough to move one off of the fence into the 'sell' camp.

Conclusion

Home Depot isn't quite a 'sell' yet, but if the price rises some more it will be there. The growth Home Depot has had, even after backing out their massive stock buybacks, was higher than I expected and higher than many other popular large-cap stocks I've examined. However, I think Home Depot's earnings are more cyclical than many investors realize, and that could lead to a surprise during a downturn. Home Depot's high P/E relative to the previous cycle could potentially exacerbate the future price decline during the next downturn, and investors should expect that Home Depot might discontinue their buybacks if the economy stumbles and credit dries up (as they did in 2008/9) which will put further pressure on the stock price.

If we eventually get a big selloff in Home Depot's stock price, I'll be a buyer if the price is right, but right now, there is more risk to the downside than missing out on the upside if we experience a recession within the next 3 years or so.

If you have found my strategies interesting, useful, or profitable, consider supporting my continued research by joining the Cyclical Investor's Club. It's only $29/month, and it's where I share my latest research and exclusive small-and-midcap ideas. Two-week trials are free.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.