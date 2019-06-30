Crude Oil - What Is Market Structure Telling Us?

I use what I like to call a "Technomental Approach" to analyze commodities markets. Fundamental supply and demand provide clues that lead to price direction bias. Technical factors uncover what the herd of buyers or sellers are doing leading to direction when it comes to execution levels to enter or exist risk positions.

When it comes to the fundamentals, the structure of a market includes its forward curve, the impact of processing spreads, quality and location differentials, and substitution spreads. While no one part of a market's structure is a sure thing when it comes to price direction, taken together, the clues are like pieces of a jigsaw puzzle that together can reveal price strength or weakness.

The crude oil market is currently trading around its midpoint as it fell from a high at $66.60 on the active month NYMEX futures contract at the end of April to a low at $50.60 in early June. The average price is at $58.60 per barrel, and on Friday, June 28, the August futures contract was at the $59.40 per barrel level. With bullish and bearish factors pulling the price of the energy commodity in opposite directions over the recent weeks, the state of oil's market structure is an exercise that can yield clues about the path of least resistance for the price of petroleum futures.

The Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (VDE) tends to move higher and lower with the price of crude oil as it holds shares in some of the top oil-related companies in the world.

A correction and move to the midpoint

The price of nearby NYMEX crude oil futures traded to a high at $66.60 per barrel during the week of April 22 and then proceeded to correct to a low at $50.60 during the first week of June.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, the midpoint of the move from the high to the low stands at $58.60 per barrel, and on June 28 the active month August NYMEX futures contract was trading at just above that price at the $59.20 per barrel level. While the price momentum indicator is crossing to the upside in the upper region of oversold territory, relative strength displays a neutral condition. Open interest, the total number of open long and short positions in the WTI crude oil futures declined with the price of the energy commodity, which was a warning that the selling would run out of steam.

Bullish and bearish factors are pulling the price of crude oil in opposite directions. The escalation of the trade dispute between the US and China weighs on global economic growth, and that translates to falling energy demand. However, the rising tension in the Middle East surrounding Iran is a factor that should continue to keep a bid under the price of crude oil because of supply concerns.

Crude oil's market structure could be telling us that the price of the energy commodity is not yet done recovering from the recent low based on the most recent readings.

Term Structure in WTI and Brent display tightness

Term structure in a futures market measures the price for delivery in one month versus another. When deferred prices are higher than nearby prices, a condition of contango tells us that the supply and demand fundamentals are either in equilibrium or in a condition of oversupply. The wider the contango, the more significant the glut, typically. Backwardation is a condition where deferred prices are lower than nearby prices, which often indicates tightness or supply concerns in a market.

Source: CQG

The chart of the price of NYMEX WTI crude oil for delivery in December 2020 minus the price for delivery in December 2019 shows that the market is in a $3.09 backwardation. The spread indicates tightness in the oil market as the spread moved from a backwardation of around 70 cents per barrel on June 12, when the price of crude oil was below the $51 per barrel level to a wider backwardation as the price recovered.

The December 2020 minus December 2019 spread in the Brent futures market was trading at around a $2.45 backwardation on June 28, which also is a sign of tightness in Brent's forward curve.

Term structure tells us that the tightness in crude oil is one factor that could lead to a continuation of the recent price recovery.

Processing Spreads display more demand than last year at this time

Since crude oil products including distillates and gasoline are refined products where crude oil is the main ingredient, the price differentials between the products and raw energy commodity can yield clues about demand for the fuels that consumers require each day. Strength or weakness in product prices often translates to the same for the price of crude oil.

Crack spreads are real-time indicators of both the profitability of those companies that refine crude oil into products and can yield clues about the overall demand picture for products as well as for the price of crude oil.

Over the past week, an explosion at a refinery in Philadelphia caused crack spreads to move higher, but both the gasoline and distillate crack spreads that trade on the NYMEX division on the CME are at higher levels in 2019 compared to where they were trading at the same time of the year in 2018.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart of the gasoline crack spread illustrates that the processing spread at $21.22 on June 28 was above the highs from the previous year at the end of June. During the week of June 25, 2018, the gasoline crack spread traded in a range from $14.68 to $18.20 per barrel.

Source: CQG

At the same time, the heating oil crack spread, which is a proxy for other distillates like diesel and jet fuels, was at just over the $23 per barrel level on June 28. Last year during the same week, the spread traded in a range from $17.54 to $20.95 per barrel.

With both gasoline and heating oil processing spreads above the highs from the same period in 2018, the refining margins are telling us that demand for fuels remain robust or there are supply concerns or a bit of both which is a supportive factor for the price of petroleum.

A quality and location spread remains at a supportive level

The Brent-WTI spread is both a qualitative and locational measure when it comes to the price of crude oil. Brent has a higher sulfur content than WTI crude oil. The sweeter WTI crude oil makes it more economical to refine into gasoline, while Brent is better suited for processing into distillates. Brent has been trading at a premium to WTI for two reasons. First, OPEC production cuts and record US output of the energy commodity has put downward pressure on WTI and upward pressure on the price of the Brent benchmark. Second, since the Middle East prices their crude oil using the Brent benchmark, the spread can be a barometer of political risk factors in the Middle East.

Source: CQG

The monthly chart of the price of WTI minus Brent futures shows that the premium for Brent has been trending higher since early 2016. In May, the Brent premium reached $11.59 per barrel, the highest level since 2015. At just over the $7.30 per barrel level on June 28 on the August futures contracts, the Brent-WTI spread has pulled back but remains at an elevated level reflecting concerns over the stability of the Middle East.

The most recent level of the spread is a neutral reading when it comes to its impact on the price direction of crude oil. However, a move to the upside in the spread would likely occur if tensions continue to mount between the US and Iran which looks like a pretty good bet given the current rhetoric coming out of each nation.

Substitution - deviance with Natural Gas

Another part of market structure is the substitution spread, which can tell us something about the relative value of one commodity that can be employed as a substitute for another. In the world of energy, the two leading commodities are oil and natural gas. The role of natural gas has grown as a potential substitute for crude oil because of technological advances. LNG or liquefied natural gas can now flow around the world in ocean tankers and supply energy to areas of the world that had to rely on oil and coal in the past.

Source: CQG

Since mid-2014, the price relationship between nearby NYMEX crude oil and natural gas has been in a range from 10.93 barrels of crude oil value in each MMBtu of natural gas to a high of 26.93 barrels in each MMBtu. At over 25.5 barrels of crude oil per MMBtu of gas, the spread is at the top end of its range which is telling us that either natural gas is too inexpensive or crude oil is too expensive at their current price levels over the past five years. Since both markets have evolved over the past half-decade because of technology, it is possible that the short-term period is most appropriate when it comes to a substitution spread which is telling us that the price of crude oil versus natural gas is at the top of its range. A rally in natural gas which recently traded to its lowest price since 2016 would send the differential lower as would a decline in the price of crude oil.

The overall picture when it comes to the path of least direction for the price of crude oil is supportive of gains in the price of the energy commodity. However, any surprises from this weekend's trade summit between President Trump and Xi could change the economic picture and cause either more or less demand for the energy commodity. At the same time, peace in the Middle East is not on the horizon, which means that geopolitical risk favors the upside in the crude oil market.

The Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares typically moves higher and lower with the price of crude oil because the product holds shares in many of the top oil-related companies in the world, including:

Source: Yahoo Finance

VDE has net assets of $3.72 billion and trades an average of 251,596 shares each day and charges an expense ratio of 0.10%. The price of NYMEX crude oil fell from $66.60 to $50.60 during the recent correction, a drop of 24%, and then recovered to the $59.50 level, a rise of 17.6%.

Source: CQG

As the chart shows, VDE dropped from a high at $93.17 in late April to a low at $78.71 when the price of oil was approaching the most recent low, a decline of 15.5%. Since then the price of VDE recovered to $84.72 on June 28, or 7.6%.

The markets structure of the oil market seems to favor the a stable to higher prices based on the most recent reading at the end of June which could mean that VDE will continue to grind higher from its current level.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.