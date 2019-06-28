Care.com Is A Speculative Buy; Investments In New Business Masking Profitability Of Legacy Business

A conservative Base Case forecast of the core U.S. Consumer Matching and Payment business is provided to show the margin of safety.

The Company experienced some high-profile mistakes in execution of background checks on caregivers and the recent resignation of the CFO has resulted in a nearly 60% decline in share price.

Care.com is the clear dominant leader in a growing industry with stable revenue in its legacy matching business and strong growth opportunities in ancillary services and new markets.

Investor concerns regarding bad press and the CFO resignation are overly negative. The current share price of Care.com (NYSE: CRCM) is justified by the core U.S. Consumer business and substantial cash balance with significant upside should the rapid Care@Work B2C expansion continue.

Value of Core Product Offering

Care.com provides matching services for caregivers and families. Their target market includes all households with income greater than $50,000 and 15% of households with income less than $50,000, in each case with either a child under the age of 18 or a senior over the age of 65. Per the U.S. Census Bureau, the size of that market is 49 million households in the U.S. However, matching services are only useful while actually looking for a caregiver, and many people will continue to use traditional means of finding caregivers – family, friends, and referrals or cost-effective shared service alternatives such as day care or retirement homes.

Approximately 33% of job postings on their matching site were for full time childcare. There is significant opportunity to grow in the after-school care market. Management has recently focused on expanding its senior care matching services to access this large market with strong growth potential given demographic trends in the U.S. and globally.

Historical Financial Overview

The table below shows a historical summary of Care.com’s income statement. The 2-year average column has been presented as management has invested in the launch and expansion of ancillary (non-full-time childcare U.S. Consumer matching) over the past 2 years which has resulted in higher cost of services and other operating expenses.

Source: Author based on company data

I will briefly go over trends in the historical income statement as they impact my forecast assumptions to be presented later. The most important trend being that the Company experienced strong operating leverage (falling costs as % of revenues) across all operating expense line items until 2016-2017 when they started investing in new service offerings.

Revenue: Revenue has grown at a CAGR of 40.2% from 2010 through 2018 with steady deceleration in the growth rate over time. The recently launched Care@Work segment (B2B) providing backup care to consumers via an employer sponsored plan has had great success with the highest segment growth rate of 51% in 1Q:19. This as well as opportunities in after school and senior care has reinvigorated revenue growth in 2018 and YTD 3/31/19.

Cost of Revenue: With its growth, the Company has generally experienced operating leverage on cost of revenue from 2010 through 2015. Starting in 2016, cost of revenue has increased due to investments in infrastructure for new product launches and a mix shift to lower margin Care@Work. In YTD 3/31/19, there was a substantial increase in cost of revenue from 20.0% the prior year to 25.9% of revenue. Per the 1Q:19 earnings call, approximately half of this increase was due to recently acquired businesses which are being integrated and half due to a mix shift towards lower-gross margin Care@Work.

Selling & Marketing: Selling & marketing expense has shown considerable operating leverage declining from 86.4% of revenue in 2011 to 34.9% in 1Q:19. This is despite incremental investment in promoting Senior Care matching services.

Research and Development: Showed operating leverage through 2016 with R&D decreasing from 20.4% of revenues in 2010 to 12.6% in 2016. Margins worsened thereafter for previously covered reasons.

General & Administrative: Consistent operating leverage until 2017.

Projections (Legacy/Core U.S. Consumer Segment Only)

I am forecasting the legacy business only as I believe multiple new business launches are temporarily draining resources and masking the strength of the legacy business. My investment thesis is that the current stock price is justified by the legacy business alone with the remaining high-potential and complimentary businesses for free.

Revenue: Revenue growth is based on projections for paying families, ARPU, and length of paid time for U.S. Consumer Matching and Payments. Growth in paying families across both matching and payments is projected to drop significantly from 11.2% and 10.4% in 2018 and 1Q:19, respectively, to only 5.0% in 2019 due to negative press and then decelerate as the business matures. ARPU growth declines initially per management guidance as they price their plans to encourage longer subscriptions, but ultimately evolving to the assumed rate of inflation of 1.0%. Length of paid time (“LOPT”) growth is projected to decelerate to a steady state. However, as there is significant overlap in the target markets for childcare and eldercare (women in their 40s and 50s), childcare matching customers are expected to convert to senior care matching customers so management expects LOPT for the consumer matching business overall to continue growing.

Cost of Revenue: Based on margins in 2015-2017, I expect this would be 20.0% absent additional investment in background checking infrastructure in response to the Wall Street Journal Article. Total expenses associated with this are estimated to be $8 million based on management’s estimated impact to EBITDA in 2019. I am assuming $3.1mm was in CoR in 1Q:19 due to the 20% assumption with the remainder in Sales & Marketing. Management expects to grow back to historical margins through operating leverage.

Selling & Marketing: The Company has experienced great success in lowering customer acquisition costs and therefore S&M. However, the recent problems highlighted by the Wall Street Journal article have resulted in heightened spending of ~$5 million in 2019, declining thereafter to a normalized level. I am assuming S&M would have been ~30% of revenue absent these additional expenses and the company to revert to those levels over time.

Research & Development: R&D had been as low as 12.6% in 2016 after declining steadily from 20.4% in 2010 before investment in the mobile matching app and new services caused R&D to increase. I am conservatively projecting R&D for the legacy business to be 14.0% per year with marginal operating leverage to 13.0%.

General & Administrative: Assumed to be 21.0% of revenues without operating leverage; in line with levels 2015-2017.

Tax Rate: With $137.2 million in Federal NOLs and $116.9 million in State NOLs, I have forecasted no taxes over the projection period. While I realize international expansion should result in some taxation, I have assumed a 26% tax rate for the Terminal Value calculation and no value for remaining NOLs in 2028 despite significant balances (see Terminal Value discussion below).

Accretion of Preferred Dividends: The preferred dividends are expected continue accreting at 5.5%. I will provide projection assuming conversion to common stock and expected dilution.

Terminal Value: I have used the average Shiller PE ratio of 16.64x from January 1872 through June 2019. Given the Company’s dominate position in its industry and expected growth from the core business, I think this is a conservative assumption. The reason for taxing pretax income in the Terminal Value is because applying a multiple to earnings, EBITDA, or cash flow is capitalizing that amount in perpetuity. It is not reasonable and overly aggressive to assume this company never pays taxes.

Source: Author based on company data

Share Conversion/ Dilution Case

The convertible preferred are convertible by the Company after June 23, 2023. I am assuming conversion at 12/31/23 due to this being an annual model and to make the math easier to follow.

Source: Author based on company data

Significant Upside from Senior Care

In 1Q:19, non-U.S. Consumer business comprised of International, Care@Work and Marketplace saw y-o-y revenue growth of 22% to $12.5 million. There are several exciting areas for expansion for the Company.

Management believes there is significant upside in targeting consumer matching for senior care. Per the 4Q:18 conference call transcript:

The market for senior care is growing fast, given positive demographic trends. According to AARP, 10,000 boomers a day turn 65. This trend is expected to continue into the 2030s. We believe we can efficiently drive both engagement and growth in this vertical. We see significant opportunity in senior care, in particular given the early marketing investments and product enhancements we made in 2017 and 2018. Building on a more verticalized mobile enrollment flow and our learnings from our senior care specific test spending, we intend to continue our investment in senior care growth in 2019. Our unit economic improvements that I mentioned earlier are comparable between child care and senior care. These results give us confidence that our senior care investments can contribute to further end-of-period member growth.

In addition, after-school care and tutoring for children older than the core market open significant opportunities to leverage the existing consumer matching and payment infrastructure for Care.com.

Significant Upside from Care@Work

Care@Work, represented ~half of non-U.S. Consumer revenue in 1Q:19 and was the strongest segment growing 51% y-o-y to $6 million and 34% growth in FY2018 to $18.0 million. This segment is still relatively concentrated with some large customers, so results will fluctuate from quarter to quarter, but are expected to show considerable continued growth.

Balance Sheet Management

Care.com had $125.1 million in cash and short-term investments (mostly CDs) as of 3/31/19. With other income of only $269k in 1Q:19 (comprised mostly of interest income), this capital could be deployed in higher yielding investments. Care.com has made some opportunistic acquisitions of ancillary products such as the Figure8 app for carpooling acquired January 4, 2019. In addition, with stable recurring cash flows, liquidity needs are low and this cash could be paid out as a dividend or used to buy back shares.

In the future, the Company could likely issue debt to lower its weighted average cost of capital and return capital to shareholders through a dividend or share buybacks. While this company is publicly traded, its EBITDA is ~$12 million with an adjusted EBITDA of ~$29 million from adding back stock-based compensation of ~$17 million places it in the middle market. Middle market leveraged buyouts typically have ~50% debt/cap (see discussion and analysis here in a previous article I wrote on Mainstreet Capital) which would allow for at least $150 million in debt based on estimated value excluding cash and short-term investments.

Conclusion

Care.com has had some brand damage due to poorly executed background checks as revealed by the Wall Street Journal in early March 2019 resulting in a significant decline in the share price. The recent resignation of the Company’s CFO has heightened investor concern significantly resulting in additional decline in value for a combined nearly 60% drop since March 2019.

These are real concerns which need to be addressed. The Company has responded with considerable investment causing lower margins and profitability over the next several years. Revenue growth is likely to be negatively impacted as well.

However, I believe the stock is oversold. Care.com is a Speculative Buy based on a conservative valuation of the core consumer matching and payment business alone (aka: legacy business). New segments such as Care@Work and International as well as ancillary services such as tutoring and senior care offer considerable opportunities for increase value. The profitability of the core business has been masked over the past +2 years due to investments in these new avenues of growth and overtime, the Company should benefit from a reduction in start up expenses and operating leverage.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRCM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.