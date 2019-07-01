Natural Gas - As Ugly As It Was Beautiful Late Last Year

The price of natural gas futures crawled higher over the past week after falling to its lowest level since 2016 this month and putting in a bearish reversal trading pattern during the week of June 17. However, the energy commodity did not follow through on the downside last week. At the same time, the technical, breakdown level was at just above the $2.50 per MMBtu, a price that stood as reliable support for the futures market in 2017, 2018, and until mid-April 2019.

The bullish price action from November 2018 has faded into the natural gas market's rearview mirror, and over the recent weeks, the bears have had their moment in the sun. The low level of stockpiles going into the 2018/2019 winter season of peak demand drove the price of natural gas higher, and now, the rate of injections into storage is doing just the opposite to the price. The natural gas market had become as ugly in June as it was beautiful as it was last November for the companies that produce the energy commodity. The Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares product (GASL) is a highly leveraged product that moves higher and lower with the prices of the shares of some of the leading natural gas producers. Last week, the product underwent a reverse split, and each holder of 100 shares wound up with 20 shares as of June 27. At the same time, the inverse product (DRIP) underwent the same one for five reverse split. The move by Direxion is another reminder of the danger of the products that turbocharge both profits and losses for investors and traders who overstay their welcome in trading or investment positions in these products.

The November 2018 spike on inventories

The price of natural gas rose to a high at $4.929 during the week of November 12 as the market prepared to go into the 2018/2019 winter season where inventories decline at a low level compared to the recent years. Natural gas went into the last withdrawal season with only 3.247 trillion cubic feet of the energy commodity in storage around the United States.

As the weekly chart highlights, the price took off from $2.7520 per MMBtu during the week of September 10 and climbed to the highest price since 2014 when the nearby natural gas futures contract traded to a peak at just under $6.50 per MMBtu. However, the rally ran out of steam after shorts covered their risk positions and longs took profits. By the end of last year, the price was approaching the $3 level once again. After a brief rally to $3.722 per MMBtu during the week of January 14, it was all downhill for the price of natural gas.

The 2019 bearish trend led to a technical break to the downside

2019 has been a bearish year for natural gas prices as it made lower highs and lower lows.

Last week, the July futures contract rolled to August, and the daily chart illustrates the bearish price action that took the price of the energy commodity to a low at $2.134 per MMBtu on June 20. Six consecutive weeks of triple-digit injections into inventories weighed on the price of natural gas futures taking the price to the most recent low. While the price rose to its highest level since 2014 last November, it broke below the $2.50 level in late May, which was a price that held the selling in 2017 and 2018. The decline that took the price to under $2.14 on the August futures contract caused price momentum and relative strength indicators to decline into oversold territory. The recent decline in open interest, which fell from 1.338 million contracts on June 18 to 1.289 million at the end of last week was a sign of speculative profit-taking by those with short positions. As the price ran out of steam on the downside, natural gas rallied to over the $2.20 level on June 24. The latest inventory data from the Energy Information Administration on Thursday, June 27 pushed the price over $2.30 per MMBtu.

Another significant injection, but not enough to prevent an overdue bounce

Last Thursday, the EIA reported an injection in inventories for the week ending on June 21 that was substantial but ended the streak of six straight weeks of triple-digit stockpile increases.

As the table shows, the rise of 98 billion cubic feet took the total amount of natural gas in storage to 2.301 trillion cubic feet, 11.4% above last year's level, but still 6.9% below the five-year average for this time of the year.

The ten-minute chart from last Thursday shows that the price of natural gas futures took off after the release of the EIA data and remained above the $2.30 per MMBtu level at the end of last week reaching a high at $2.364 on the August futures contract on Friday, June 28.

Bargains for 2019/2020?

Technical support at just above the $2.50 per MMBtu level in the natural gas market had stood as a barrier in 2017 and 2018, but it gave way in 2019. Now, the solid support level is likely to act as technical resistance on the upside over the coming days and weeks as stockpiles continue to build for the forthcoming 2019/2020 winter season. With 20 weeks to go until the start of the 2019/2020 withdrawal season, stocks will need to rise by an average of 47.3 bcf on average to reach last year's peak, which is a no brainer. At the same time, the peak going into the winter season over recent years was at 4.047 in 2016, a new record high in stockpiles would require an average weekly build of 87.4 bcf. Based on the flows since early May, it is looking like we could see over four trillion cubic feet in storage in November, and perhaps a new record high.

If stocks continue to rise by around the 100 bcf level over the coming weeks, we will likely see renewed pressure on the price of natural gas futures. I continue to hope that we see a spike to the downside, which creates bargains in the natural gas market. I am not rushing to buy any call options for December 2019 through February 2020 in the current environment. However, if the price drops to the $2.30 level or lower for delivery during the winter months, I would be tempted to do some buying. A drop to those levels would likely require nearby futures to challenge the $2 per MMBtu level over the coming weeks before the market turns its attention to the 2019/2020 peak season of demand.

GASL undergoes a reverse split on June 27

The Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares product experienced a reverse split of 1 for 5 at the close of business on June 27.

The ETF was trading at the $4.20 level on June 27 and opened at just under $21 per share on June 28 before it rallied with the price of natural gas during the final session of last week. Each 100-share position magically turned into 20 shares, which is the risk when trading leveraged ETF products that can turbocharge performance, but also accelerate losses during a flat period or when markets move in the opposite direction. GASL's holdings include leveraged positions in some of the leading natural gas producing companies including:

GASL has net assets of $25.86 million and trades an average of 927,964 shares each day, but that will decrease by 80% after in post-split trading. The ETF charges an expense ratio of 1.04%.

GASL is an ETF that I am putting on my radar in case the price of natural gas begins to make lower lows as inventories continue to build over the coming weeks. The shorts are likely to become overenthusiastic when it comes to the potential for sub-$2 per MMBtu prices on the prospects for over four tcf in storage at the start of the next winter season. Nothing ignites rallies in the natural gas futures market like a herd of bears after they all piled into the futures market and it stops moving lower. I will be watching the price, open interest, volume, and stockpiles in natural gas over the coming weeks in an attempt to pick up some bargains in the form of call options and a long position in GASL. For now, I am on the sidelines rooting for the price to move lower.

