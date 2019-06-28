SPDYHOP: The Heating Oil Backdrop Tightens

Mounting crude supply risks and declining refining capacity in the U.S. should continue to sustain the heating oil complex and SPDYHOP shares.

U.S. distillate stocks declined slightly during the week, following three consecutive builds, whereas 3:2:1 cracks improve considerably.

Investment thesis

Lately, heating oil markets pulled back robustly, after the sharp correction observed in the middle of May. Going forward, the complex seems to benefit from an improving backdrop, following declining inventories, surging net speculative positioning and weakening refining capacity in the U.S.

Source : Tradingview

SPDYHOP – S&P GSCI Heating Oil Dynamic Roll Index Excess Return

The S&P GSCI Heating Oil Dynamic Roll Index Excess Return (SPDYHOP) attempts to replicate the performance of heating oil markets through a direct investment in first nearby future contract. In addition, the Index is one of the most widely recognized benchmarks that is broad-based and production weighted to represent the global commodity market beta. Furthermore, SPDYHOP is designed to be investable by including the most liquid commodity futures.

Besides, SPDHYHOP tracks accurately the movements of NY Harbor Heating oil futures:

Source: Nasdaq

In addition, the Index employs a flexible and systematic futures contract rolling methodology, which seeks to maximize yield from rolling long futures contracts in certain markets (backwardated markets) and minimize roll loss from rolling long futures contracts in certain markets (contangoed markets).

One downside of SPGSHO is high sensitiveness to short-term changes in spot price, which can result in heavy roll costs.

Distillate stocks and cracks

During the week, U.S. distillate stockpiles, from which are obtained diesel and heating oil, declined slightly on the June 7-14 period, down 0.43% (w/w) to 127.8m barrels, EIA shows. With this second consecutive weekly decline, distillate seasonality weakens, establishing now in a deficit of 5.3% or 7 188k barrels compared to the 5-year average, while remaining in a surplus of 8.9% or 10 413k barrels versus last year stocks. Yet these developments continue to sustain heating oil futures and SPDYHOP shares.

Source: EIA

Besides, crack spreads posted mitigated results on the June 14-25 period. Indeed, distillate cracks decreased slightly during the period, down 3.92% (w/w) to $16.29 per barrel, whereas 3:2:1 crack spreads lifted 3.81% (w/w) to $23.36 per barrel. Nevertheless, the spread between gasoline and distillates tightened significantly during the week, bringing additional tailwinds to SPDYHOP shares.

Source: Quandl

On the other side, higher-than-normal refining utilization rates, which are turning now above the five-year average, are expected marginally weigh on the complex, following increasing distillate capacity.

Source: EIA

Furthermore, the U.S. distillate balance improved significantly, amid surging exports, up 36.59% (w/w) to 1 553k bpd, which was partly offset by lifting imports, up 34.15% (w/w) to 165k bpd. Yet, the refining net production of distillate advanced moderately during the week, up 2.52% to 5 333k bpd, whereas distillate blends supplied declined steeply, down 7.03% (w/w) to 4 061k bpd.

With these developments, the heating oil complex is likely to remain sustained, which is positive for SPDYHOP shares.

Source: EIA

Speculative positioning

The latest COT report published by the CFTC shows that net speculative positioning on Nymex heating oil futures advanced robustly on the week ending June 18, up 23.92% (w/w) to 18 302 net short contracts. In the meantime, NY Harbor heating oil futures advanced slower, up 0.68% (w/w) to $76.94 per barrel.

Source: CFTC

This strong advance is due to plunging short speculative bets, down 11.45% (w/w) to 51 290 contracts and is partly counterbalanced by long liquidations, down 2.59% (w/w) to 32,988 contracts. With that, speculator sentiment reversed, after three consecutive declines registered since the end of May.

Since the beginning of the year, net spec bets on Nymex heating oil futures plummeted significantly, declining 135.6% or 10,534 contracts, whereas SPDYHOP YTD performance gained 6.77% to $340.58 per share.

Fundamental developments

Recently, heating oil pricing rallied, amid increasing crude oil supply uncertainty, which was triggered by mounting tensions in the Middle East. Yet, these fears are unlikely to ease anytime soon, given we do not expect Iran’s asymmetric attacks on U.S. interests and its regional ambitions to end anytime soon.

Moreover, the massive explosion of the oldest and largest Philadelphia refinery on the East Coast, delivering over 335,000 bpd, sustained the heating oil complex and is likely to continue to do so. Indeed, for the moment, there is no plan to bring back this facility, which means that subdued overall U.S. refining capacity will lead to an increase in price volatility.

Besides, heating oil and Brent future curves continue to evolve in a backwardation pattern. Nevertheless, on near term maturities the superior blend is in a slight contango, indicating that market participants are anticipating a surplus in the next 9 months. That being said, the latest prospects are likely to continue to sustain heating oil futures and SPDYHOP shares.

In this context characterized by weakening distillate inventories, surging net speculative bets on NY Harbor heating oil futures and declining refining capacity, we expect further bullishness on the complex and SPDYHOP shares.

We look forward to reading your comments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.