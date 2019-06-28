Winnebago Tries To Fight Gravity

WGO is trying to fight gravity, yet the stock remains a sell due to weakness in the RV sector.

Source: Forbes

In its most recent quarter, Winnebago (WGO) delivered an earnings beat but missed on revenue. As financial markets continue to melt up, I am starting to wonder if earnings matter. WGO is practically flat post-earnings, despite falling revenue growth. Revenue of $529 million was off 6% Y/Y. The revenue decline was less than the fall in RV industry shipments; shipments fell 15% Y/Y for the month of April and were down 24% year to date April 2019.

Segment revenue fell 9% Y/Y. Revenue from Motorhomes was down 35% Y/Y, while Towables grew by double digits. The Motorhomes segment was hurt by the continued rationalization of dealer inventories. The Towables segment was aided by the strength of the Grand Design brand.

Deliveries for Motorhomes fell 31%, while average selling price ("asp") fell 4%. Towables deliveries grew 7%, while ASP was up 4%. Winnebago is likely taking market share away from Thor (THO) and other RV manufacturers in the Towables segment. Dealer inventories for Motorhomes fell 11%, while inventories for Towables rose by double digits. The company appears to be cutting exposure to models that are not selling, while stuffing the sales channel with popular brands. This could drive the narrative going forward.

Margins Improved

Given the free fall in industry RV shipments, I expected Winnebago's revenue and margins to also crater. That was not the case. The company's margins actually improved. Gross margin was 16.4%, up 120 basis points versus the year-earlier period. Margin improvement was due to a favorable business mix and improved pricing in the Towables segment. Gross profit of $86 million increased 1%, despite the revenue decline. This was a pleasant surprise and seemed to belie the company's declining scale.

SG&A costs were practically flat at around $35 million. The fallout was that EBITDA of $56 million grew 3% Y/Y. EBITDA margin was 10.5%, up 90 basis points versus the year earlier period. If revenue continues to fall, then management could potentially cut into operating expenses in order to maintain margins. The favor mix change could also help hold margins steady going forward.

Price Discovery Could Be Months Away

Winnebago appears to be a strong company in a weakening industry. Industry RV shipments continue to fall by double digits. This could be a harbinger of a deteriorating economy. WGO trades at over 8x last twelve months EBITDA. The valuation is likely aided by the growth in broader markets. Negotiations over trade wars and Fed rate cuts could drive financial markets higher. This could also help WGO in the short term. Long term, the stock could trade lower due to weakness in the RV sector.

Conclusion

WGO is down 5% Y/Y. The weakness in the RV sector makes the stock a sell.

