Enviva Partners: Growth Story Weakened By IDR Structure

Enviva Partners (EVA) is an interesting play and certainly a divisive one. I think it is a tough hurdle for many with any environmental slant to get over the business model here: exporting wood overseas to be burned for power generation. It just appears to be a pillaging of America's resources; never mind that this type of generation getting classified as "renewable" is not intuitive either. But that is a reality and, like it or not, it is overwhelmingly likely that the business model faces no pressure on the legal or regulatory front either here in the United States or in the countries buying this product. Without biomass, 2030 European renewable targets are unattainable. Without biomass, the Southeastern United States risks a tougher selling environment for bountiful timber stock. No question demand for wood pellets continues to rise over the coming years.

With that said, there are some headwinds to the model. Unlike other midstream firms in oil and gas, contracts here are not "fee-based". Enviva Partners buys wood in the open market, processes it, and ships it internationally. Supply agreements - where they exist - do not match the contract length of their off-take deals with foreign utilities. In many cases, there are no cost pass-through provisions in those long-dated sales. The end result is that Enviva Partners is exposed to moves in spot pricing with higher wood prices leading to lower margins. This has been the case in recent years with the firm seeing lower earned margins on both a gross and net level despite drastically increasing the scope of its business. Wood prices look to be heading higher and, coupled with Enviva Partners getting into the top end of its incentive distribution rights ("IDRs"), growth in distributable cash flow ("DCF") might be more muted than many expect. This is not a sell by any means, in my opinion, but there are challenges that are keeping me on the sidelines.

Business Overview, Viability Off Biomass

At first glance, there is a lot to like about Enviva Partners. Simplistically, the company operates in the biomass business, producing industrial grade wood pellets that can be burned for energy production. As non-technologically advanced as this type of energy production is, burning wood for energy production is considered a renewable energy source by most Western countries. Its use has been accelerating to meet renewables targets, particularly among utilities that were utilizing coal as it is a fairly seamless transition. Advocates of the practice maintain that biomass energy production uses waste products from traditional harvesting (limbs, treetops, etc.) and provides a solid source of demand for thinned trees in timberland acreage beyond the paper and packaging industries. This encourages healthy silviculture and a less wasteful timberland harvesting system. As far as being renewable, biomass is considered renewable because its inherent energy comes from the sun (tree growth) and trees take in carbon dioxide until harvested and burned. The idea is that if trees cut for biomass are immediately replanted, the carbon cycle theoretically stays in balance in the long term, making biomass carbon neutral. Burning coal or natural gas, by comparison, releases greenhouse gas emissions that were sequestered underground.

On the flip side, environmentalists disagree. There are a couple of points of contention. For one, biomass is much less energy efficient than coal or natural gas; both create much less greenhouse gas per megawatt hour. If tree stands are not replanted, biomass energy production is an incredibly negative event on the net for the environment. As a critique towards Enviva specifically, it does not own the acreage from which it buys trees. Replanting is, at the end of the day, a landowner decision. When you are buying this kind of tonnage on an annual basis, there is just no way to truly commit to anything beyond broad statements when it comes to sustainability. This is why Enviva Partners instead points to net fiber growth across its harvesting region (Source: Enviva Partners, June 2019 Investor Presentation, Slide 9) - which is true. But that also is not property specific. There has been and continues to be significant tonnage availability in the Southeastern markets, a factor I've pointed towards in coverage of timberland firms. Most of the reason for that comes from a big move into timberland as an investment class decades ago (overbuilt) coupled with lower demand post housing collapse as new home starts remain below historical levels. While there has been a bit of a renaissance in Southeastern wood mills for the production of products like oriented strand board ("OSB") or plywood, there is still massive timber availability in the United States. Logging is always a contentious discussion, but, in my mind, there is no getting around that Southeastern forests, they are larger today than they were ten, twenty, or thirty years ago. As far as being carbon neutral, that largely depends on what timeframe is being looked at and what technology is used to burn.

At the end of the day, the technology is considered renewable right now. Thus, it qualifies for tax credits both domestically and abroad. Yes, Enviva Partners is exporting trees to be burned overseas. There is very little incentive for change in the view of biomass either publicly or on the regulatory front and Enviva does a good job - through its programs like the Enviva Forest Conservation Fund - in pitching sustainability. It is unlikely to catch a lot of bad press, particularly when framed against larger trends in natural resources here in the United States (fracking). Environmentalists generally have larger fish to fry. I do not believe the risk of policy change is in the cards, certainly not at the level where this should play a factor in any investor buying decision. Europe is woefully short of its renewable targets and biomass is the easy path to success versus wind and solar. The Renewable Energy Directive (I ("RED II") was ratified late last year; member states have until June 2020 to ratify. Biomass forms a foundation of RED II. No question in my mind that the market for this product does not go away. With no shift in incentives, the reason why solar/wind is bigger in North America even though we have great biomass availability (tax incentives) remains in place for Europe.

*Source: Enviva Partners, June 2019 Investor Presentation, Slide 4

Today, the partnership currently owns seven production plants with 3.5mm tons of annual production capacity (assuming recently dropped down Hamlet running at a full rate) alongside two terminalling and storage assets in Chesapeake and Wilmington. There is still further runway: the general partner has another 1.0mm of assets under development/construction that will be finished by 2020. This provides further dropdown opportunities to cement growth and builds the revenue base. Together, these assets form the backbone of Enviva, the world's largest global exporter of industrial-grade wood-fired pellets; Drax Biomass is the closest competitor based in the United States and is one-third of the size. With pricing per ton a fraction of what it is internationally, particularly in Europe, it is more than viable for product be cut and processed here and then shipped internationally to be burned for power. I've spoken often about companies in the natural resource chain that benefit from structural cost advantage for the United States. Any company that benefits from cheap natural gas (LNG export plays like Cheniere (LNG), basic chemicals firms like Westlake Chemical (WLK)) is one I've harped on in the past but this is another. It is one thing to be able to invest in the best business market in the world (in my opinion), but it is another level entirely to be able to invest in American companies that have innate structural advantages. This is big and is also a qualifying midstream activity, and Enviva Partners qualifies for master limited partnership ("MLP") status and tax treatment.

Currently, off-take on all this production goes to four customers: Drax, Engie, Lynemouth, and Orsted. These are by and large great credit quality utilities that carry investment-grade credit ratings. Coupled with trends in utility power generation overseas and I do not view honoring of contracts as being at risk. While the customer mix might seem concentrated, over time through the next five years, diversification will be achieved. Enviva Partners has lined up new contracts with new Japanese customers as well as other European utilities as it moves toward its target 5.7mm tons per year of production. Average contract length on that 2023 mix would be more than a decade long. That's exactly what investors are looking for in the midstream space and it is no surprise to see the company catching good bids from the market based on this. I will note that while Enviva states it is "fully contracted through 2025", this refers to fully contracted on its production - not its overall commitments. The firm will be a big buyer in the third-party open market in order to meet its demand, making this is a logistics play in some ways as well. In many instances, these purchases are take-or-pay with other sponsor assets (e.g., 0.55mm contract with Greenwood). Likewise, the company has long-term shipping arrangements to make sure they have availability to charter product across the Atlantic. While these commitments might appear concerning, an investor would have to think that both the current counter-party list is an issue and that alternative buyers could not be found. That is unlikely to be the case.

*Source: Enviva Partners, June 2019 Investor Presentation, Slide 19

Enviva is to a large extent perceived as a growth story. Investors see the market leadership position, the potential for more dropdowns, organic growth potential, and asset pricing that still makes issuing equity accretive. Management expects to nearly double its EBITDA by 2021 via the recent Hamlet Plant dropdown, expansions in Southampton/Northampton, and the dropdown of two plants in 2020 and 2021 (likely Greenwood and Lucedale). As a recap, we have a situation where:

Enviva Partners is the global leader in a niche market. Consequently, EBITDA is expected to grow significantly over the next several years.

Stable regulatory environment, long-term take-or-pay purchase agreements from major utilities.

Management has maintained a fair leverage policy; balance sheet arguably healthier than credit ratings imply.

8.5% distribution yield that is, at the moment, covered by cash flows.

Given that situation, why is the equity yielding 8.5%? That's a healthy payout given the upside potential to earnings. Certainly, there must be some justification for an incrementally higher unit price given the growth trajectory?

Trends in Earnings, IDR Structure

*Source: Author Calculations.

Despite building a substantial scale since the IPO, Enviva Partners has seen gross margin earned per ton and EBITDA margins turn lower. This is the opposite of what we would hope to see from a business building greater scale. Driving that, general and administrative costs have been creeping higher and the firm is earning less on every ton of pellets it ships. While to some extent the differences can be blamed on ASC 606 (FASB rules which changed revenue recognition standards), there has still been underlying gross and operating margin contraction. While it is admittedly tough to see on this graph, I think investors can point to higher wood chip pricing as the reason. After bottoming in January 2017, pricing has been heading higher. As I mentioned earlier, higher pricing has been a function of improved mill demand in the Southeastern region coupled with some tough weather which impacted harvests. This is not just an American market situation; overall, global demand for wood chips has been on the rise as well (Asia, Europe).

While "some" of Enviva contracts are subject to cost pass-through mechanisms, only a portion are and, in some of those cases, may not fully cover the full extent of increases. This creates a situation that is drastically different from other midstream natural resource firms I've covered (e.g., SunCoke Energy Partners (SXCP)) where margins are incredibly stable because of 100% cost-plus contracts. If sourcing costs rise dramatically over the next several years, margins will continue to bleed lower. Of course, the inverse is also true, but industry consensus remains that lumber, whether it be sawlogs or pulpwood or wood chips, continues to move higher on a global basis. Companies that will not receive stable margins just do not receive the same valuations of those that do. This contrasts heavily with some other natural resource plays in this space or even oil and natural gas pipelines which are, as these companies often say, "fee-based" - meaning they have no sensitivity to the underlying commodity price when it comes to earned rates on transport.

The other issue facing the firm is the incentive distribution rights ("IDRs"). Annoyingly, I had to go all the way back to the S-10 filing to pull the IDR tables. Unlike other midstream firms that put this in the 10-K, Enviva does not put this front and center, and I have to question why. Only recently did the partnership start to get deep into the splits, with the general partner now reaping 50% of the marginal interest in distribution increases.

Note that in the 2021 guidance referenced in the middle of this report, management only provided a guess at EBITDA - not distributable cash flow ("DCF") attributable to unitholders. This is an important discussion to have today because, assuming substantially similar dropdown multiples, future growth is going to be much less accretive to the limited partnership. This is a maturation story that all midstream companies that had their public offering launched four or five years go through. At some point, removal of the IDRs will be on the table as the general partner looks to monetize the value of their IDRs. It really is a great deal for them because they make money on the front end (develop at "X" multiple, drop down at "X+Y" multiple), in the middle (LP EV/EBITDA valued higher than the dropdown valuation because of yield benefiting their LP holdings), and the back end (sell the IDRs at 12-16x EBITDA to simplify the corporate structure). Any traditional midstream oil and gas play has had a rough time as they approach this reality which just has not been the case here.

To illustrate the IDR impact, see the below based on that 2021 guidance. Of note, for the 2020 and 2021 dropdowns, I assume 50/50 split between debt and equity. This means $200mm in debt (at 5% interest rates) and $200mm in equity (6.7mm units) assuming an 8x multiple. This is stated policy for Enviva when it comes to fiscal discipline (source: Enviva Partners, June 2019 Investor Presentation, Slide 3). Debt funding for Northampton/Southampton has not yet hit the balance sheet but will not require equity funding as the most recent raise was done to partially fund that development.

$225mm in EBITDA

$50mm in Interest Expense

$10mm in Maintenance Expense

$165mm DCF before GP take

40.2mm limited partnership units outstanding

Versus the $8mm run rate in IDR distributions that the general partner is getting today, by 2021, Enviva Holdings will be pulling in $25mm annually as the GP. The remaining distributable cash, roughly $140mm, would support $3.48/unit in DCF. That's basically in-line with management guidance with the difference being that I see incrementally higher interest rates for them as their interest rate swaps expire in April of 2020. Admittedly they might save some money when they roll the 8.5% Senior Notes due November 2021 which currently trade above par.

But the bigger point here is that even with nearly half a billion dollars in acquisitions and several internal growth projects, there is not much upside to the distribution from today. They might hike 6% per forward twelve months for the next two years from here but nothing beyond that. At that stage, the growth slate looks a little barren. Sure, the general partner could develop and drop down more assets, but at standard multiples, accretion gets very incremental. Plants are running at near 100% utilization, so no value there unless through brownfield projects which, once again, means capacity expansion costs.

Takeaways

There are certainly bright spots at Enviva Partners: the long-term contracts, the capital structure, the tailwinds to the biomass business in general. However, I am a little cautious on how the company is exposed to underlying spot price changes in processed timber, and I'm rather reticent to get involved in the IDR structure with this one. Takes this in contrast to an IDR player I like and recommend: Shell Midstream (SHLX). There is tens of billions worth of potential dropdowns, the sponsor has been extremely supportive (IDR waivers, below market dropdown multiples), and there is easy organic growth potential off increased flows on certain pipes. That contrasts against Enviva where a lack of dropdown catalysts and tepid DCF growth expectations coupled with the inevitable IDR buyout could leave the market with a sour taste in its mouth. With that said, I do not see any near-term risks to the distribution and kinks in the cash flow model could be worked out with time if management can negotiate the right deals with its suppliers. I generally view this as fairly valued today. If you are looking for high income, this looks attractive and provides diversification away from the traditional oil and natural gas slant present in midstream. If you are looking for a total return play with potential capital gains upside, I don't think it quite works as a big bullish bet.

Tired of stepping on high yield landmines in your portfolio? Investors have seen quite a lot of dividend cuts over the past year. Members of the Industrial Insights community receive access to actionable and concise research to keep your portfolio generating income in safe, higher yielding issues. This isn't your average investing resource. Receive deep dive insight into companies that include facility tours, management interviews, and in-person conference coverage. Sign up for a NO OBLIGATION FREE TRIAL today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.