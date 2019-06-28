GameStop: Management Can't Stop The Bleeding

GME's market capitalization stands at just north of $550 million and, despite having roughly $540 million of cash on its balance sheet, I'd advise investors to stay away.

To say the last five years for GameStop (GME) shareholders have been pretty rough is a bit of an understatement. GME was trading at nearly $50 per share at the end of 2015 and today trades a little north of $5 per share. If you had invested $1,000 in GME in December of 2015, that $1,000 would be worth roughly $115 today.

I first initiated coverage of GME in early 2014 and wrote an article entitled "A Sweeping Change That Is Disrupting An Industry: The Inevitable Fall of GameStop." When published, GME was trading at $45.52. The gaming industry shifting to the cloud, cutting GME out of the industry, was the main reason for my bearish sentiment.

In January 2016, I updated my thesis, when GME was trading at around $29 per share and explained how management was temporarily buoying the stock price through shareholder-friendly policies, i.e. large share repurchase plans and a hefty dividend. Here's a link to that article.

Current State

Since my prior coverage, GME has continued to become squeezed out of its market and has faced declining revenue, along with deteriorating margins. With gaming moving towards mobile gaming on phones and cloud-based gaming, GME is just not a necessary component of the market anymore and GME's quarterly reports are reflecting that shift. I believe this shift will become even more pronounced in coming quarters, especially with Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) entering the fray with planned subscription gaming services.

In the most recent quarter, sales declined 13.3%, and comparable sales declined 10.3%. One positive was that GME was able to stay in the black and reported net income of $6.8 million. However, that is down from $28.2 million in the same period a year ago. Furthermore, amid a significant decline in GME's business, management could no longer justify retaining its lofty dividend and decided to eliminate it entirely.

In the earnings conference call, management discussed a plan to reboot GME and try to exceed their previously announced $100 million operation profit improvement goal. Their plan is to "improve the store experience" by de-cluttering the store and allocating space to SKUs that drive their business, including pivoting more towards collectibles.

Although I am generally a fan of companies taking stock of their business and shifting towards focusing on the more profitable aspects of the business, I think there is a fundamental problem with GME's plan. They are focusing on the "store experience." With the industry shifting towards app-based and cloud-computing gaming, focusing on the store experience will not achieve success. Traffic at GME stores is down significantly, and gamers no longer need to head over to a GME store to pick up the latest game, instead they can simply log in to their Xbox, PlayStation or Steam account and download them. The days of waiting in lines for game releases are over.

A corollary negative effect to the shift towards cloud-based gaming is that GME's business also relies on pre-owned video game products. In the last quarter, GME generated $395 million from this segment, which is down from $495.7 million in the same period a year ago. When looking at the other revenue sources, this is not too concerning since it only represents 25.5% of GME's overall business (still a significant portion, but not too terrifying).

Source: GME's 10-Q for June 2019

However, when you look at the gross profit figures, this is quite alarming. GME's pre-owned segment generated a staggering 44% of its overall gross profit! With this line item set to continue to decline at a precipitous rate, I am very wary of GME's future potential.

Source: GME's 10-Q for June 2019

Management outline this trend in the earnings call:

Source: Earnings Call Transcript

Balance Sheet

At the end of the last quarter, GME had $543.2 million in cash, which is down significantly from the end of fiscal 2018, when it held $1.6 billion. This decline was partially driven by GME redeeming $350 million in unsecured notes due in October 2019. GME has more senior notes coming up for redemption soon. In March 2016, GME issued $475 million in senior unsecured notes due on March 15, 2021.

The rest of the decline in cash was driven by an accounting standard change (the adoption of ASU 2018-11 Leases) in which leases must be handled a new way on the balance sheet. In accordance with this change, GME was required to recognize an initial operating lease right-of-use asset and corresponding initial lease liability of approximately $850 million. Therefore, in reality, GME has more cash on the balance sheet than it at first appears. However, this cash is going to be used to cover lease obligations, and if GME's business continues to decline, and it is not profitable and becomes cash flow negative, it will have to start borrowing from its revolving credit line to fund its business on an ongoing basis.

Conclusion

With GME's precipitous sell-off from the last few years, its market capitalization stands at just $566 million, which looks pretty compelling when considering the cash on GME's balance sheet. However, with GME also having those senior notes coming due in 2021 and its business continuing to deteriorate, I do not believe it would be prudent to invest in GME. Some bulls are pointing to the reboot of the console cycle, likely in November 2020 for the Xbox and PlayStation as being GME's saving grace. However, I do not follow the same sentiment, as I believe the industry is clearly moving towards digital sales and GME cannot compete in that growing segment of the industry. I'd advise investors to stay away from GME.

