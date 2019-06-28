RPM Acquires Foam Tape Joint Sealant Tech

With the deal, RPM's Tremco Sealants division gains a differentiated impregnated foam tape sealant product that it expects to be accretive to earnings in a year.

Schul manufactures proprietary joint sealant products for construction applications and Willseal is the marketing and sales entity.

RPM International has announced the acquisition of two firms.

Quick Take

RPM International (RPM) announced it has acquired Schul International and Willseal for an undisclosed amount.

Schul operates as a manufacturer of joint sealants for commercial construction.

Willseal markets and sells Schul products.

RPM is gaining a differentiated impregnated foam tape product and manufacturing operation that it expects to be accretive to earnings within one year.

Target Company

Hudson, New Hampshire-based Schul was founded to manufacture joint sealants for commercial construction use under the brands Sealtite and Willseal.

Management is headed by President Steven Robison, who has been with the firm since 2002 and is also President at Veloxion.

Schul’s primary offerings include:

Sealtite product line

Hydrostop

Color Econoseal

Seismic Sealtite

Source: Schul

Market & Competition

According to a market research report by Markets and Markets, the global construction sealants market was valued at $7.54 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach $9.92 billion by 2022.

This represents a CAGR of 5.6% between 2017 and 2022.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the focus of the construction industry to reduce the overall weight for easier transportation as well as improved durability of the finished products.

The Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa regions are projected to grow the fastest rate due to increasing urbanization, ongoing investments in infrastructural development, as well as rising living standards in emerging countries such as India and China.

Major competitive vendors that provide construction sealants include:

3M (MMM)

Bostik (AKE)

Sika (SIKA)

H.B. Fuller (FUL)

Henkel (OTCPK:HENKY)

BASF (BAS)

Dow (DOW)

Wacker (WCH)

General Electric (GE)

Source: Sentieo

Acquisition Terms and Financial

RPM didn’t disclose the acquisition price or terms and didn’t file a form 8-K or provide a change in financial guidance, so the acquisitions were likely for a financially non-material amount.

A review of the firm’s most recent 10-Q filing indicates that as of February 28, 2019, RPM had $195.2 million in cash and equivalents and $2.8 billion in total liabilities of which $2.5 billion was long-term debt.

Free cash flow for the nine months ended February 28, 2019, was $61 million.

In the past 12 months, RPMs stock price has risen 1.4% vs. PPG’s (PPG) increase of 13.7%, as the chart below indicates:

Source: Sentieo

Positive earnings surprises have occurred in six of the last twelve quarters as the chart below indicates:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls has dropped markedly from a high in early 2018 as the linguistic analysis shows below:

Source: Sentieo

Commentary

RPM acquired Schul to add its product line of impregnated foam tapes for sealing vertical and horizontal joints in various construction applications.

As RPM Chairman and CEO Frank Sullivan stated in the deal announcement,

The acquisition of Schul strengthens Tremco’s position as a global market leader and puts RPM in a leading position for impregnated foam tape technology. Through this transaction, we are creating a platform for North American-based production, augmenting our product development capabilities and leveraging other synergies that will be further enhanced by our MAP to Growth operating improvement initiative.

With the deal, RPM’s Tremco Commercial Sealants & Waterproofing segment will incorporate Schul’s product into its existing sales structure, so the deal should be integrated quickly.

The two acquired companies have a combined net sales of around $15 million, so the deal is a small one, likely valued at around 1x sales but combined with Tremco’s greater footprint will enable the companies to ramp up production.

The acquisition will be accretive to earnings within a year, according to an RPM statement.

