VEON Is The Perfect Fit For China Mobile

I nearly never consider the possibility of a company being acquired as a viable investment thesis. This is so because the hit rate (the company actually being acquired) would be low (since a company being acquired is a low probability event). Yet, from time to time, a situation can appear where it seems the fit for an acquisition is amazingly perfect. China Mobile (CHL) acquiring VEON (VEON) represents such a perfect fit. This article will explain why.

China Mobile Foreign Expansion Interest

First of all, China Mobile has, for a while, shown interest in expanding internationally. China Mobile already dominates the Chinese mobile scene, with 932 million subscribers at the end of May 2019, 59% of the total Chinese mobile subscriber base, with the rest being divided nearly evenly between China Telecom (CHA) and China Unicom (CHU).

China Mobile's subscriber base in China also makes it the largest mobile telecom in the world. However, China Mobile achieves this glory mostly by being present in the Chinese market, along with a foreign presence in Pakistan (CMPak, 21% market share). Over time, that's set to change. China Mobile has already made its intent known. For instance, in its Q4 2018 earnings report it wrote (bold emphasis is mine):

In order to realize a win-win situation, we will continue to enhance the collaborative opening-up efforts, reinforcing industrial cooperation, investment planning and international expansion.

"International expansion" was not cited in the previous year's report.

Not only is China Mobile willing to expand internationally, but it also has the means to do so. Right now, China Mobile is sitting on $64 billion in net cash.

Enter VEON - The Perfect Fit

Why would VEON be such a good fit for such international expansion? Well, because VEON is pretty large (210 million subscribers) and present in multiple markets, including Russia, Pakistan, Algeria, Bangladesh, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan.

In one fell swoop, China Mobile would be present in multiple places and would even be the leader in a very populous market, Pakistan. The ~210 million international mobile added subscribers would represent 22.5% of China Mobile's current base.

Moreover, in Pakistan, the combination of VEON's Jazz with China Mobile's CMPak would make the market less competitive (3 operators instead of 4) and reinforce the market leadership (with a 58% share).

This instant international presence would come at a tiny cost for China Mobile. VEON carries less than $5 billion in market cap and "just" $6.1 billion in net financial debt. Even at a 50% premium, China Mobile would be paying just ~3.6-4.0x EV/EBITDA. At a 50% premium, China Mobile would spend just 21% of its net cash.

With such expenditure, China Mobile would get a significant International presence. It would increase its subscriber base by 22%, its revenues by ~8% and its EBITDA by ~9%.

Obvious Synergies

All those impacts would come before very obvious synergies.

For instance, China Mobile would enjoy significant synergies in telecom equipment procuring for its just-acquired subsidiary. After all, China Mobile is the largest telecom equipment acquirer already - so it has the aggregate buying power to ensure the cheapest possible equipment for any company it acquires.

Likewise, China Mobile would enjoy extreme synergies in procuring interesting Chinese handsets for its new markets, not just because of its buying power, but also because of its closer relationships with the potential suppliers. These handsets would likely make it easier for China Mobile to expand either market share or margins in all the newly-acquired markets.

Finally, China Mobile could repay VEON's expensive debt using net cash, leading to much lower interest charges.

Less Politically Difficult

Such a large acquisition could typically run into political barriers. However, things would be made easier for China Mobile because of several reasons:

VEON is not a leader in Russia, so it being acquired is more palatable.

China is enjoying closer ties with Russia on account of the U.S. being aggressive towards both countries (including through sanctions), so that makes it easier to acquire a significant mobile operator there as well.

A stronger player backed by China Mobile would likely lead to faster deployment of newer technologies, something China Mobile was already known for in Pakistan (it was the clear 4G deployment leader) and which allowed CMPak to gain a lot of market share. The same would likely happen with 5G and make the acquisition be looked favorably upon in other jurisdictions.

Conclusion

China Mobile wants to expand internationally. China Mobile has the means to expand internationally. VEON is cheap, is present in desirable markets, would add meaningful size to China Mobile, and the acquisition would enjoy obvious synergies.

This is a near-perfect tie up. It's so obvious that I couldn't resist commenting on the opportunity China Mobile has here. I believe that if China Mobile undertook this acquisition, its stock would also benefit.

I am not long VEON because:

I think Mobile TeleSystems (MBT) is, on the whole, a better investment. It's a market leader in Russia and has significant growth initiatives going on while not being much more expensive than VEON.

As I said initially, I typically don't see acquisition prospects as good investment thesis.

That said, it's very hard to come upon something much more obviously desirable than China Mobile acquiring VEON.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CHA, CHL, CHU, MBT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.