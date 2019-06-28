Novartis: A Transformation Story Not To Miss In 2019

There are certain risks to consider prior to investing in Novartis.

Since the start of 2018, Novartis (NVS) has been transforming itself into a lean and focused organization. The company has been actively divesting non-core assets to further sharpen its focus on the high margin pharmaceutical areas such as oncology, neuroscience, respiratory, immunology, and cardio-metabolic diseases.

Today, Novartis boasts of over 15 commercialized blockbusters and multiple potential blockbusters, including the much talked about gene therapy, Zolgensma. These growth prospects can translate into significant share price gains for the company. And, the company has a TTM (trailing twelve months) dividend yield of 3.04%, with plans to further continue with the dividend growth trajectory. Novartis can prove to be an attractive buy for both value and income investors.

In this article, I will explain why I believe Novartis should not be missed in 2019.

Novartis has strategically distanced itself from low-margin businesses

In the first quarter earnings call, Novartis reaffirmed its revenue guidance of YoY mid-single digit growth for fiscal 2019. The company revised upwards core operating income guidance to YoY high single-digit growth for fiscal 2019. Operating income growing at a rate faster than the sales hints at a favorable product mix of the company in fiscal 2019.

In March 2018, Novartis announced the sale of its 36.5% stake in its consumer healthcare joint venture to GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK), for a total consideration of $13.0 billion. This deal infused a significant amount of cash, in exchange for a stable but lower-margin business.

In September 2018, Novartis announced the divestiture of its Sandoz US dermatology business and generic US oral solids portfolio to Aurobindo Pharma, for $900 million cash and an additional $100 million contingent payments. The timing of this deal is crucial, considering the pricing and competitive pressures faced by the generic pharmaceutical companies. Post the completion of this deal, expected in 2019, Sandoz will be focusing mainly on complex generics, value-added medicines, and biosimilars.

In June 2018, Novartis announced spin-off of its Alcon eye care business as a dividend-in-kind transaction, which was completed in April 2019. The company announced 5.0 billion share buyback, as a part of this deal, which is expected to complete in 2019. Alcon’s core profit margins were around 18% in 2018, significantly lower than 20% of Sandoz and 32% of Novartis’ pharmaceuticals business.

The company is now pursuing opportunities in the higher-risk, higher-gain areas such as nuclear medicine, cell therapy, and gene therapy

Novartis has been actively seeking out bolt-on acquisitions and strengthening its position in areas such as cell therapy, gene therapy, and radiopharmaceuticals. While these deals have definitely increased the risk profile of the company, they have also set it for potentially huge gains in future years.

In January 2018, Novartis announced the completion of the acquisition of Advanced Accelerator Applications S.A. for around $3.9 billion, thereby expanding its oncology NET (neuroendocrine treatment) portfolio beyond Afinitor. This deal added radiopharmaceutical technology platform, as well as FDA-approved radioactive drug, Lutathera, targeting somatostatin receptor-positive GEP-NETs (gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors). Novartis also secured Phase 1/2 radioligand asset, 177Lu-PSMA-R2, targeting prostate cancer as well as diagnostic products including NETSPOT/SOMAKIT and F-18 PET through this deal.

Lutathera is already performing well and has been used by over 2,000 patients across 125 centers in the U.S. since launch. The drug fetched $106 million in revenues, of the $163 million sales reported by Advanced Accelerator Applications in the first quarter. Lutathera is also witnessing robust momentum, in terms of access and coverage in the EU. Novartis may face limited competition in this segment at least for the next few years, considering that only a few companies are developing treatments for NETs and are in early-stage development.

Then, in October 2018, Novartis announced the acquisition of another radiopharmaceutical player, Endocyte, for $2.1 billion. The deal added late-stage investigational radioligand therapy, Lu-PSMA-617, which is being evaluated in mCRPC (metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer) indication.

In May 2018, Novartis announced the acquisition of gene therapy player, Avexis, for a consideration of $8.7 billion. The deal added gene replacement therapy AVXS-101, now called Zolgensma, targeting spinal muscular atrophy, to Novartis’ portfolio. Priced at $2.1 million per treatment and payable in five annual installments, Zolgensma is expected to reach peak sales of $2.6 billion. Zolgensma is expected to be a potent competitor for Biogen’s Spinraza.

Further, the Avexis deal also added gene therapy manufacturing facility, AAV (adeno-associated virus) 9 technology-based drug delivery platform, and gene therapy candidates for Rett syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis to Novartis’ portfolio.

In November 2018, Novartis announced EU approval for one-time gene therapy, Luxturna, treat an inherited retinal disease causing vision loss. In January 2018, Novartis entered into licensing and supply agreement for Luxturna, applicable in ex-U.S. markets, with Spark Therapeutics.

In December 2018, Novartis acquired CellforCure, a leading contract development, and manufacturing organization for cell and gene therapies in Europe.

Cosentyx and Entresto are two of the major revenue growth drivers for Novartis

Heart failure drug, Entresto, and immunology drug, Cosentyx, are two of the fastest-growing blockbuster therapies in Novartis’ portfolio. Besides these two, the company has almost 13 more blockbuster commercialized drugs in its portfolio.

In the first quarter, Cosentyx’s sales soared YoY by 41% to $791 million, driven by robust demand in both U.S. and ex-U.S. markets. The drug has reported robust prescription volume, both in psoriasis and spondyloarthritis indications. Entresto also reported 85% YoY revenue growth in the first quarter, driven by robust PIONEER-HF trial data.

Novartis boasts of a promising R&D pipeline

According to the first quarter earnings call, Novartis has more than ten late-stage potential blockbuster assets to be launched by the year 2021. The company further has more than 25 assets in late-stage development. A few of these investigational assets deserve a mention here.

In March 2019, Mayzent became the first and the only drug to secure FDA approval in active secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, based on robust efficacy data. In May 2019, Novartis Piqray was approved by the FDA as the first and only treatment for PIK3CA mutation positive HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer patients. The company is also awaiting Phase 3 data readout for DP2 antagonist, fevipiprant, for its asthma-disease modifying potential by late 2019.

On April 15, Novartis announced the submission of application seeking FDA approval for its investigational therapy, brolucizumab, in wet age-related macular degeneration. The company is using a priority review voucher to expedite the FDA review process. The company plans to commercially launch the therapy by end of 2019 and compete with the current market leader, Eylea. In head-to-head trials with Eylea, brolucizumab proved non-inferior based on ability to see letters on an eye chart, but emerged superior based on measurements of disease activity. Further, the less frequent dosing frequency of brolucizumab may make it a preferred choice over Eylea. Globaldata estimates peak sales of brolucizumab to be around $4.1-7.0 billion.

Certain risks have to be considered prior to investing in Novartis

Patent expiries and generic competition continue to haunt all big pharmaceutical companies, and Novartis is no exception. Novartis was affected significantly by LOEs and subsequent generic erosion of its blockbuster drugs, chronic myeloid leukemia drug, Gleevec, and blood pressure drug, Diovan.

Novartis has been working to transform its portfolio and reposition itself as a leader in cutting-edge technologies. However, sales of the company’s flagship CAR-T cell therapy, Kymriah at $45 million in the first quarter can at best be called modest. Cell therapies are priced at prohibitive levels, thereby restricting access and reimbursement. This will continue to be a challenge for Novartis.

The pharmaceutical industry is battling drug pricing pressures across the world. Having the most expensive drug in its portfolio, Zolgensma is definitely not going to make it any easier for Novartis.

Increasing competition for Cosentyx from older and recently launched drugs also poses to be a big challenge for Novartis.

What return can investors expect from buying this stock?

Wall Street analysts have pegged the 12-month consensus target price of Novartis at $99.50, 9.41% higher than its close on June 27. Since its first-quarter earnings, Guggenheim and Liberum have upgraded the stock to “buy”.

I believe that this is a fair target price for the stock, considering the high risk and high gain nature of its existing portfolio. There is definitely huge potential in its product portfolio and R&D pipeline, but the way forward is riddled by challenges.

In this backdrop, I believe Novartis can be a promising buy-and-hold investment for the retail investor with above-average risk appetite.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.