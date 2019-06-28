Nornickel Revisited: Capital Reinvestment, Production Growth, And Dividend Distribution

In this article, I discuss how investors, either for income or capital appreciation, should navigate through the strategic change occurring at Nornickel.

But rising CapEx may threaten the company's currently hefty dividend distribution, especially as the major shareholder agreement nears its expiry in 2023.

Potanin, President of the company, has an ambitious plan to ensure the mining giant to return to robust growth.

Nornickel is at an inflection point, with the resumption of metal production growth in the horizon.

Preamble

JSC MMC Nornickel (OTCPK:NILSY)(GMK.RSX), previously known as Norilsk Nickel and headquartered in Moscow, is a vertically-integrated producer of nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum group metals (PGMs) primarily from its mines in arctic Kola and Taimyr peninsulas. The mining company is the largest producer of palladium and class-1 nickel and a top-ten producer of cobalt, platinum, and copper in the world.

Since I last wrote about Nornickel (see here, here, and here), the stock has appreciated considerably (Fig. 1). Furthermore, the check and balance in the company's boardroom, which I consider to be particularly important for corporate governance in this case, seems to be undergoing subtle changes recently; consequently, Nornickel management began to allocate capital to a slew of growth projects, which may have a profound impact on the company as an investment target.

Fig. 1. Stock chart of Nornickel, dividends back adjusted, shown with dividend distributions, modified from source.

It is, therefore, time to update the investment thesis and to look out on the medium-term future in light of the new development.

2019 outlook

Nornickel is at an inflection point in terms of production of nickel, copper, and precious metals.

Nickel production had been declining for five years from 2012 to 2017, as the company shut down the Norilsk nickel plant and shifted production to the Kola Division and Finland and as nickel production from third-party feed decreased (see here). However, production stabilized in 2018 and, according to the company guidance (see below), may grow again in 2019.

Copper production from the Polar and Kola divisions started to grow in 2017 and has stayed strong in 2018. The start-up of the Bystrinsky copper-gold mine in Chita will further augment the production growth momentum in 2019 and beyond.

The company was able to maintain more or less flat production in palladium and platinum throughout the years, a pattern expected to hold in 2019 (Fig. 2).

In addition to the production of copper and iron ore concentrates, new mine Bystrinsky produced on average 247 oz/d of gold in 2018, its first full year of production. Gold production reached 478 oz/d of gold in the 1Q2019 and is expected to ramp up to full capacity by 2020.

Fig. 2. The average daily production of nickel (upper left), copper (upper right), palladium (lower left), and platinum (lower right) by year, actual and expected. Source: Laurentian Research.

Nornickel guided 2019 mid-point production toward essentially flat for nickel, 1.3% growth in copper production, 0.8% growth in palladium production, and 1.2% drop in platinum production (Table 1).

Table 1. Nornickel 2019 production guidance from Russian feedstock. Source.

Medium-term growth initiative: 2019-2025

At the 2018 Capital Markets Day, held on November 19, 2018, Nornickel announced a strategic plan for ambitious growth from 2018 to 2025 (Fig. 3).

Fig. 3. Strategic roadmap for key production assets. Source.

Upstream. By 2025, the company aims to grow ore production in the Norilsk region by 45%, contained nickel by 15% to 240 Kt/y, copper production by 15% to 460 Kt/y, and PGMs production by 25% to 130 t/y.

Such a goal will be delivered primarily through the Talnakh brownfield projects and the South Cluster development; additional upside will be found in Bystrinsky ramp-up and the JV with Russian Platinum Plc.

1. Talnakh brownfield projects include:

Ongoing is the 58 Mt Skalisty mine development (Fig. 4), with a nameplate capacity of 2.4 Mt/y, of which 700 Kt/y has been commissioned in 2018. The main shaft is anticipated to be completed by 2020, and 1 Mt/y of capacity is expected to be reached by 2021. The company has already invested $1.1 billion from 2013 to 2017 and has a budget of $0.9 billion for 2017-2020.

Fig. 4. A map showing locations of various plants, mines, and deposits in the Taimyr Peninsula region. The Talnakh cluster, left; the South Cluster and Nornickel-Russian Platinum JV, right. Source.

The FID for the RUB 40 billion ($615 million) Talnakh concentrator expansion, now in stage 3 with an incremental capacity of 8 Mt/y, is scheduled for 2019, with its commissioning scheduled in 2023. Once completed, the Talnakh concentrator will have a total capacity of 18.0 Mt/y, thus greatly debottlenecking production in the Norilsk region.

The Talnakh Cluster is estimated to hold proven and probable ore reserves of over 600 Mt and resources of more than 1,500 Mt. The company plans to invest approximately $2.9 billion between 2018 and 2022 in the cluster, to achieve over 20% growth in ore volume by 2025 (Fig. 5).

Fig. 5. The Talnakh Cluster, shown in a map (left) along with total ore mined therefrom in Mt, modified from source.

2. South Cluster, or the northern part of the Norilsk-1 deposit (Fig. 4), is estimated to hold over 20 Moz of PGMs, 447 Kt of copper, and 365 Kt of nickel in 165 Mt of disseminated ore.

The pre-feasibility study, said to be near completion, envisions 9 Mt/y production. South Cluster will be set up as a separate legal entity, i.e., Bear Creek LLC, for funding and government subsidy purposes. It will be an open-pit operation potentially in staged development; it will leverage on existing infrastructure including the Norilsk Concentrator to achieve low cost (Fig. 6). Capex in 2019-2022 allocated to South Cluster will be RUB 45 billion ($690 million).

The company launched open-pit stripping in 2019 and expects to ramp up production in 2021-2022 with an eye for reaching full capacity by 2027.

Fig. 6. The South Cluster, shown in a map (left) and on the global PGM cost curve (right, operating costs in $/4E oz), modified from source.

3. The Arctic Palladium JV, a 50:50 partnership between Nornickel and private firm Russian Platinum Plc, includes the license for Maslovskoe deposit contributed by Nornickel and those for the south flank of Norilsk-1 and Chernogorskoe deposits contributed by Russian Platinum (see here)(Fig. 4). These deposits collectively hold measured and indicated ore resource of 1,400 Mt with PGM grade averaging 3.9 g/t, making the cluster potentially the world's largest greenfield PGM deposit.

The currently ongoing pre-feasibility study is anticipated to be completed in 4Q2019, with FID expected by end-2019 to early-2020.

4. The Bystrinsky Project is estimated to have ore reserves of 341 Mt averaging 0.7% of copper, 0.9 g/t of gold, and 21% iron. Production ramp-up is ongoing, with the nameplate production at 10 Mt/y expected in 2020 (Table 2).

Table 2. The production and financial outlook of Bystrinskoye. Source.

Bystrinskoye generated an EBITDA of $85 million (excluding the additional financial contribution from intersegment sales of concentrates). EBITDA will reach up to $300 million in 2019 and $400 million by 2020.

It is worth noting that Nornickel plans to spin off Bystrinskoye in an IPO, with a definite decision to be made in later 2019 to 2020.

Downstream. Nornickel and BASF SE (OTCQX:BASFY) signed a strategic cooperation agreement in October 2018, under which the former will supply refined nickel and cobalt to a battery manufacturing plant in Finland to be built by the latter at a location near the Harjavalta refinery of the former. Once completed by end-2020, the plant will supply batteries for 300,000 electric vehicles per year (see here).

Capital expenditure and dividend distribution

Between the aforementioned growth projects and environmental programs, yet excluding the net investment in Arctic Palladium JV, some $10.5-11.5 billion of capital will be needed between 2019 and 2022, up significantly from the annual average CapEx incurred in 2013-2017 (Fig. 7). Fig. 7. Capex in 2019-2022. Source.

Boardroom temperature. Such an expanded capital plan reflects a departure from the scale of investment in 2013-2017, under the shareholder agreement reached in 2012 between major shareholders Vladimir Potanin of the Interros Group (32%), Oleg Deripaska of Basic Element Group (27.8%), Roman Abramovich (6.37%), and Alexander Abramov and Alexandr Frolov both of Evraz (OTC:EVRZF). As is still the case, Deripaska favors rich dividend distribution from Nornickel which he needs for servicing debt in his other projects, while Potanin prefers to reinvest profits in Nornickel to drive growth. The ceasefire established in 2012 required Potanin to be financially conservative in capital allocation. However, recent development as discussed below seems to have weakened Deripaska's position and gave Potanin an upper hand.

As part of the 2012 shareholder agreement, Abramovich sought by December 2017 to sell a 3.99% stake in Nornickel to Potanin and Deripaska, subject to a right of first refusal in the shareholder agreement. Potanin picked up the 2.1% in proportion to his stake in Nornickel (see here), but Deripaska was at this time could not come up with enough money to buy his portion of the shares, thanks to sanctions imposed on him by the U.S. Treasury. Deripaska resorted to challenging in London High Court Abramovich's sale of the shares to Potanin (see here and here). The court sided with Deripaska in June 2018, forcing Potanin to return the 2.1% to Abramovich subsequently (see here). So instead, Roman Abramovich sold 2.7 million or 1.7% shares in Nornickel in March 2019 for $551 million, which both Potanin and Deripaska were blocked from buying (see here).

Dividend policy. Abramovich may be on the way out, but the shareholder agreement will remain valid until January 1, 2023. That includes a dividend policy formulated as follows (Fig. 8):

If Net Debt/EBITDA is below 1.8X, Nornickel will pay out 60% of EBITDA;

If Net Debt/EBITDA is above 2.2X, Nornickel will pay out 30% of EBITDA;

If Net Debt/EBITDA is between 1.8X and 2.2X, the dividend distribution will be defined by {60% – ([Net debt/EBITDA] – 1.8)/ 0.4 X 30%}.

Fig. 8. The dividend policy of Nornickel, with dividend payout being determined by the Net Debt/EBITDA ratio. Source.

As of March 2019, Potanin was getting impatient:

“The company has big plans. Given the need for investment, the dividend should be revised downward.”

But by now, the situation has changed; he has to renegotiate with a Deripaska no longer under sanctions of the U.S. Treasury. It is thus quite unlikely that Potanin will be able to force a revision of the dividend formula.

Potanin's dilemma. At this point, Potanin faces a dilemma.

On the one hand, the healthy balance sheet Nornickel has maintained, e.g., with a Net Debt/EBITDA ratio of 1.14X as of 2018, earned it a credit rating of Baa3 with a positive outlook at Moody's and a credit rating of BBB- with a stable outlook at S&P Global as well as Fitch. The stellar credit ratings made it possible for Nornickel to enjoy low-cost debt even as LIBOR rates increased substantially (Fig. 9).

Fig. 9. The average cost of credit decreased moderately for Nornickel, while LIBOR rates increased. Source.

On the other hand, without reduction of dividend payout, investment in the 2019-2022 cycle will likely drive the leverage ratio above 1.8X or even above 2.2X, subject to the progress of projects, fluctuating exchanges rates, and gyrating metal prices (Fig. 10). According to the dividend formula, dividends will have to be cut.

Fig. 10. The Net Debt/EBITDA ratio of Nornickel, actual and projected. Source.

Investor takeaways

In spite of its Gulag past in the 1930s-1950s, the pollution (which it begins to take care of), and all the recent bad rap associated with scandals, boardroom brouhaha, and political risk, Nornickel still stands tall as the king of the mining space. It boasts an enormously wide moat as secured by the extremely-low cost and decades-long life of its one-of-a-kind assets (Fig. 11); such mines would make any peers envy, from Vale (VALE) and BHP Billiton (BHP), via Rio Tinto (RIO) and Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF), to Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) and Anglo American (OTCPK:AGPPF).

Fig. 11. The C1 cost curve with real nickel pig iron cost, in $/ton. Source.

Long-term consumption trends, such as automobile electrification, energy storage, population expansion, urbanization, and disposable income growth, support the basket of metals produced by Nornickel - nickel, cobalt, copper, palladium (Fig. 12).

Fig. 12. Medium and long-term fundamentals of nickel, copper, palladium, and platinum. Source.

No matter how you cut it, Nornickel beats peers hands down, with regard to capital efficiency, profitability, valuation, and dividend yield (Table 3).

Table 3. Financial ratios of select major mining companies, compiled from source.

However, as the strategic focus of the company shifts from dividend distribution to growth over the next 3-4 years, its appeal to differently-styled investors will change. The ramp-up of capital investment in long lead time projects will stack up leverage, reduce free cash flow, and threaten continued payout of high-yield dividends. In place of fat dividends, Nornickel may indeed post 45% growth in ore production, and 15-25% in metal production as planned; higher profits will follow if labor productivity improves as expected, assuming flat metal prices.

As time goes by over the next few years, as the expiry of the shareholder agreement between Potanin and Deripaska nears, the impact of the strategic change will become conspicuous, although it may not be so apparent at present. In view of this, investors both for income and for capital appreciation should pay close attention to such changes and plan ahead accordingly.

Some entrenched income investors may choose to stay put and enjoy the dividend yield to their low cost basis. Others may opt to move on to another high-yield stock (though it may not be easy to find a replacement with a moat as wide as that of Nornickel).

On the other hand, opportunities may open up for capital appreciation-oriented value investors who favor a high-quality business.

While making an investment decision concerning Nornickel, one should also take into consideration that a spin-off and IPO, presumably in 2020, of Bystrinsky is on the plate.

