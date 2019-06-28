AbbVie: Allergan Is Not The Solution

AbbVie (ABBV) has reached a deal to acquire Allergan (AGN) as mega deals appear to be back in today's pharmaceutical market. The deal is not welcomed at all by the market for the right reasons, as the strategic rationale can be questioned, a huge premium is paid, and the deal jacks up leverage ratios a great deal as well. That does not mean that the deal might not work out, and while the latest big pullback has created a compelling situation, it is by far not compelling enough to buy the dip in a great size.

Deal Terms

AbbVie has reached a mega deal for Allergan, one that is valued at $63 billion for the equity component of the deal alone. Deal terms call for a $120.30 per share cash component for each share of Allergan as well as 0.8660 shares of AbbVie which works down to $188.24 per share in Allergan based on AbbVie's closing price ahead of the deal announcement of $78.45 per share. Given the large cash component in the deal, shareholders of Allergan hold just 17% of the shares of the combined company.

The deal creates a much larger and diversified company of course, as AbbVie has long relied (too much) on Humira with US loss of exclusivity seen in 2023. This rationale and greater scale do not seem convincing reasons to pay a 45% premium for the shares of Allergen, although it should be said that shares have been underperforming for quite some time now (really applies to both companies). Even a $2 billion cost synergy target three years from now cannot convince shareholders, with half of the synergies seen from early-stage R&D and the remainder notably from combined selling and marketing efforts.

AbbVie sees at least 10% earnings per share accretion in the first year following the closure, with accretion seen at more than 20% at the peak. This sounds nice on paper; yet, let's investigate.

Pro-Forma Impact

In the deal presentation, it becomes obvious that AbbVie is really fearful of the upcoming exclusivity cliff imposed by Humira. Currently, Humira generates $19 billion in sales as all other products of AbbVie (also known as the growth platform) still represent the minority of sales. In fact, Humira makes up 58% of total revenues for AbbVie. By adding $15 billion in sales from Allergan, the non-Humira business grows to $29 billion. This means that the reliance on Humira drops to 39% of pro-forma sales of $48 billion. The company believes that non-Humira sales will grow at high single digits in the decade to come with solid margins as well.

AbbVie ended Q1 with $6.7 billion in cash, equivalents, and investments. Total debt has risen to $37.2 billion for a $30.5 billion net debt load. The 1.48 billion shares outstanding are awarded a valuation of $116 billion ahead of the deal, for an enterprise valuation of close to $146 billion.

Allergan has 332 million shares outstanding at the end of Q1. The $120.30 per share cash component works down to $40 billion in actual cash component of the deal as shareholders of Allergan will obtain 0.866 shares of AbbVie or about 287 million shares to be issued. That would increase the share count from 1.48 billion to 1.77 billion shares (for AbbVie), matching the 17% pro-forma share base as communicated in the press release. Note that Allergan operates with $21.8 billion in net debt. All of this combined will result in the combination operating with $92 billion in net debt.

AbbVie reported adjusted after-tax earnings of $12.3 billion, equivalent to $7.91 per share and guided 2019 adjusted earnings of $8.70 per share plus or minus five cents. Allergan reported adjusted earnings of $5.7 billion last year, but these were very adjusted earnings numbers as full-year sales last year were down a percent to $15.8 billion, while the company guided for some modest declines in sales and earnings this year.

With combined adjusted earnings running at $18 billion, we have to take into consideration that the combination will take on $40 billion in additional net debt given the cash component involved in the deal. This could easily increase interest expenses by $2 billion and reduce pro-forma earnings power to $16.5 billion following incorporation of taxes. With a share count of 1.77 billion, earnings might top $9.30 per share which indeed marks solid accretion from the $7.91 per share reported by AbbVie in 2018. The problem, however, is the highly leveraged position as both firms are quite aggressive in making adjustments to the earnings numbers.

The Market Does Not Like It

The $92 billion pro-forma net debt load is quite steep and probably the key reason why the market does not really like the deal. Furthermore, Allergan is very aggressive in reporting adjusted earnings and is on track to report falling sales two years in a row, in contrast with the "great" growth franchises touted in the deal presentation. With Allergan contributing $8 billion in EBITDA and AbbVie perhaps about $14 billion (hard to reconcile), leverage ratios come in above 4 times, quite a lot for such a mega-merger. Furthermore, there are declining parts of the business, integration is always a tricky thing, and typically involves large one-time costs as well.

Shares of AbbVie have plunged nearly $13 to $65 per share in response to the deal which works down to $23 billion in value having gone up in smoke with 1.77 billion shares outstanding (including the to be issued shares). While a 45% premium is steep, the premium of $188.24 (offer price for Allergan) minus $129.57 (closing price Allergan) is just about $59 per share or $19.6 billion in dollar terms. This indicates that shareholders of AbbVie see this as a net negative despite the promise of synergies and strategic benefits.

Final Thoughts

It is clear that the market is taking this deal as a negative, as simply buying another asset to reduce reliance on a single drug seems like a smart strategy but does not address the underlying issue. Furthermore, Allergan has failed to grow as well as the commitment to the dividend in light of a +$90 billion net debt load is quite worrying.

With quarterly dividend payments running at $1.07 per share and the share count approaching 1.8 billion shares, the annual dividend commitment comes in at $7.6 billion. This is very substantial as well as pro-forma earnings potential of $16.5 billion is substantial. Note, however, that the pace for deleveraging is modest, certainly as the franchise might suffer from lack of growth with Humira and Botox (still about 50% of revenues for the combined company) under pressure as well.

Given that shares of AbbVie have peaked at $120 in early 2018 and many billions of shares have been bought back above the $100 mark, the timing of the deal, in which the company issues a lot of stock and uses a lot of borrowing power with shares trading at just $78 per share, is not ideal. The counterargument is that it buys Allergan which has seen its stock come under even great pressure compared to AbbVie.

The leverage position is, however, too large for me to find comfort even as the management aims to deleverage by $15-18 billion through 2021 which is a relatively modest amount, as past dealmaking and patent expirations are a potential recipe for disaster (just ask shareholder of Teva (NYSE:TEVA) for instance). Hence, I see real risks, but with combined earnings power running at perhaps close to $9 per share, the value argument can be found as well. Furthermore, a $1.07 quarterly dividend and a $65 share price provide for a rather compelling 6.5% dividend yield as well.

Do not get me wrong. If management executes well, this could probably be a great entry point; yet, a little more conservative stance regarding leverage and actions would be welcomed for investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.