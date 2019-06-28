PepsiCo's Earnings: Assessing The Growth Story

PEP still looks enticing to me, at the very least for the valuable diversification factor amid a period of macroeconomic uncertainty.

Looking to defend its stock's momentum, the company will deliver 2Q19 results on July 9, and I am betting on a bottom-line beat.

After delivering highly encouraging results in 1Q19, PepsiCo has looked more like a growth than a value stock so far this year.

Who would have thought that PepsiCo (PEP) would look like a growth stock in 2019?

On the back of a remarkable 1Q19, shares of the traditional beverage and packaged foods maker have been up nearly 20% YTD, having climbed smoothly even through a volatile month of May in the equities market. Now, the company is set to announce 2Q19 results on July 9, looking to maintain investor sentiment at a high.

Following the outstanding first quarter - at least for a market leader in a mature industry - of 5% organic sales growth and 8% increase in adjusted op profits, PepsiCo's management team has already warned investors that the balance of 2019 will likely not be a walk in the park. For starters, Frito Lay comps will become tougher as the year progresses after the product category had an unusually outstanding 1Q19. Also, expecting all geographies outside the home continent to experience organic growth of at least 8%, as was the case in the last period, might be too high a bar for PepsiCo to overcome.

Given the above, current consensus for a revenue increase of 2.2% that is only slightly lower than last quarter's growth rate seems a bit too aggressive for my taste. I believe investors should be satisfied if PepsiCo manages to deliver $16.3 billion in revenues instead, enough to keep the top line rising at a modest but healthy 1% to 2% pace.

EPS expectations, on the other hand, seem a bit overly de-risked at $1.50. PepsiCo should face challenges this quarter given a number of unfavorable items, including the lapping of one-time bonus expenses in 2018, commodity inflation, and re-investments.

Yet, even if I assume an atypically sharp gross margin compression of nearly 30 bps YOY and a bit of SG&A deleverage, it seems more likely to me that earnings will land a bit closer to the $1.60 mark in 2Q19 than analysts seem to believe - see my estimates above. Substantial loss of pricing power, which I find unlikely, or timing of expenses are the key risks to my earnings beat projection materializing.

Pricey but enticing stock

All accounted for, I expect PEP to remain an expensive yet high-quality name to own in a diversified portfolio. Recent results suggest that the company has been executing quite competently, and I do not expect this dynamic to change any time soon.

While valuation remains high (see graph above), particularly considering that PEP has traditionally traded at a P/E discount to peer Coca-Cola (KO) that has virtually vanished, the stock still looks enticing to me - at the very least for the valuable diversification factor amid a period of macroeconomic uncertainty.

