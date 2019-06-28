Natural Gas: Fundamentals Continue To Tighten, But All Eyes On The Weather Outlook

A balancing price point is around $2.75/MMBtu, so if the weather outlook shows a warmer than normal setup, that's where prices could go to.

So, if the weather outlook improves and CDDs are higher than the historical average, power burn demand will hit new record highs.

Power burn demand has averaged ~3.2 Bcf/d higher than June of last year despite much lower CDDs.

For the week of 6/28, we have a preliminary estimate of +85 Bcf. EOS is now 3.65 Tcf.

Welcome to the everyone's watching weather edition of Natural Gas Daily!

This week saw EIA report +98 Bcf for the week ending June 21. This was lower than our forecast of +105 Bcf and lower than the consensus average of +101 Bcf.

Source: EIA

Next Week's Estimate

For the week of 6/28, we have a preliminary estimate of +85 Bcf. EOS is now 3.65 Tcf.

Trading Position

We re-established our long positions this week as fundamental variables continue to tighten. The only catalyst left now is for the weather outlook to improve.

Fundamentals Continue To Tighten But All Eyes On The Weather Outlook

Summer gas trading is very different compared to winter gas trading. During the winter gas trading months, the only variable that matters is weather, weather, and weather. But during the summer months, the price itself is a self-reinforcing factor.

When natural gas prices drop, utilities use more gas vs. coal, which increases the demand for natural gas. This would then translate into higher power burn demand.

Source: PointLogic, HFI Research

This is exactly what we are seeing this June. Despite this June showing CDDs in line with historical averages and last year's June showing the highest CDD since 2000, we have seen power burn average ~3.2 Bcf/d higher y-o-y. This has pushed the incoming supply surplus down to just ~0.6 Bcf/d.

What this also means is that if CDDs now increase "more than the historical average," then power burn demand would set a new all-time high. In our view, if CDDs average just 10 higher over the incoming 15 days, the market would flip into a deficit.

And in a market that's in deficit, the balancing price for natural gas will be around $2.75/MMBtu.

This just means that the only real catalyst going forward is the weather outlook. Because the low gas price itself is going to offset the incoming surplus.

Given this asymmetric setup, we will double up our UGAZ long position if we see the weather flip bullish. In the latest ECMWF-EPS long range, the outlook suggested a bullish end of July. So, we will be watching the daily models for confirmation.

Fundamentals are definitely tightening, thanks to lower natural gas prices, so the only thing left now is for mother nature to lend a supporting hand.

