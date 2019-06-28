Buy Rating On Preferred Share From Anworth Mortgage - Don't Buy The Overpriced One

ANH-C is nicely into our buy range and the clear winner of the 2.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH) has a preferred share within the buy range. They also have a preferred share within the sell range. We will cover both.

But, first, we have a note to subscribers about total returns.

Don't be fooled by an "unrealized loss".

Understanding total returns

For buy-and-hold investors, please remember to measure total returns. If a preferred share traded at $25.20 after going ex-dividend, the investor is already in a good position thanks to the first dividend. Investors who disregard the value of the dividend and only evaluate whether the position is an unrealized gain or unrealized loss are doing a disservice to themselves.

We care about unrealized gains and losses. Effective investing will usually lead to a materially positive value for the unrealized gains over a long period. However, we are not concerned by shares being an "unrealized loss" position for $.20 or $.30 if we just earned a dividend of $.47.

This concept is demonstrated through the CWMF's portfolio spreadsheet:

We don't have a separate column to determine the capital gain or loss. We calculate the total return on the position, so the dividends are automatically included. We had 3 large positions in preferred shares. These were all top choices within the last several weeks, but the recent run higher in share prices makes entry less appealing.

"Our picks include some preferred shares. We've found preferred shares provide an excellent opportunity for investors to get a high yield with lower volatility. We cover preferred shares frequently and today's pick comes from our latest preferred share article for subscribers (6/16/2019): Preferred Shares Week 156."

We will have another preferred share article coming out for subscribers to The REIT Forum this weekend.

ANH Preferred shares

Anworth has 2 preferred shares we will be looking at, but only 1 of them is attractively priced:

Investors have decided to pay a significant premium to ANH-A (ANH.PA) while leaving ANH-C (ANH.PC) within our buy range. We will be focusing on ANH-C.

We have ANH-A being $1.52 away from a buy rating, while ANH-C is $0.10 into the buy range.

Focusing on ANH-C

These shares are a bit less liquid than several of the other preferred shares we cover, but they remain a solid choice.

ANH-C carries a risk rating of 2, which is suitable for most buy-and-hold investors. They appear to have been overlooked during the recent stampede of investors piling into preferred shares.

The shares have some call protection left, but not a great deal. ANH-C expires on 1/27/2020. However, the shares had $.42 in dividend accrual already. That dividend accrual improves the yield to call and puts it around 7%. If an investor gets called for a 7% annualized return over the next 6 months, it isn't a disaster. They may wish the shares weren't called, but investors don't go broke by earning 7% annualized. If the shares aren't called, they carry a 7.63% stripped yield. That's an excellent deal as well.

For traders, ANH-C has moderate potential for dividend captures. Due to liquidity, it can require some patience on closing a position out. The appeal is a function of dividend accrual.

Many investors refuse to pay more than $25.00 and, consequently, won't see ANH-C. When shares go ex-dividend, those investors will most likely create a floor for shares at $25.00. In a market panic, shares can still fall. That is always the case. Absent a panic, we expect these to remain around $25.00 with the potential to trade a bit higher.

Note: shares went ex-dividend shortly prior to the public release. They are currently trading slightly over $25 and are still one of the more attractive shares within the sector.

Final thoughts

Investors looking to get into preferred shares from Anworth should definitely be looking at ANH-C. It's currently one of the most attractively priced preferred shares that we cover. Some investors may be deterred from investing in ANH-C because shares are trading over par. They would be wrong. While ANH-C is trading $0.39 over the call value of $25, shares also had $0.42 of accumulated dividend. The most realistic price to look at would be the stripped price of $24.97. Call protection on the calendar ends for ANH-C on 1/27/2020. That gives shares of ANH-C a worst-cash-to-call of $1.10. That means that if the company were to call as soon as possible, investors would see positive total returns. If shares aren't called right away, investors are awarded with a stripped yield of 7.63%.

