Valero Energy: Positioned To Profit From IMO 2020

The International Maritime Organization regulates many activities associated with global shipping, including marine fuel quality. Effective Jan. 1, 2020, the sulfur specification of bunker fuels in non-emission control areas (ECAs) will be reduced from 3.5% to 0.5%.

Source: Drillinginformation.com

This will effectively increase the world demand for low sulfur fuels by 2 million barrels per day. This also implies that 2 mmbd of high sulfur fuel would not have a home.

Refiners which have the ability to process the high sulfur fuels into lighter products will benefit. Valero (VLO) is the largest independent refiner on the U.S. Gulf Coast and its system of refineries are complex - that is, able to process or remove sulfur.

Refining 101

Refineries have a distillation column and can have any number of secondary processing units. A refinery with just a distillation column is called a topping refinery. Its ability to produce the products it wants is very limited. They would have to process light, sweet crude to accommodate the new standard. Fortunately, the Permian Basin produces that quality and U.S. crude exports reached a new one-week record of 3.7 million barrels per day.

More complex refineries have units that:

... involve chemical processes that create products by either reshaping hydrocarbons, combining small hydrocarbons into larger hydrocarbons, cracking larger hydrocarbons into smaller higher-value hydrocarbons, or removing impurities such as sulfur. Each secondary processing unit after the distillation column has a specific purpose, whether it's increasing separation; upgrading low-value products, like residual fuel oil, to high value products, like distillate; increasing octane; or enhancing environmental compliance by removing sulfur and other pollutants.”

Source: Energy Information Administration

A refinery’s complexity depends on how many such secondary units it has. The Nelson Complexity Index is a measurement of how complex the refinery is. The high the rating, the more complex, for example, a topping refinery has a rating of 1.0.

Valero’s refineries have been rated as follows:

Inputs/Outputs

The following table depicts the system-wide breakdown of charges and yields for 2018:

Charges:

sour crude oil 30%

sweet crude oil 47%

residual fuel oil 8%

other feedstocks 4% blendstocks 11%

Yields:

gasolines and blendstocks 48%

distillates 37%

other products (primarily includes petrochemicals, gas oils, No. 6 fuel oil, petroleum coke, sulfur and asphalt) 15%

Source: Valero Energy

The Company’s U.S. Gulf refineries have a similar breakdown as above. The Gulf Coast refineries had a distillate yield of 38 % during 2018.

The Energy Information Administration has studied the impact of IMO 2020. And, it shows the effects of these new regulations in its monthly Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO).

In its June STEO, it provides its estimate of both WTI crude prices and heating oil prices. Heating oil is a middle distillate.

From two prices, I calculated the Heating Oil Crack Spread, which is the processing margin. As depicted below, the Spread is projected to rise to its highest sustained level in 5 years during 2020.

The latest closing price of VLO is $85.61. It is well below the high last year of $125.

Part of the reason may be that it is also about the second largest ethanol producer in the U.S., as large as ADM. It bought three plants last October from Green Plains.

The ethanol market has been plagued by oversupply. And, margins have been squeezed. The chart below shows the return over operating costs for a typical Iowa plant. Ethanol prices have not matched the spike in corn prices.

Conclusions

Valero is positioned to greatly benefit from the imposition of IMO 2020 on the shipping industry. However, its Ethanol segment is exposed to very difficult market conditions. Until the U.S. ethanol industry slims down, margins are likely to remain under pressure. I'm going to watch VLO for now.

Are you pleased with your energy sector returns? To guide investors who are interested in profiting from outstanding opportunities in the energy sector, I provide a service on Seeking Alpha's Marketplace oriented toward individual investors, Boslego Risk Services. A long/short Model portfolio is continuously updated, along with on-going analysis of the oil market. I am now accepting new members to Boslego Risk Services and invite you to sign-up. There are monthly and annual pricing options as described here. You may also read reviews posted by members here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.