Swedbank - New Chairman And Projections Of 10%+ Dividend Yield

Risks remain, but the overall thesis is still positive, and provided investors understand the risks, i reiterate my "BUY" recommendation.

It's been some time since I checked in on Swedbank and delivered recent news - as of today, the stock price hasn't moved all that much.

As those of you who've followed my articles on Swedbank (OTCPK:SWDBF), the most recent of which was " Swedbank: Q1 2019 Calm After Q1 2019 Storm ", know, I'm a big-time Swedbank bull with significant exposure to this, Sweden's largest banking stock. Despite the bank's troubles and misdeeds, I firmly choose to remain long and consider the long-term investment thesis and stability of the bank to make it a profitable investment and dividend yielder.

That being said, it takes a strong stomach to have invested portions of the position at 180+ SEK/sharer and watch the stock linger at 138-148 SEK, despite the overall bullishness of the current market.

In this article, we'll quickly revisit the stock and see how things have developed, and what events have, and could influence the future stock price and perception.

Recent Events for Swedbank - New Chairman

There are a few reasons why I chose to update the thesis at this point.

The main reason is that Swedbank has gone and (finally) chosen a new Chairman of the board. The new chairman of the board for the bank is none other than Göran Persson.

(Source: SAJ.se)

For those of you who consider the name familiar, even those outside Europe, there's a reason for that. Göran Persson was the Swedish prime minister for 10 years and is considered a personable and very direct, efficient decision-maker. Aside from his tenure as prime minister, Göran Persson has also been the Minister of Finance in the early '90s and (among other things) oversaw a comprehensive savings program and increases in taxation to bring Sweden out of the early 90's financial crisis.

Following his career as Prime minister, and resignation after losing the 2006 election to the conservative bloc, Göran Persson has been active in boards across several state-owned, partially state-owned or significant Swedish companies. These include automotive organization, submarine manufacturer Kockums (No Symbol) and manufacturer of defense vehicles/machinery BAE Systems Hägglunds (No Symbol). He's also a consultant and a member of several private company boards, including investment companies/venture capital firms. This is not a rule among Swedish retired politicians, and it speaks to this man's qualities as a leader.

Many consider Persson to be the Prime minister who's been the most heavily involved in the lobbying for Swedish defensive companies abroad, including SAAB and other weapons companies. He was involved in selling JAS-planes during his tenure as Prime Minister.

This contributor, while not sharing the man's political affiliations (he's a social democrat), considers Persson to be a most capable/competent decision maker with a rational mind and very no-nonsense approach to his roles. If these qualities hadn't served him well, he would never have been elected to as many boards as he has been.

As such, I don't consider many other individuals as suitable as Persson for the role of Chairman of the Board in Sweden's largest bank. His leadership style is extremely involved and dominant, and is sometimes referred to as "presidential" by critics (Source: Dagens Nyheter), which is somewhat unusual in the Swedish context, but what I believe that Swedbank needs at this time.

Other news during the past 2 months

So, the new chairman was elected at the extraordinary general meeting held on the 19th of June. In addition to this news, we have the following smaller news items which I consider relevant:

CEO and CFO of Swedbank's Estonian branch/offices leave their positions in the bank and are suspended until further notice. (Source: Avanza)

Swedbank's interim CEO, A. Karlsson characterized the money-laundering investigation as "broad" and "deep/significant". The CEO made clear that no happenings/responsibilities are excluded in the investigations - which include his own.

The bank will provide continual updates on the progress of its own and external investigations related to money-laundering concerns.

The bank will, despite suspending regional CEO/CFO, not leave or change their forward goals in the Estonian market.

Swedbank was, despite their troubles, nominated as "Trophy of the year", for the banks work with portfolios managed by algorithms, and was chosen as one of the companies/banks in the tender regarding private pensions/mutual funds.

The state of Investigations into the Baltic Money-laundering scandal

Nothing new has happened on this front if one does not consider the election of a new Chairman a significant happening in this respect. The bank has devoted an entire section on its IR-page to the media reporting of this scandal, and this section has been fairly quiet since mid-April.

One note that could be presented is Persson's comment regarding the laundering (from 1 day ago on national television), which involves the following.

Persson said that more criminal activity may come to light - at least he could not exclude the possibility, given the time and target markets involved. He promised transparency in this regard, however.

During the extraordinary meeting, there were some smaller shareholders demanding an external investigation, but this was denied.

The justification for this was that the bank is already under external investigation from the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority, the Swedish Economic Crime Authority, the Estonian Economic Crime Authority, as well as the American corresponding authorities. Altogether, the bank expects these to deliver an exhaustive and comprehensive report/overview of the bank. The suggestion was voted against by 97% of present/represented shareholders.

Current view of Swedbank - Change in fundamentals?

The outright lies told by the previous CEO, the allegations of criminal misconduct/crimes, the ongoing international investigations, the incompetence of the previous board members - all of these things, and more, are likely to continue providing downward pressure on Swedbank's share price going forward.

Indeed, in terms of the bank's share price and valuation, very little has changed.

(Source: Google Finance)

The feeling in the stock is "anticipation". I do not believe it will move on its own or as a result of investment at this juncture because major players will be keeping on the sidelines until more information is available.

This means that the stock will not move until we either receive more negative, or positive news. News of the negative sort will of course service to push the stock back down to the 130's, or below, depending on the severity here. News that the investigations have not found any more issues could serve as a catalyst for a positive development here. I don't consider a positive quarterly as nearly enough to drive the price back up above 150 SEK/share.

This means that we're most likely looking at a Swedbank trading at these levels for some time yet - ample time to load up on a ~10% yielding bank, if that is what you want to do.

The question I pose to owners of Swedbank however, if the bank's core RoE/RoIC strategy is sound going forward. The bank has goals of a ~15% return on capital, which is high when going by Swedish metrics. It is what builds the foundation for the high bank dividend, but it is also what has brought the bank so much trouble the past 30 years.

Many critics question whether these goals are sustainable, and there are voices within Swedbank that favor a less risk-taking approach to the future. Such a shift in the core strategy would bring the bank back to its foundations - Swedbank comes from what is known as the "savings bank movement" (sparbanksrörelsen), where safety, and not large returns are in focus. Such a shift would also most likely influence the bank's ability to pay its generous dividend as well.

While these considerations exist, there is no sign that the bank is moving forward in any direction but the direction it's been going for the past 20 years however.

As such, all of these considerations at this time can be considered speculative.

Thesis - small update

I believe the choice of a new Chairman, and specifically this chairman, warrants a small thesis update for this bank. I believe the choice of Göran Persson as the chairman to be a strong signal, as the man has an excellent background. Insofar as the ongoing case goes, little aside from a shift in CEO/CFO in Estonia has happened. In my view, this was virtually guaranteed anyway, given the scrutiny the bank is under here.

My valuation of this bank has not changed from my previous articles. I still consider today's price to be an excellent bargain, provided you believe that the banks resulting fines will be sized according to their transgressions, and no further, major transgressions are found. What also need be considered is the fact that many of the transgressions may be found to be past the statute of limitations.

The current bullishness of the market should give some pause however, as a downturn may provide an even more appealing entry point. While the stock remains a definite, strong "BUY" for me, this recommendation is tied to the assumption that you share the long-term belief in the bank. I don't believe in trading this stock, even if doing so may be profitable if the news is good. Given the bank's characteristics, this has always been and remains one of the strongest hold-forever stocks in my Swedish portfolio (for a full explanation, read my very first article on this bank).

Recommendation

As of this article, I'm reiterating my 'BUY' at Swedbank at these levels of ~130-135 SEK/share. I do recommend caution, as macro tendencies may result in a short-term loss if we experience a downturn in the near future. I believe you should be a long-term believer in the bank, to invest at this juncture.

I will update this article, or publish an updated thesis should things change, or/and in conjunction with future earnings updates.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SWDBF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.