It's Time For AMD To Raise Prices

In the wake of the most recent episode of trade war, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has been suffered from the loss of a major Chinese affiliate Sugon who was blacklisted by the U. S. Commerce Department. With more than 28% China revenue exposure, the U.S. ban on Huawei and Sugon may signal the eventual demise of AMD's entire China business. At least in the short run, there will be noticeable revenue repercussion. While AMD may have little control over the progression of the trade dispute, there are still strategies that the company can use to offset the adverse impact from the macro picture. In this post, I seek to look at one of those tools.

AMD Pricing Strategy

Historically, Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) revenue has been at least 10 times of AMD's revenue (Figure 1). As Intel sold 4-6 times more units than AMD (Figure 3), this would suggest that Intel has a higher average selling price (ASP) than AMD - Intel's ASP is 2-3 times of AMD's ASP (Figure 2). While unit shipment is largely determined by the market demand and supply, ASP is more controllable by the company's pricing strategy.

For AMD, low pricing strategy has been one of the most effective tools to compete for the CPU market share. Compared with Intel, AMD has been known to have an advantage in the low-end PC desktop market segment. Generally, AMD's average selling price has been one third to one half of Intel's ASP which is a unit shipment weighted selling price index in a 100-point dimension (Figure 2). This has allowed AMD to recover its CPU market share significantly from the low of 9% to 13.6% (Figure 4B). The market share gain through low pricing is a result of a classic downward sloping demand curve, i.e., a low price leads to a higher unit demanded.

In Figure 4, the mapping between ASP and the associated unit shipment is used as an AMD's demand curve. It appears that the most price elastic point is that when the product price dropped below $6, the unit shipment has increased most significantly. When ASP is increased above $70, the quantity becomes inelastic and is less likely to drop. In other words, when AMD product price is increased above a certain level, the higher price stops being a deterrent for the users. One explanation is that a higher price itself may reflect the higher product quality, which is more important to gamer users than value users. The importance of identifying this inelastic price level (> $70) will become apparent in the later section. As of 1Q 2019, AMD's current ASP index is around $91, at a recent high, with a 3 million desktop PC units shipped, close to a recent low (Figure 4A). As indicated from Figure 4 and Figure 4A, there is a clear inverse relationship between ASP and unit shipment. Clearly, AMD has used a low pricing strategy to increase unit shipment in order to gain the low-end market share.

Tradeoff Between Profitability And Market Share

On the other hand, the gain in market share is paid by the low profitability from the low pricing. As ASP correlates with gross margin (Figure 6), AMD's low ASP explains why AMD's gross margin consistently stays below Intel's gross margin. Before 2018, AMD has been known unprofitable before, and this was the time that both Ryzen and EYPC were still in their infancy and not yet scaled. Lack of unit sold compounded with low pricing resulted in no profitability. This is why ASP also correlates with earnings per share (Figure 5). So, it is safe to conclude that a high (LOW) ASP will decrease (increase) market share but increase (decrease) EPS. However, the revenue implication is not as straightforward as it seems. A low pricing strategy will increase unit shipment or a larger market share, but at a lower ASP. Thus, the total revenue may or may not increase depending on how much unit shipment will increase in response to ASP decrease (Figure 7). One further complication is that when the pricing change hits the inelastic point, the unit shipment stops responding to ASP changes (> $70, Figure 4).

AMD Pricing And AMD Stock Price

Maybe the more relevant question is how AMD's ASP affects AMD stock price. As expected, stock price roughly moves with ASP (Figure 7). In fact, for every $1 change in ASP, AMD stock price will change $0.40 approximately (Figure 6).

Takeaways

AMD has made the choice to use a low ASP strategy to increase unit shipment (market share) at the expense of a lower EPS (profitability). Such a strategy has proven successful for AMD to increase stock price, although a lower ASP is usually associated with a lower stock price. However, in the recent period, all semis' unit shipments, revenue, and stock prices have fallen due to the negative macro picture. AMD's ASP has already been raised over the critical level that unit shipment will no longer respond to any further ASP increase. The inelasticity would suggest a great opportunity for AMD to raise its ASP, without the loss of unit shipment, to increase revenue, gross margin, EPS, and ultimately, the stock price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.