LiveChat Software - High Growth, High Dividend At A Fair Valuation

Introduction

Normally when researching for dividend growth investments, you come across two different types of companies: High dividend companies that provide good income, but are in a stage where they don't grow much and therefore increase the dividend by a low-single-digit percentage only, or fast-growing companies that can increase their payouts a lot, but the starting yield is so small that it doesn't fit my investment criteria.

With my personal investment goals and risk tolerance, I try to look for companies that provide a good income and have catalysts that can increase the dividend meaningfully in the short term, providing me with a high yield-on-cost on my investment. I recently wrote on Seeking Alpha about some companies that fit those criteria for me in Russia and Latin America. I'd like to provide the Seeking Alpha community with another potential research candidate: LiveChat Software S.A. (OTCPK:LCHTF)

Company

LiveChat Software S.A. is a global IT company based in Poland and is listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange. LiveChat provides customer service software that helps companies quickly and efficiently communicate with potential customers who are visiting their webpage through a chat application embedded on the website.

I'm sure most people have come across their product online, it's the chats that pop-up in the corner of the website when you are browsing, asking if the company can assist you.

From the customer's end, it looks like this:

Source: LiveChat Software website

The value LiveChat software brings to the businesses lies in the ability to directly communicate with the customers as they are browsing. The software also obtains information about customers' behavior on the website, which enhances the website's or online store's ability to assist the customer.

The LiveChat product also helps companies create a chatbot, which is an AI assistant that can follow built-in scenarios to communicate with customers. It can assist thousands of clients 24/7 with some simple questions.

The company recently launched the latest version of its product - LiveChat 3 - which increases the efficiency and competitiveness of the product. A big improvement on the latest version allows the customers to create add-ons to the product using the documentation and code provided by LiveChat Software.

Since debuting on the Warsaw Stock Exchange, the company has expanded very impressively. It has grown its paid customers number at an annualized rate of 40% and current clients include McDonald's (NYSE:MCD), Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), Ikea, PayPal (PayPal), Unilever (NYSE:UL) (NYSE:UN) and many more. More than 25 businesses on the Fortune 500 list use LiveChat on their websites.

Source: LiveChat presentation

I was first introduced to the company by Steven Chen's article "My GARP Picks" (growth at reasonable prices). And LiveChat Software does really provide an interesting investment opportunity, as you get very impressive growth at a reasonable price. Put to numbers: Three-year CAGR revenue growth of 22%, three-year CAGR net income growth of 37% trading at 14 times earnings and 13 times cash flow. Profitability is equally impressive: 105% ROE and 52% net margin. In addition to that, the balance sheet carries virtually no long-term debt obligations. The financial performance in the last year has been more of the same as seen on the chart below:

Source: LiveChat presentation

The main competitors - Zendesk (ZEN) and LivePerson (LPSN) - are also doing well as the global market for live chat software grows, but they do not pay any dividends at this stage of their growth. They are also valued at 113 and 359 price to cash flow respectively.

From a value and dividend point of view, I believe LiveChat to be a more interesting investment candidate.

Dividends

LiveChat has a very interesting and shareholder-friendly dividend policy. It will pay out the entire profit to shareholders unless the company sees investment opportunities that will create higher returns to shareholders.

Since going public, the dividend has been prioritized, but that can change in the future as the board leaves the door open for future M&As. The latest increase on the January payment compared to last year was 22%. The current yield is at 5.8%, but if the increase for the whole year is in line with the first raise, investors can have an over 7% yield on cost on their dividend payments at today's price.

The dividend history can be seen on this chart:

Source: LiveChat Software presentation

Since last year, the dividend payments are made in three installments, and when I contacted investor relations, they said they intend to keep it that way going forward.

Risks

The company depends heavily on the macroeconomic situation in the markets in which it sells its product, primarily in the US. Therefore the sales would suffer during any downturn and slowdown in consumer spending in the US, making it not your usual low-risk income investment.

Live chat software is also a very competitive market with no company having a larger than 27% market share. LiveChat S.A. has around 11% market share. It requires continuous research and development from the companies in this space to stay up to date with the latest customer needs and provide solutions.

As a dividend investor, I need to see growing dividends and the company's policy is favorable for that, but it does leave itself the option for using the cash for M&As if it believes they create larger shareholder value. Mergers can be profitable if executed well, but I prefer cash in hand from dividends and that can be at risk if the company adopts a different strategy going forward.

Currently, there are no ADRs traded on larger foreign exchanges; US investors can invest in it through the OTC market.

When investing in LiveChat S.A., you should also be aware of the currency risk as the company incurs its operational expenses in PLN but receives revenue from foreign sales in USD. As of the date of the latest company report, it doesn't hedge open currency positions as it does not see a significant threat in exchange rate risk.

Summary

LiveChat Software S.A. is a fairly valued, fast-growing company with shareholder-friendly dividend policy. For me that ticks a lot of boxes of what I look for in an investment and I recommend investors to look further into this investment opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in LCHTF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.