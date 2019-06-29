Merger Math: Allergan + AbbVie

There is plenty of discussion about AbbVie's (ABBV) recent proposal to acquire Allergan (AGN). The deal appears to be highly polarizing: some love it, some hate it. Which camp you fall into seems to depend on how much of a cynic you are. Those who love the deal see two companies with enormous cash flows and histories of generous shareholder returns. Those who hate the deal see "melting ice cubes" combining out of desperation and taking on more leverage than they can handle. Which side is right? Only the future knows. But both sides have valid arguments. Before you make up your mind, a closer look at the numbers is warranted.

First, the proposed transaction: $120.30 in cash and 0.866 ABBV shares for each share of AGN. With 327.8M AGN shares outstanding, this means 283.9M shares of ABBV will be issued, bringing ABBV to 1.764B shares outstanding. Current AGN shareholders will own 17% of the combined company. To fund the cash portion of the offer (which works out to $39.4B), ABBV has secured a $38B bridge loan and will use cash on hand. At least $30B will likely be refinanced into longer-term bonds.

What will the combined company look like?

Earnings

ABBV has guided to 2019 EPS of $8.73-8.83. AGN guidance calls for EPS greater than $16.55. Using the current shares outstanding for each company, we can estimate combined earnings of approximately $18.4B. Taking out additional interest expense of $1.2B (30B @ 4% interest), we get earnings of $17.2B. With the expected share count of the new company, this works out to an EPS of $9.75, an immediate accretion of over 10% as described by management. Adding in $2B of synergies would boost EPS to about $10.88, a 24% increase over current ABBV earnings. This does not take into account any increases due to growth of product sales or decreases due to loss of exclusivity.

Synergies

How realistic are the proposed $2B synergies? The investor presentation allocated 10% to manufacturing and supply chain, 40% to SG&A, and 50% to R&D. This works out to $200M, $800M, and $1B respectively.

ABBV and AGN had combined cost of revenues of $9.99B in 2018. $200M is only 2% of this amount and seems achievable. (Cost of revenues is more than just manufacturing and supply chain, but this seems like a reasonable number).

Combined SG&A for the two companies was $11.7B in 2018. An $800M reduction represents less than 7% of the total, which is again a fairly small amount which should be easily achievable. If anything, we should expect a higher amount of synergies here.

Combined R&D was $7.5B in 2018. A $1B reduction represents a cut of 13%. This seems doable, but may be slightly excessive, as R&D is necessary for continued product development. $6.5B is about 13% of total sales of $49B, which is on the lower end compared to other pharmaceutical companies.

Overall, the synergies proposed seem reasonable and achievable, although less cutting of R&D and more in SG&A would be preferred.

Revenues

2018 combined revenues for ABBV and AGN were $48.5B. Both companies are dealing with loss of exclusivity on key products: Humira (outside US) for ABBV and Restasis for AGN (more on this below).

Cash Flows

2018 cash from operations was $13.43B for ABBV and $5.64B for AGN for a combined $19B. For 2019, ABBV does not provide cash flow guidance, but it is dealing with Humira LOE in Europe. The company expected a 30% decline in revenues for international Humira sales, which pulled in $6.25B in 2018. This might be offset by growth in ABBV's other segments, so I will estimate cash flows holding steady at $13.4B. AGN has guided to 2019 cash flows of $5-5.5B, decreasing due to generic competition for Restasis, which brought $1.2B sales in 2018. Combined, the companies could expect cash from operations of about $18.7B for 2019.

Capex in 2018 was $638M for ABBV and $235M for AGN. This was slightly higher than normal for ABBV, but a bit on the low side for AGN. Combined, we might expect $700M annually.

An additional $30B in debt at 4% rate would add $1.2B in interest expense.

Subtracting these items from operational cash flow leaves $16.8B in free cash flow for the combined company.

Debt

At the end of 2018, ABBV had total debt of $40.3B and EBITDA of $13.68B for a Debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.95. AGN had total debt of $23.8B and EBITDA of $7.13B for a ratio of 3.33. Using these numbers, the combined company would have $64.1B debt and $20.8B EBITDA for a ratio of 3.08, which seems manageable. However, we must consider that ABBV is taking on at least $30B long-term debt in order to pay for the cash portion of the merger offer. Adding that to the mix brings total debt to $94.1B and the debt ratio to around 4.5, which is likely still investment grade, but uncomfortably high. On the other hand, I have not accounted for the companies' current cash holdings and any deleveraging they may do in 2019, so the net debt to EBITDA may end up slightly lower by the time the merger is completed.

Looking at maturities, we can see that the debt is well staggered over the next few decades, with the highest amounts due in 2020 and 2022. This does not account for the new debt that will be added, but if those maturities occur later than 2025, ABBV should have no major debt walls to deal with.

Management has promised to reduce debt by $15-18B by 2021, which is slightly more than what is currently scheduled to mature.

Dividends

With 1.764B shares outstanding, the combined company will require $7.55B annually to cover the dividend based on ABBV's current dividend rate. We estimated $16.8B in free cash flow above, which leaves $9.25B free cash flow after dividends to pay down debt. This is enough to cover the $8.3B debt maturing in 2020, with some room to increase the dividend. However, we should expect any such increase to be a low-single-digit percentage, as there is not much room for error.

Future Forecast

This is the tricky part and likely a very important factor in investment decisions. I'm certainly no expert and don't have a good grasp of the total addressable markets for all the drugs or their competitors. Nevertheless, based on a search through company presentations and articles on Seeking Alpha, here is what I'm aware of:

Declining sales

AbbVie

Humira is the major loss here. With loss of exclusivity outside the US, management expects international sales to decline by 30%. In the first quarter, international sales were down by 23% year over year. With $6.25B international sales in 2018, up to $1.9B in sales are expected to be lost. This will be partially offset by continued growth in the US, at least until 2023. Total Humira sales declined 5.6% year over year in Q1 2019.

The other concern is the hepatitis C franchise. Here, Mavyret has been cannibalizing sales of Viekira and gaining market share, but the overall HCV market is expected to decline, as the treatment is a cure rather than managing symptoms. One only needs to look at Gilead (GILD) to see the challenges in this market.

Allergan

In its most recent earnings call, Allergan presented this slide, which highlights upcoming expected loss of exclusivity for drugs in its portfolio:

Looking at segment information in AGN's 2018 10-K, we can see the following breakdown of sales for drugs expected to lose exclusivity in the near future:

Drug LOE US International Total Restasis 2019 1,197 64.5 1,261.5 Delzicol 2019 130.8 45.7 176.5 Saphris 2020 139.7 139.7 Taytulla 2020 72.4 72.4 Viibryd 2021 342.4 342.4 Bystolic 2021 583.8 583.8 Combigan/Alphagan 2022 375.4 176 551.4 Ozurdex 2023 111 187.7 298.7 Total 3,426.4

The most important of these is Restasis, which was expected to face generic competition starting in May 2019. Restasis represented $1.26B in sales for 2018. During the Q1 earnings call, management noted that a two-month delay in the launch of generics led to a $100M upward revision in revenues, implying that it expects sales to decrease by $600M (50%) on a full-year basis.

Looking at the rest of the list, losses should be manageable in 2020, but beginning in 2021, several high revenue drugs are expected to lose exclusivity, including Viibryd, Bystolic, Combigan, and Alphagan, which have combined revenues higher than Restasis.

The other area of concern is Botox, which represents over 20% of revenue:

US International Total Botox Cosmetics 907.3 641.2 1,548.5 Botox Therapeutics 1,638.5 390.4 2,028.9

Botox does not have patent protection and relies on branding to maintain market share. Although Botox has been steadily growing, there are new competitors entering the market, most notably Evolus (EOLS) and Revance Therapeutics (RVNC). I expect that in the near term, Botox may lose some market share, but the market will continue expanding, allowing for steady revenues or low growth.

Growing Franchises

AbbVie

The main story for AbbVie is the growth in the hematologic oncology portfolio, namely Imbruvica and Venclexta. Imbruvica has been growing above 30% annually, with 2018 revenues at $3.59B. Venclexta is currently much smaller, with 2018 revenues at $344M, but has been doubling in year-over-year comps. Other notables include Creon, which ended 2018 with $928M revenues and 11% growth, and Duodopa with $430M revenues and 21% growth.

Allergan

Botox remains the main growth story. Despite concerns about competition, the brand has been growing at mid- to high-single-digit rates with total 2018 revenues at $3.5B. Juvederm is also a major growth center, with $1.16B in 2018 sales and growth of around 10%. Also of note are Vraylar, a $487M franchise with 70% growth, Linzess with $761M sales and 8% growth, and Lo Loestrin, with sales of $528M and 14% growth.

Pipeline

AbbVie

Recently approved expanded indications for Imbruvica and Venclexta should allow both drugs to maintain or accelerate growth rates. Skyrizi, currently at a $150M run rate, may cannibalize Humira sales, but this should be viewed as a positive development as sales will be less susceptible to biosimilar competition. Launch of Orilissa is progressing well and currently at a $60M run rate.

Allergan

Recent approvals for expanded uses for Vraylar, Botox, and CoolSculpting should allow continued growth. Approval is also expected for Cariprazine, with product launch scheduled for second half of 2019.

Conclusion

There's a lot of moving parts involved in these two companies. The combined entity will have to deal with high leverage and faces slowing sales due to loss of exclusivity on key products - Humira and Restasis. Other products such as Botox and Mavyret are doing fine for now, but may face declining sales in the future. Offsetting these are a number of new products with healthy growth rates, but lower current sales. If cash flow can be maintained, the combined company should have no problem paying off debt and supporting a modestly growing dividend for the next few years. It remains to be seen if the newer drugs in the portfolio can grow enough to offset the impending Humira loss of exclusivity in 2023.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.