RNC Minerals: The New Resource Estimate Paves A Road To Sustainable, Long-Term Gold Production

RNC Minerals (OTCQX:RNKLF), formerly known as Royal Nickel, released its eagerly awaited updated resource estimate for the Australian Beta Hunt mine. And it is possible to say that the new resource estimate hasn't disappointed. It was focused on the Western Flanks Zone and it has delivered a significant resource growth.

According to the new resource estimate (table below), the Western Flanks Zone contains measured and indicated resources of 710,000 toz gold at a gold grade of 3 g/t. The inferred resources contain further 250,000 toz gold at a gold grade of 3.1 g/t. Together, the Western Flanks Zone should contain 960,000 toz gold at a gold grade of 3.02 g/t. The new resource estimate is much more robust compared to the old one from December 31, 2017. The volume of measured and indicated resources increased by 390% and volume of inferred resources increased by 194%. The overall Western Flanks Zone resources increased by 317%.

Source: Own processing, using data of RNC Minerals

The gold grades remained almost unchanged. However, it is important to note that the new resource estimate used a slightly lower gold cut-off grade (1.6 g/t instead of 1.8 g/t). At a cut-off grade of 1.8 g/t, the new resource estimate would be slightly smaller, but not too much smaller. For example, the indicated resources would be 656,000 toz gold instead of 670,000 toz gold. RNC explained that the lower cut-off grade was used, as the gold price has increased compared to late 2017; moreover, due to the Higginsville Mill acquisition, its production costs should decline by $100/toz. This explanation sounds reasonable.

Source: RNC Minerals

What is important is that the resource estimate is poised to grow further. The Western Flanks Zone is still open to the north and at depth (picture above). Moreover, the shear zone hasn't been fully explored yet, and there are three more shear zones on the property. Further exploration is needed, but the probability that RNC is sitting on a multi-million toz deposit is very high. Also RNC President Mark Selby sounds very optimistic:

Today's 710 koz Measured and Indicated resource with a further 250 koz Inferred resource comes from just over one kilometer of strike length on a single shear complex in the Western Flanks, which we believe represents only a fraction of the mine's overall potential.

Moreover, the resource estimate is based on "common" mineralization. It doesn't include the bonanza-grade sections:

The high-grade coarse Father's Day style gold occurrences associated with the Shear Zone/Lunnon Sediment intersection horizon are not represented in the resource model due to the extreme nuggety nature of this type of bonanza mineralization. These occurrences are best considered as a potential periodic significant bonus to mine production.

It is also important to note that the old resource estimate outlined also a relatively sizeable gold resource of 75,000 toz gold indicated and 97,000 toz gold inferred at the A Zone. And there are also the 2016 nickel resources (table below) that should contain 15,840 tonnes (34.92 million lb) nickel in the measured and indicated category and 7,400 tonnes (16.31 million lb) nickel in the inferred category. Moreover, the nickel grades are very interesting too. At the current metals price of $5.6/lb nickel and gold price of $1,400/toz, the 4.2% nickel grade equals approximately 11.52 g/t of gold equivalent.

Source: RNC Minerals

RNC's near future looks really exciting. The resource estimate will be followed by a reserve estimate during this summer. The reserve estimate should support the Beta Hunt mine ramp-up to full-scale production. Moreover, the current drill program will start to focus on the other three shear zones now. If the drill results are positive, they should de-risk the whole project significantly.

Although RNC is moving in the right direction, it is really hard to set a specific price target. There are many unknowns right now. The final extent of the gold resources will be definitely bigger than the current approximately 1 million toz; however, we will have to wait and see how much bigger. Also the near-term (let alone the long-term) production volumes are hard to estimate. The Higginsville mill has a throughput capacity of 1.3 million tpa. If RNC somehow manages to fill the mill only from Beta Hunt, at a 90% recovery rate (although previous toll milling of the Beta Hunt material provided 94% recoveries) and feed grade of 3 g/t gold, the annual gold production would equal approximately 110,000 toz gold. If 50% of ore is delivered from Beta Hunt and the remaining 50% from Higginsville, the production should be around 97,000 toz gold, using the Higginsville reserve grades of 2 g/t gold and recovery although previous toll milling of the Beta Hunt material provided 94% recovery rate of 90%. But, of course, this doesn't take into account the bonanza-grade zones from Beta Hunt nor the nickel production that should help to elevate the overall gold equivalent grades, as the reserve grade of 4.2% nickel equals approximately 11.5 g/t of gold equivalent.

The numbers show that after the operations are fully ramped-up, a run rate of approximately 100,000 toz gold per year should be a very conservative scenario. The company has indicated that the AISC should be in the $800-900 range. Even if it is at $900/toz gold, production of 100,000 toz gold per year should lead to annual cash flow of $50 million at the current gold price of $1,400/toz. Given the exploration potential and safe jurisdiction, RNC should be able to command a multiplier of 10 quite easily, which would lead to a market capitalization of $500 million. At the current share count of 558 million, the share price should be around $0.9.

Conclusion

The new resource estimate confirms that there is enough gold for sustainable long-term gold production at Beta Hunt. Although RNC's share price has increased by more than 50% since the beginning of June, there is still a lot of near-term upside potential left. Even without further bonanza-grade zones, $0.9 per share seems like a reasonable conservative target that should be met over the coming quarters. The main catalysts are the reserve estimate, the ramp-up of production at the Beta Hunt mine, further drill results from testing the remaining three shear zones and potentially also growing gold price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RNKLF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.