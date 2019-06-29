4 Reasons To Own Electronic Arts Again

The game industry is on the verge of a handful of major evolutions that should boost EA.

Video game company Electronic Arts (EA) has learned a valuable lesson. Granted, it took a 50% drubbing between last July's high and December's low to proverbially cram that lesson down the company's throat. But it did learn something it desperately needed to learn.

That lesson? The way things have been in the past aren't the way they'll be in the future. They're not even that way in the present.

Finally recognizing it has to adapt or die, it's started to adapt; several new strategies have been tapped in just the past few weeks. They'll bear fruit in the coming months. Investors agree with the premise too, given the stock's forward progress of late.

It's this new bullish interest, in fact, that makes the video gaming name an admittedly-speculative buy here.

Hard Landing

It's easy to point to the advent of indie hot Fortnite and blame EA's implosion on it alone. But Fortnite is only a microcosm - an albatross - of where Electronic Arts went wrong. The iconic game developer, in short, became lazy and complacent, willing to merely recycle previous titles, and began telling players what they wanted rather than listening to what players wanted… and how they were choosing and paying for titles.

That philosophical mistake came to a head in the second calendar quarter, or EA's first fiscal quarter, of last year. The numbers released in July indicated a 21% tumble in sales, and profits being more than cut in half on a year-over-year basis.

The news kick-started a selloff that wouldn't stop until five months later. Electronic Arts did little to help itself in the meantime though, living up to lowered expectations. The next iteration of its Battlefield series, Battlefield V, was scheduled for released in October, but was postponed until November… a time of year where delays can be devastating.

Then there's the not-so-small fact that Electronic Arts doesn't have an especially commanding presence in the mobile arena, where it needs one.

It would be naïve to suggest the gamemaker has shored up all of its problems, because it hasn't. It would be equally naïve, however, to ignore some sweeping changes that should reinvigorate growth and margins.

Four developments stand out from the rest, two of which were going to take shape anyway. The other two the company did for itself.

1. Console-Palooza 2020

Next year is going to be a big one for gaming consoles. Not only will Microsoft (MSFT) be releasing its next-generation Xbox, but also Sony (SNE) is reportedly prepping its next PlayStation for a pre-holiday launch next year as well.

At first glance to the non-gamer, the planned hardware looks to be the typical update we see from console developers every couple of years. A closer look from the hardcore gamers that will actually be shelling out hundreds of dollars for these consoles, however, reveals something of a quantum leap.

Both will offer 8K-level graphics, for one, which is approaching the level of visual detail that the human eye can perceive. And, both will be backwards-compatible with older games to some degree.

Perhaps the biggest upside to EA in a giant leap forward in console-based gameplay, however, is that both consoles are being designed from the ground up to play games in a variety of ways ranging from discs to downloads to streaming. Both current-gen platforms loosely make those options available, but are part of relatively closed (and clunky) systems. Going forward, it looks as if Sony and Microsoft are embracing game developers as a means of upping the value of their hardware.

The sweeping refresh of consoles is likely to lift the entire industry up.

2. Mainstreaming Streaming

It sounds counterintuitive to cheer the normalization of streaming games as a boon for Electronic Arts at the same time a console craze could do the same, but the two are not mutually exclusive. Streaming games is becoming a viable alternative to console ownership, without sacrificing quality of games or quality of play.

In short, streaming is near maturity.

It should be noted that EA is already in the streaming (online game rental) business with a service called EA Access. It has been accessible via the Xbox for some time now, but will soon be available to PlayStation 4 owners. Given the partnerships that are already in place, it's presumable that EA Access will also be available on consoles due next year.

It's not just that availability, however. Streaming games is also the new norm, including outside of a console ecosystem. Providers like Steam to Facebook (FB) are already providing a nice selection of games, including lucrative AAA games, that play without consoles. Soon, with Google's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) planned Stadia likely to take the lead, the heavy burden of handing the computing and graphics management work will be offloaded from the gamer's device and handled in the cloud.

That means even the least powerful hardware including mobile devices will be able to handle even the most intense and graphics rich games.

Electronic Arts has already been named as one of Stadia's inaugural game publishers.

3. Independent Partners

As was noted, the disruption Fortnite dished out wasn't just about Fortnite. It was a clarion call to all gamemakers, including Electronic Arts, that the old-guard developers no longer had a secure hold on the industry. Anyone, large or small, could steal market share.

Aside from adding new battle-royale elements to standard titles like Battlefield V and making Apex Legends the name to beat with the powerful but fleeting game format, EA has gone a step further and embraced the enemy, so to speak. It's now teaming up with independent studios such as Velan, Zoink Games, Glowmade, and Hazelight.

It's uncharted waters for Electronic Arts to be handling so many indie developers at once, planning a handful of sequel titles and perhaps taking the "indie" out of indie gaming. But in that this is a direction the gaming industry is going whether the monoliths like it or not, EA has wisely chosen to shape the movement on its own terms.

4. Catalysts Galore

Finally, and perhaps most important, Electronic Arts has several months' worth of titles lined up to release, each of which should be well-received and could prove catalytic.

Apex Legends is one of them. The game was released in February, but the nature of the game means it could take a while to reach its full stride. It's a free-to-play battle royal title, and reached a whopping 50 million players not long after it launched. Incredibly, 30% of them are new to EA.

Not unlike Fortnite, however, it takes a crowd to draw a crowd. EA's plan to sidestep the trap Fortnite fell into, however, is relatively rapid updates to the game itself. Season 2 goes live in early July. All told, the company believes the franchise will drive between $300 million and $400 million in the current fiscal year. That figure may not factor in an effort to introduce the game in South Korea, where e-sports are huge.

EA is rolling on the sports front too, with simple viewing of gameplay serving as an impressively marketable commodity. Its recently-ended FIFA 19 Global Series Tournament logged 680 million viewed minutes of action, attracting 61 million different viewers.

The growth in interest in the event bodes well for the company's e-sports ambitions. But it also bodes well for interest in the VOLTA "Football mode" for FIFA 2020. And its FIFA franchise is already a huge draw, installed on over 45 million consoles or computers, and played by more than 100 million people on mobile devices and other free-to-play options.

Then there's the planned Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order slated for release in November. Presumably Electronic Arts has learned all it needs to have learned about single-player, first-person adventures from last year's debacle with Star Wars Battlefront 2. The game-play was incredible, but the necessary microtransactions needed to get the most out of the game proved overwhelmingly expensive. Fallen Order is more about the front end and less about back-end monetization.

It's even getting serious about mobile too. Apex Legends will soon be playable on smartphones.

Looking Ahead for EA

This isn't the Electronic Arts from a year ago, although analysts may not believe it yet, judging from their consensus outlooks.

Per the most recent look, revenue is projected to grow 5% this fiscal year (which just began). That should be enough to drive per-share profits up from $4.25 to $4.55. Next year's expected 6.6% sales growth should drive the bottom line up to $5.11.

That's respectable progress, but seemingly built on assumptions that the near future is going to be bogged down by the recent past. It won't be unless Electronic Arts mishandles all four items laid out above. Revenue growth on the order of 7% to 9% is arguably more plausible, driving per-share earnings up to and perhaps beyond $5.24 next fiscal year.

How?

Apex Legends, along with its FIFA games, will also keep the company well-positioned in the important free-to-play arena where Fallen Order may not. See, free-to-play may mean it's free to play the games in question, but the upgrades and bolstering of so-called "loot boxes" are quickly becoming the gaming industry's cash cow. Its free-to-play titles are expected to drive sales growth of between 10% and 15% this year alone.

Apex Legends' contribution margin meanwhile is expected to be on the order of 60%, and the second iteration is looming at a time when chief rival Fortnite is hitting a fresh headwind.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is expected to sell between 6 million and 8 million copies before the end of the year. At a typical $60 per purchase for its past Star Wars titles, and with many of them certainly to be downloaded rather than physically bought, the title could represent a $300 million opportunity, if not more as a more moderated back-end monetization takes shape.

Bottom Line

These things aren't yet fully reflected in the stock's price, though this week's rise to the best close since mid-April suggests at least some investors are starting to realize and believe in the turnaround.

As for the already-rich forward-looking P/E of 19.4 headed into what looks to be an economic headwind, don't sweat it. As BMO Capital Markets analyst Gerrick Johnson explained last month: "We anticipate valuation multiples for video game companies to move higher owing to the relative safety of the interactive entertainment industry." He adds "Should an economic downturn take root, we would anticipate video game consumption to grow as those who lose (or are fearful of losing) their jobs, may pull back on discretionary spending in other bigger ticket areas."

And should the global economy accelerate again, video game consumption is still a key part of that future. The planned consoles aren't cheap, and gamers will spend richly on software to get more out of their hardware. But, even if they don't need new hardware, EA has never been so ready to serve a streaming market that's just now gelling.

