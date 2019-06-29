Universal Studios: Mixed Feelings

When most investors try to value a stock like Comcast (CMCSA), they look at overall financials and calculate a valuation based on overall fundamentals. It's rare to find an analysis that dives deeper and look at one unit of the company on a micro level. That's what we'll be doing today by analyzing Universal Studios, a subsidiary of Comcast's NBCUniversal division.

An overview

Universal Studios comprises of a series of four theme parks in Osaka, Orlando, Hollywood, and Singapore, with it owning all but the Singapore park. It licenses content or uses its own content in the creation of the rides and attractions in the park, with Harry Potter, which Comcast acquired in 2016, being a prominent attraction of the park in recent years.

Universal Studios mainly generates revenues from ticket sales and guest spending, as disclosed by Comcast in its annual report. However, it does generate revenues by operating hotels and offering add-on packages.

Theme parks is a pretty small contributor to Comcast's revenues, making up around 1/7th of its revenues, but is a large contributor to profitability, making up over 1/4 of Comcast's adjusted EBITDA. It has been steadily growing the last few years.

Universal differentiates itself from its main competitor Disneyland by catering to thrill seekers, which are usually older audiences instead. Universal's rides are much more exciting than those at Disneyland.

Positives

There are a lot of things to like about Universal Studios as an investment. The most obvious factor is the fact that it owns licenses to one of the most popular franchises in the world, Harry Potter, which has helped maintain extremely strong demand for the theme parks. These licenses also allow it to charge extremely high prices for most items sold in the park and differentiate it from parks like Six Flags (NYSE:SIX) or Cedar Fairs (NYSE:FUN).

Universal has also received significant praise, with hundreds of thousands of online reviewers giving it near 5 stars.

By all regards, Universal has an amazing business model. It can sell large quantities of high-margin items to consumers who are queuing up for the privilege of buying these items. The park is usually jammed full of people despite extremely high ticket prices, and all this just leads to millions in revenue per day.

However, there are some negatives investors should take note of regarding Universal.

Negatives

Remember how Universal catered more towards teens and adults? Disneyland is now doing that too. Disney (NYSE:DIS) has already built theme parks centered around Avatar and Star Wars and most likely will build more theme parks around its recent purchases of Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) (NASDAQ:FOXA). It has started selling alcohol for the first time.

If this continues on long term, buying a ticket to Disneyland will be more attractive on a relative basis than buying a ticket to Universal Studios, and with tickets priced so high and increasing in price, lower-income families may be forced to make a choice, which we believe will end up with a trip to Disneyland instead of Universal Studios due to the more diverse number of attractions at Disneyland and the larger size of it.

Universal hasn't retaliated much, with its only new kid offering being a Nintendo area. With fierce competition likely coming on the horizon, we don't see much growth likely for Universal Studios in the medium to long term.

Our experience

We went to Universal Studios in June with a couple of kids. Although the weather was extremely hot and the queues were extremely long, the kids loved it for some reason. They also managed to spend hundreds in one visit, on Harry Potter merchandise, of course. This shows how powerful giving consumers a great experience can be - it causes them to loosen up their wallet and spend more money, even if they really cannot afford and shouldn't buy the items. The fact that these kids are teenagers and really should know better doesn't change anything.

Valuation

Other theme parks like Six Flags or Cedar Fair have a P/Adjusted EBITDA of 6-8x. Due to Universal Studios' better brand awareness and due to the fact its owned by Comcast, we believe it should be valued at around 8-9x adjusted EBITDA, or around $21bil at the midpoint.

Takeaway

What does this show about Comcast? Nothing. Theme Parks is only one segment of Comcast and isn't even the largest one. However, the fact that a segment of Comcast that produces 1/7th of the revenues and over 1/4 of the adjusted EBITDA is only worth $21bil should be a cause for concern, especially when paired with the fact that Disney is launching its own offensive by acquiring 21st Century Fox, considering Comcast is currently valued at $200bil.

