Downside Pressure To Be Applied To Natural Gas Prices As Forecast Shifts Cooler In The 8-15 Day Time Frame

Weather pattern shifts cooler in the 8-15 day time frame in favor of the bears in UNG, DGAZ, and KOLD looking to sell the rally.

Very warm to hot and humid conditions engulf much of the country with widespread upper 80s and 90s from the Plains to the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic.

Thursday's EIA natural gas inventory build of 98 BCF is the tightest stat thus far this summer despite being well above last year and the five-year average.

Investment Thesis

A cooler weather bias across the central and eastern U.S. in the medium range supports the bears looking to sell the rally.

Thursday's EIA inventory report supported the bulls with the first sub-100 BCF injection in weeks

The Energy Information Administration (EIA) released its weekly storage report on Thursday morning. The report revealed an inventory build of 98 BCF for the week ending June 21, which fell within the trading range of 90 BCF-113 BCF, but fell slightly below consensus estimates of 101 BCF. The build of 98 BCF for the week ending June 21 is compared to the 71 BCF build from a year ago and the five-year avg. build of 70 BCF. Despite being well above last year and the five-year average, the 98 BCF was the tightest stat of the summer so far in support of the bulls. Stockpiles stand at 2,301 BCF vs. 2,065 BCF a year ago and the five-year avg. of 2,472 BCF. That's 236 BCF higher than last year and 171 BCF less than the five-year avg. Figures 1 and 2 below are both depictions (table and graph) of Thursday's EIA natural gas storage report for the week of June 17-21.

Thursday's EIA storage report was positive news for the bulls and translated into a jump within the natural gas strip. On Thursday, the natural gas August futures contract saw a 2.38% or 5.6 cents gap up to $2.324. The September contact increased 5.4 cents to $2.298.

Despite the positive news on Thursday for the bulls, the past couple of forecast model runs have trended slightly cooler in the 8-15 day time frame. After peaking over $2.360 early in the trading session, the front-month August natural gas futures contract settled lower Friday 0.53%, or 1.6 cents ($0.016), to $2.308. The September contract also settled lower 1.6 cents ($0.016) to $2.282. Figure 3 below is a chart depicting the price trend of the front-month August contract over the past 24 hours.

On Friday, the United States Natural Gas ETF (UNG), which is the unleveraged 1x ETF that tracks the price of natural gas, finished down 0.20% to $19.88.

UNG's leveraged exposure ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (UGAZ) and the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (BOIL), were seen lower 0.79% and 0.78% at $16.40 and $13.92, respectively. Meanwhile, UNG's high-beta leveraged inverse ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN (DGAZ) and the ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (KOLD), were seen higher 0.66% and 0.60% at $159.29 and $30.58, respectively.

According to Genscape, supply (88.4 BCF/d) is outweighing demand (79 BCF/d) though supply growth (0.2 BCF/d) was smaller than demand growth (1 BCF/d) week/week.

Most of the demand increases have come from power burns (32.6 BCF/d), exports to Mexico (5.4 BCF/d), and LNG feed gas (5.5 BCF/d).

Decisively hotter pattern to continue through next week; forecast models indicate potential cooler changes during the second week of July

Warm to hot and humid conditions will by and large be the theme over the next week or so across the central and eastern U.S. The East Coast will get a brief reprieve from the warmth/heat Sunday and Monday as an upper level trough will drop out of Canada bringing in cooler temperatures.

The upper level flow pattern is expected to flatten out next week across the Lower 48. This means that temperatures will not be as hot but still warm (closer to normal levels) and humid. This is particularly the case for the north-central U.S. The flattening out of the pattern next week will allow for the jet stream and associated surface frontal boundary to move further to the south from the U.S.-Canadian border. While still being able to maintain a warm and humid environment, this development in the pattern will increase the threat for shower and thunderstorm activity from first (early next week) the central U.S. and later next week to include the eastern U.S. as several mid-level impulses get steered into the northern/central Plains, Upper Midwest and the Great Lakes. Philadelphia and Washington D.C. are cities along the East Coast that have the best shot for additional 90s Tuesday through Thursday next week. Figure 4 below is a map from the 18z GFS ensemble depicting the 0-7 day upper-level/jet stream pattern.

After next week and as we move into the week of July 8th, recent model runs have trended cooler potentially signaling an end to the current warm/hot and humid pattern. In fact, in the 8-15 day time frame, the pattern sort of reverts back to the old pattern that we've been in for months with a cool northern/central U.S. and a warm Southeast/Northwest U.S. Figure 5 below is a map from the 18z GFS ensemble depicting the 8-15 day upper-level/jet stream pattern.

Final Trading Thoughts

Given that the natural gas market is oversupplied, a lack of sustained heat should most certainly add to downside pressure. Forecast trends this weekend and next week will be an important item. Forecast models have had a history of trending hotter over the past few weeks. So it's very much possible that the outlook in the 8-15 day time frame warms up. If that happens in the days ahead, selling pressure will weaken. Sentiment overall remains bearish.

My price range will be $2.05-2.40 over the next week for the front-month August futures contract, with UNG trading between $16.50 and $21.00.

Figure 6 below is my natural gas inventory withdrawal projections over the next four weeks vs. the five-year average and the total four-week projected level vs. the five-year average.

Figure 6: Natural Gas Weekly Storage Injection/Withdrawal Projections over the next four weeks.

Figure 7 below is the observed or current natural gas inventory level and my forecast levels over the next four weeks vs. the five-year average.

Figure 7: Observed and four-week projected natural gas inventory levels.

Finally, Figure 8 below is the current storage deficit level and my four-week projected deficit levels.

Figure 8: Observed and four-week projected natural gas storage deficit.

