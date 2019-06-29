Five9 Is Trading Sideways, But For How Long?

Longer term, unless market sentiment deteriorates markedly, the breakout is almost certainly on the upside, for instance, in anticipation of solid Q4 numbers.

While the shares have been trading sideways, we don't see much room for valuation multiple expansion.

The company is cementing its position with big customers, an increasing ecosystem of partners, and an ever more sophisticated product offering.

The shares of cloud contact center provider Five9 (FIVN) have been trading sideways for much of the year:

This is understandable as the company has to digest a strong rally last year, but we remain very positive on the shares for a number of reasons:

The company is cementing its position

Growth is continuing unabated

Cementing its position

The company's market position is very strong; it has been a leader in Gartner's Magic quadrant for Contact Center as a Service. From the earnings deck:

Management was also rather upbeat about its competitive position (Q1CC):

So our win rates continue to be well north of 75% when we go head-to-head against our key competitors. We don't see that changing. In fact, we see a greater level of acceptance and win rates because I think what we're seeing is customers gaining the trust by seeing other referenceable customers go through this process and make the transformation smoothly, easily, and seeing a vast improvement in their business by moving over to Five9.

And it is cementing that as we speak through a variety of actions like:

Adding new big customers

Adding services

Adding partners

Growing internationally and selling to smaller customers (its "commercial" business, although revenue growth is in the single digits here).

The company is particularly strong in the enterprise segment where it is raking in new logos. Its main "competitor" there is actually on-premise legacy systems, but more and more companies are starting to see the benefits of moving to the cloud.

But as management argues, this movement is only in the very first innings, so there is plenty of runway left for the company (Q1CC):

We're at the beginning of the migration of the $24 billion contact center category to the Cloud. And this category has emerged as an increasingly important spend category for IT, as demonstrated by Morgan Stanley's recent survey showing that customer service is the number one priority for Cloud spending.

The growth in corporate customers is particularly important as these are likely to be sticky and have more opportunities for up-selling. Management is (at least for now) focusing most of its efforts on this segment and in Q1 it produced another good quarter with respect to this (Q1CC):

Our momentum in enterprise continued in Q1 with our enterprise business growing to 78% of LTM revenue and our enterprise subscription business grew at 36% on an LTM basis, while our customers over $1 million in ARR continue to represent one of the fastest growing parts of our business.

And it's indeed the case that these big customers are more likely to buy more services as the 4 point sequential jump in the dollar net retention rate to 107% was ascribed to the shift towards bigger customers (and they "couldn't exclude" another rise in the dollar net retention rate). When asked what was driving the progress with enterprise, here is what management responded (Q1CC):

Our ability to deliver not only the feature functionality that they desire and the openness to allow us to integrate with their other systems that are already in place in their enterprise. But really it's about being able to -- for them to trust the fact that we can give them increased reliability, we can secure their data, and protect their customers data better than they can and we can provide added redundancy so that if there was some type of a hiccup or something, that's going to occur in the network or in their system because we're monitoring the system 24X7 and seeing symptoms that might anticipate a potential impact to the system.

From the earnings deck:

Deep integration with CRM solutions like those of Salesforce (CRM) play an important role, and this is exactly what the company is offering. In fact, it continues to deepen this integration through R&D efforts. In its spring release (Q1CC):

Our customers are increasingly demanding deeper integrations with their CRM in their UC System. And so we're expanding our SDKs and our APIs to provide that critical flexibility.

But it's not just integration with Salesforce, it's also other CRM companies and other solutions providers like ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW), CSI and a host of others. For the lower end of the market (below 50 seats), it also has integration with UC (unified communications) providers like Fuze.

There are other benefits the company provides that are important (although not especially for big customers only), like automatic compliance and the suite of analytics.

Then there is the shift to AI, which management argues it is especially well positioned for that given its enormous trove of recorded interactions with clients from all kinds of specific verticals.

That is the "raw data material" which drives machine-learning which can result in useful AI solutions for clients. The company has a product roadmap which it has shared with its largest customers and it seems to share some of this as it revealed focusing on two particular solutions in the near future:

A speech based virtual agent (charged on a per minute basis).

Agent assistance, "listening in" on the call and making real-time suggestions, charged by the seat.

The next phase is customer trials and all 15 customers the company asked wanted to participate. It also demonstrated some AI capabilities in public (Q1CC):

We demonstrated our AI leadership with Salesforce and Google at the Google Next Conference this past April. We demonstrated a three-way integration that enable agents using Salesforce to see suggested knowledge based articles in real time based on a customer's speech during a call. And we believe that this is an industry first integration between Five9 and Contact Center Company, a CRM company with Salesforce and Google's new contact center AI platform.

Some analysts were worried that it would be hard to find people with AI skills or that the investments could be very costly, but that turns out not to be the case (Q1CC):

So less than 10% of our investment is in AI, in R&D and we're a nimble small company with a great story and a pretty passionate executive leading that team and Jonathan. And so we don't have the needs to consume hundreds of PhDs from top universities... And frankly a lot of this is not actually so much AI capability, it's tuning existing AI technologies and platforms and plugging them into our backend systems and plugging and creating new user experiences around that.

Its ecosystem helps growth substantially (55%+ of new customers are brought in by partners), but also cements its solution:

And while the company used to do all the service work for customers, it is starting to use some of the big system integrators now for that work as it is often part of a wider cloud transformation of clients.

These big system integrators assisting clients with their digital transformations also take Five9 overseas, and while there is lots of room left to grow in the US, abroad is another big opportunity.

Growth

The company has been doing really well; that's no secret (from earnings deck):

The Q1 results were no exception, with revenues growing at 26.5% to $74.5M, beating expectations by $3.7M, and non-GAAP EPS beating by 4 cents to $0.16. Recurring revenue is 93% of the revenue with the rest made up of professional services.

Guidance

Guidance was increased after the Q1 figures. From the earnings PR:

For the full year 2019, Five9 expects to report: Revenue in the range of $304.0 to $307.0 million, up from the prior guidance range of $298.5 to $301.5 million that was previously provided on February 19, 2019.

GAAP net loss in the range of $(17.3) to $(14.3) million or $(0.29) to $(0.24) per basic share, improved from the prior guidance range of $(22.1) to $(19.1) million, or $(0.36) to $(0.31) per basic share, that was previously provided on February 19, 2019.

Non-GAAP net income in the range of $39.3 to $42.3 million or $0.61 to $0.66 per diluted share, improved from the prior guidance range of $36.8 to $39.8 million, or $0.58 to $0.62 per diluted share, that was previously provided on February 19, 2019. For the second quarter of 2019, Five9 expects to report: Revenue in the range of $72.0 to $73.0 million.

GAAP net loss in the range of $(6.7) to $(5.7) million, or a loss of $(0.11) to $(0.09) per basic share.

Non-GAAP net income in the range of $7.0 to $8.0 million, or $0.11 to $0.13 per diluted share.

The company does have a long-term model:

Margins

These keep improving. From the earnings deck:

Gross margins improved 120bps from last year to land at 63.4%. The company is going to increase investments though (Q1CC):

We made it very clear on our fourth quarter earnings call that we were going to ramp up expenses and you're seeing that and you will continue to see it for the rest of the year including of course this quarter as well and the third quarter.

So there might not be a whole lot of operational leverage this year, and it looks like the company is using leverage to increase its investments in its business. As long as it has plenty of growth opportunities and is not bleeding cash (which it isn't), that seems a smart strategy to us:

Data by YCharts

Adjusted EBITDA margin will also dip during the year, but will come back above 20% in Q4.

Cash

Data by YCharts

Cash flows have turned distinctly positive, which is always good to see certainly at this still fairly early stage in the company's development. It's helped by stock-based compensation, which at $8.68M in Q1 wasn't excessive.

There has been considerable dilution, and the company also has $200M in debt outstanding:

Data by YCharts

And there are at least another 5M shares coming from incentives.

Valuation

Data by YCharts

The sales multiple has moved up quite a bit, and while this is backwards looking excluding another 25% growth this year, it also excludes nearly 10% of the fully diluted shares so a forward multiple would not be all that much lower.

Non-GAAP EPS expectations are for $0.64 this year rising to $0.83 in 2020, so on an earnings basis, the shares are still rather expensive.

Conclusion

There is little doubt the company is solidifying its position in what is likely to be a growth market that has much further to go, with many companies still on legacy systems that simply can't compete anymore, more especially because it's difficult to leverage the data (for stuff like AI).

While the shares have been trading sideways this year, we don't see much room for further valuation multiple expansion (unless general market sentiment improves) and the company has a couple of fairly lean quarters in front of it.

Longer term, we're considerably more positive and things could start to build in expectation for a good fourth quarter, so one could pick up a few shares on drops, but we wouldn't go all in just yet. On the other hand, they don't seem likely to drop significantly below $50 either unless we have a general market turmoil.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.