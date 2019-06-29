Oil Is In A Bear Market Now

The fundamental state of the market is always determined by the balance between supply and demand.

I suggest digressing from geopolitics for a while and answering a simple question - from a fundamental point of view, is it a bull or a bear oil market now? And how to detect where the bear and bull phases of the market begin and end?

What concerns my opinions on the questions posed, I do not claim to be completely right. But at the same time, I propose a clear marker that answers both the first and the second questions.

The market period or phase is a reflection of the fundamental state of the market which is always determined by the balance between supply and demand or, to be more precise, by the dynamics of this balance.

The following graph shows the annual rate of change in quarterly global oil supply and demand. The data for the calculations have been taken from OPEC reports. The forecast for the next three quarters has been taken from there as well. The only thing that I have calculated myself is the OPEC production forecast for the next three quarters. I consider that production limits under the OPEC+ deal will be raised. As a base case, I believe that by the end of the year, OPEC oil production will have increased to 32 mb/d. This is the minimum that will make it possible for the cartel to at least keep the current share of the global oil production.

As you can see on the graph, there are three points at which the curves of changes in supply and demand intersect. They determine the fundamental phase of the market. That is when the growth rate of supply exceeds the growth rate of demand, this is a bear market, and when it is the other way round, this is a bull market.

Note that the bear market has been lasting since Q2 2018. The annual growth rate of global oil supply steadily exceeds the growth rate of global demand for oil.

It is particularly interesting that the phases of the exchange price of oil do not coincide with the fundamental phases, and there is a time lag between them. So, for example, in Q4 2013 the annual growth rate of world oil supply steadily exceeded the growth rate of world demand, but the annual growth rate of oil prices entered the negative zone only in Q3 2014.

In Q4 2015, the opposite situation occurred when the growth rate of world oil demand exceeded the growth rate of world supply. At the same time, the indicator of the annual change in the average crude oil price of Brent entered the positive zone only in Q3 2016.

As I have already mentioned, the fundamental bear phase of the oil market began in Q2 2018. And then in Q1 2019 the indicator of the annual change in the price of Brent entered the negative zone and remains in it, which is an evidence of a bear market.

By the way, if anyone disagrees with my view of how much oil OPEC will produce in the remaining time of the year, I am going to show another graph in which the curve of change in global oil supply is replaced by the curve of change in non-OPEC supply. It also clearly distinguishes the same three phases:

Bottom Line

In fact, from a fundamental point of view, oil is in a bear market now, and if there is no emergency support from the geopolitical factor or a considerable limitation of oil production by OPEC, the minimum price in June may not be the limit in the current year.

