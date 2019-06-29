GSY: An Interesting Actively Managed Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an interesting alternative for money market fund investors looking to take on more risk in return for more reward. It's also unique in being one of the few large, actively managed ultra short duration bond funds.

The Three "Flavors" of Ultra Short Bond Funds

Ultra short bond funds are typically defined as funds that invest in bonds with a maturity of one year or less. There seem to be three distinct types of popular ultra short duration bonds funds. You have funds intended mostly as a competition for money market funds that invest only or mostly in Treasury securities. You have funds that are designed to be riskier than money market funds and invest in corporate debt (mostly investment grade). This category is further divided into funds that invest in floating rate notes and those that do not. For this article, we'll mainly stick to comparing GSY to funds that are similar. That means funds that invest largely in corporate debt under one year and have minimal exposure to floating rate notes.

GSY versus Competitors

As we said above, GSY invests mainly in corporate debt with maturities of one year or shorter. The fund also mostly invests in the debt of US corporations.

While it does invest in foreign debt, 100% of the fund is invested in dollar-denominated bonds, so there is no direct currency risk for investors.

Below is a table showing how GSY compares with several competing funds.

Fund (Ticker) Duration US Gov't % % Invest. Grade Expense Ratio Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF .47 2.11% 98%-100% .25% iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) .45 0% 100% .08% JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) .51 1.4% 100% .18% Vanguard Ultra-Short-Term Bond Fund (VUBFX) .9 6.1% 97.4%-98.8% .20% SPDR SSGA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) .25 5.44% 97.14%-100% .20% Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) .49 11.8% 98.7%-100% .16%

Expenses are on the high end for the category, but it is one of the only actively managed funds of the group. All of the funds invest broadly the same with minimal exposure to Treasuries and a majority of bonds rated as investment grade. The most similar funds in terms of duration and credit quality are ICSH, GSST, and JPST. However, GSST has the highest amount invested in Treasuries.

Judging the performance of GSY and whether active management has added value is a little tough. The fund's website uses a Treasury bill index as its main comparison.

We are not sure that's the best way to judge the fund since it's primarily invested in corporate bonds. We'd expect the fund would do better (and it has) than Treasuries given it's taking on higher credit risk.

Many of the competing index-based ultra short bond funds have limited performance histories which makes judging the value of active management difficult.

Fund (Ticker) YTD 1YR 3YR 5YR 10YR Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF 1.71% 2.98% 2.29% 1.77% 1.23% iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF 1.55% 3.03% 2.00% 1.37% n/a JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF 1.69% 3.08% n/a n/a n/a Vanguard Ultra-Short-Term Bond Fund 1.72% 3.12% 1.85% n/a n/a SPDR SSGA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF 1.57% 2.71% 1.9% 1.3% n/a Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a

Indeed, GSY is the only fund that has been around for over a decade. Given the narrow focus of these funds and their designs as mostly riskier money market alternatives, it's no surprise that performance is fairly similar with only tenths of a percent separating many. But that being said, GSY has done the best over most time periods lending support to the argument that its active management has been adding value.

Summary

Any of the ultra short duration bond funds look fine for investors who are comfortable taking on more risk in exchange for more return compared to something like a CD (although we've seen some CDs with rates that are competitive with GSY's current yield) or money market fund. However, it should be stressed that these are not replacements for those types of investments. These funds are no different from traditional bond funds when it comes to some risks. The only difference is the short duration, often only six months, protect investors from interest rate risk. GSY is a good choice for anyone looking to move two risk "steps" up from a money market fund. An ultra short-term Treasury bond fund would be one risk step above a money market fund. Higher potential returns from taking on more interest rate risk but still having a low credit risk. GSY or other ultra short term investment-grade corporate bond funds would move up yet an additional risk step by taking on additional credit risk to enhance returns.

