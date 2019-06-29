Monthly S&P 500 Outlook For July 2019: And Now For Some Calm

“But as we cannot predict such external influences very well, the only reliable crystal ball is a probabilistic one.” - Benoit Mandelbrot

The C-J Monte Carlo Simulation Model

C-J is a Monte Carlo simulation model used to assess risk in the S&P 500. Traditional stock market models suffer from a number of problems, including fat tails, serial correlation, and the failure to account for volatility clustering. The fat-tail problem arises because traditional finance theory uses the normal distribution. For investors, the practical implication of such an approach is that traditional finance theory underestimates (and in some cases significantly underestimates) risk in the market.

C-J uses data on valuation, earnings, and short-term historical patterns in the stock market to correct for the problems noted above. C-J does this by using a series of non-normal conditional distributions. If you have read former Yale mathematician Benoit Mandelbrot’s book (with Richard Hudson), The (Mis)behavior of Markets: A Fractal View of Financial Turbulence, then you should note that C-J is fractal by design. And while the model maintains a fractal nature, because of its design it also maintains statistical properties similar to the behavior of the S&P 500 over the last 60+ years.

The purpose of C-J is not to provide a single point estimate of where the S&P 500 will be at some future point. As investors, we don’t see the underlying process generating movements in the market, we only see the outcomes, thus explaining why “expert” predictions are often wrong. As Nassim Taleb has written in Black Swan, “Most models, of course, attempt to be precisely predictive, and not just descriptive in nature. I find this infuriating”. To that end, C-J is intended to be descriptive in nature by providing not only a model that corrects for the problems discussed above, but does so in a probabilistic manner.

July 2019

I have said this in a number of articles before but it bears repeating, particularly when trying to understand movements in the stock market over time, and that is that volatility clusters. That is to say that large movements in the market in one time period, say one month, are often followed by large movements the next period, in this case the next month. Historically, this has been true more often than not. Rather, the real question tends to be in what direction will that next movement be?

So if you read my June article, you may recall that C-J suggested that the likelihood of a fat-tail event for June was significantly higher than for an average month. In fact, C-J’s simulations for June estimated a 27.7% likelihood the market would end June down 5% or more and a 25.3% likelihood that June would end with the market being up 5% or more.

With June reaching an end, we can see that the S&P 500 Index ended June at 2,941.76, as compared to the May closing value of 2,752.06. That represents an increase of 6.89%, and once again, a large movement (in May the Index declined by 6.6%) was followed by another large movement. In fact, what I find interesting is that since September 2018, we have had a total of five months where the S&P 500 Index either gained 5% or more or lost 5% or more. And not surprisingly, three of the five large monthly movements occurred over a 4-month period (October 2018-January 2019), while the other two are the May and June 2019 months just concluded. To give you some perspective, in the two years prior to September 2018, there was only one instance when the market moved by +/- 5% or more in a single month, that being December 2017.

So with all that said, I was wondering what July would look like. Are we going to see another large movement in the market as volatility continues to cluster? And if so, in what direction? Or are we going to have a quieter month? To those questions, here is what C-J’s simulations had to say:

Here are my key takeaways from the results. First, after large fluctuations in the index in May and June, C-J’s simulation results suggest a much lower likelihood of a +/-5% or more movement in July. More specifically, C-J estimates only a 5.4% chance the index will decrease by 5% or more in July with only a 0.9% chance the index will end July in correction territory from its recent record high of 2,964.15 on June 21. On the positive tail, the simulation results suggest only a 7.6% chance the index will rise by 5% or more during the month. That is 17.7 percentage points below the estimated probability for the same range in the June simulations. Also noteworthy on the positive tail is that C-J now estimates a 35.4% chance the S&P 500 will end July at or above 3,000, a level talked about by many analysts for the last 1½ years, yet not attained as of yet. Finally, it is noteworthy that the median simulation calls for the index to increase by 1.35% in July with a 67.25% chance the index increases during the month. Both of those results are greater than the historical rates.

Negative Tail Analysis

Given the underestimation of negative tail risk in traditional financial theory, I break out the negative tail estimates in more detail. And while C-J does not use the normal distribution, I include the -11.74% or worse range in the table below as it corresponds to three standard deviations below the average monthly percentage change. Broken out into more detail, the July negative tail results can be seen as:

Unlike the 27.7% probability of a negative tail event in June, as noted earlier, the July results suggest a much lower likelihood of a negative tail event. In particular, estimated probabilities of declines in the index in all of the ranges noted are now below the rates of historical outcomes.

All told, as compared to June, the simulation results suggest a high probability of a calmer July, as the large swings most likely will be coming to an end. But given the nature of the market over the last year, I should qualify my statement by saying at least for now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own a long position in an S&P 500 Index fund in a retirement account.

Disclaimer: This article contains model-based projections that are forward-looking and, as with any quantitative model, are subject to uncertainties and modeling assumptions. The C-J model is intended as a tool to assess risk in the S&P 500, and not as a forecast of the future value of the S&P 500 or any other market. The results of C-J are for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be construed as specific investment advice.