Stocks To Watch: Jobs Day, Tesla Deliveries And Dazzling Dividends

It's a slow week ahead for earnings and corporate events, but an action-packed period on the macro front. The very early part of the week will be dominated by G20 and trade developments before global PMI reports, OPEC meetings in Vienna and a report on durable goods orders take center stage. After a day off for the July 4th holiday, traders face the June report on non-farms payroll numbers on July 5. Economists expect 165K job adds for the month to be reported and for the unemployment rate to stay level at 3.6%. Next week's heightened focus on the economy is expected to determine if the Fed lowers its benchmark rate in July or September.

Notable earnings reports: Earnings reports will be a just a trickle with Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) and Greenbrier (NYSE:GBX) due on July 2, as well as International Speedway of America (NASDAQ:ISCA) on July 3. See Seeking Alpha's Earnings Calendar for the complete list of earnings reporters.

IPO watch: The sizzling IPO market slows down with only Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (RMBI) due to price in the U.S. on July 1 and CIMC Vehicles Group set to go public in Hong Kong on July 5. Analyst quiet periods expire on Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) and GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) on July 2 and the IPO share lockup on China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) arrives on July 3. The slow week could have investors re-assessing IPO stocks such as Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND), Zoom Video (NASDAQ:ZM) PagerDuty (NYSE:PD), CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD), Pinterest (NYSE:PINS), Chewy (NYSE:CHWY), Fiverr (NYSE:FVRR) and Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) into the second half of the year. In another IPO development, recent graduates Uber (NYSE:UBER), Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT), and Beyond Meat (BYND) join the Russell 1000 Index next week.

Projected dividend changes (quarterly): Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) to $0.96 from $0.9275, PNC Financial (NYSE:PNC) to $1.15 from $0.95 and Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) to $0.235 from $0.230.

Spotlight on dividends: There's a lot for investors to digest in the banking sector after the Fed stress tests came back favorably. On the capital allocation front, Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) plans to buy back $31B stock and raise its dividend 20%, JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) plans a 13% dividend increase, Citigroup (NYSE:C) pushed its dividend 13% higher, Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) set a 13% dividend increase, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) pumped up its dividend 47% and Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) authorized a 17% dividend increase. Next week, analysts expect even more banks to juice their dividends. Beyond just banking stocks, dividends are a topic of increasing interest as the 10-year Treasury yield hovers at 2.00%. Kroger (NYSE:KR) and Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) just announced new increases and there's even a made-up name for a group of consumer staples that have walloped the S&P 500 Index and FAANGs over the last 52 weeks with strong dividend yields providing a tailwind. If you hold Walmart (NYSE:WMT), Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP), Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) or Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) welcome to the WPPCK trade.

U.S. auto sales: Edmunds forecasts sales will drop 3.3% in June to 1,501,158 new cars and trucks. "The strength of the economy has kept retail demand in decent shape despite the higher interest rates, rising vehicle costs and other headwinds that have been placing pressure on the new vehicle market so far this year, but we're expecting to see the industry continue to settle into a slower sales pace as we head into the rest of 2019," observes Edmunds analyst Jeremy Acevedo. Edmunds forecast by automaker - General Motors (NYSE:GM) -4.9% to 243K, Ford (NYSE:F) -6.2% to 215K, Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU) -0.5% to 201K, Toyota (NYSE:TM) -4.4% to 200K, Honda (NYSE:HMC) -6.7% to 137K, Hyundai/Kia (OTCPK:HYMLF) +2.4% to 124K, Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) -10.2% to 130K, Volkswagen/Audi (OTCPK:VWAGY) -3.2% to 46K, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) 25,925 units (+1.7% market share).

Tesla: Tesla (TSLA) is expected to report on Q2 deliveries and production sometime in the first few days of the month. The consensus estimate for the quarter is down to 86K deliveries (Model S 8K, Model X 8K, Model 3 70K) vs. Tesla's own guidance for 90K to 100K, while the EV automaker is seen guiding for Q3 deliveries of ~93K.

M&A tidbits: The closing date for the merger between Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) and Fidelity Southern (NASDAQ:LION) is scheduled for July 1. Shareholders at HFF (NYSE:HF) are due to vote on the proposed merger with Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) on July 1. Other stocks with M&A intrigue swirling around them include Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC), Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN), QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) Owens Corning (NYSE:OC), Just Energy (NYSE:JE) and Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS).

Sprint/T-Mobile: Talks with Dish Network (NASDAQ:DISH) over the $26B merger of Sprint (NYSE:S) and T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) are expected to drag into next week. Dish is in heavy into talks with the Department of Justice, T-Mobile parent Deutsche Telekom (OTCQX:DTEGY) and Sprint owner SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) to buy Boost Mobile and use new T-Mobile's network to host spectrum.

Macau: Gross gaming revenue numbers for June are due out from the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau sometime during the first few days of July. Analysts expect a modest increase of +1% to +3% up against a comparable last year when GGR was up 13%. The sector could also see a boost if the U.S.-China trade discussions go well with some names in the group being held back on the remote chance that casino operator gaming licenses (due to expire in 2022) are at risk of not being renewed. A trade deal would erase that wildcard from the mix. The usual suspects to watch on the GGR print include Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF,OTCPK:WYNMY), Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY, OTCPK:SCHYF), Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVF, OTCPK:MCHVY), MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM), Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF), SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF, OTCPK:SJMHY, Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) and Studio City International (NYSE:MSC).

Plant burgers: Chanticleer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BURG) is rolling out the plant-based Beyond Burger at its restaurants starting on July 1. The partnerships are starting to pile up at Beyond Meat, with restaurant chains Famous Dave's (NASDAQ:DAVE), PizzaRev, Interstate Hotels & Resorts, Tim Hortons (NYSE:QSR), Del Taco TACO) and A&W (OTC:AWRRF) all in the mix on top of national distribution at grocery stores and other retail outlets.

International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis Congress 2019: The very beginning of the closely-watched conference starts at the end of the week. BioMarin (NASDAQ:BMRN) will present a late breaking abstract on the company's investigational gene therapy treatment for severe hemophilia A. Bayer will present new data highlighting clinical outcomes from its hemophilia A portfolio, which include long-term data from the PROTECT VIII investigational study evaluating the use of Jivi antihemophilic factor (recombinant) PEGylated-aucl.

Data watch: Airlines are due to issue their monthly traffic reports, which sometimes include guidance updates. Keep an eye on American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL), United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL), Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA), Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK), JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU), Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT), Mesa Air (NASDAQ:MESA) and SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW).

Stock splits: Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) has a 1-for-10 stock split scheduled for July 2 and Yuma Energy (NYSEMKT:YUMA) has a 1-for-15 stock split set for July 3.

Business calls: Coty (NYSE:COTY) hosts a call on July 1 to discuss the company's turnaround plan. While shares of Coty have almost doubled in 2019, they still stand at least than half the level of three years ago. Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has a webcast scheduled for July 2 to provide an update on FDA-approved Sunosi (treatment for excessive daytime sleepiness in adults living with narcolepsy or OSA). Sunosi will be commercially available this month.

Box office: Disney's (NYSE:DIS) Toy Story 4 is expected to be the top movie this weekend in the U.S. with a $65M haul. Warner Bros. (NYSE:T) is out with the sixth movie in The Conjuring franchise as Annabelle Comes Home is tapped to bring in $16M to finish a distant second to Toy Story 4.

Barron's mentions: Color the publication unimpressed with AbbVie's (NYSE:ABBV) acquisition of Allergan (NYSE:AGN) as it leaves the combined company full of debt and integration risk. Investors are recommended to steer to clear of the mega-merger in the healthcare sector. It's the opposite story with Carnival (NYSE:CCL), called out for its strong balance sheet and low valuation. Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) is also seen as turning around its business. Meanwhile, the resurgence of the IPO market is said to be no flash in the pan or reinflated bubble. In a look ahead, the list of big IPOs that could hit in the second half of the year include Didi Chuxing (DIDI), WeWork (VWORK), Airbnb (AIRB), DoorDash (DOORD), Postmates (POSTM), Peloton Interactive (PTON) and Casper Sleep.

