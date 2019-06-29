Yearly S&P 500 Outlook: The Remaining 6 Months Of 2019

The median simulation calls for the Index to rise 4.84% over the last six months, a rate decidedly slower than that for the first six months of the year.

But as we cannot predict such external influences very well, the only reliable crystal ball is a probabilistic one. - Benoit Mandelbrot

The C-J Monte Carlo Simulation Model

C-J is a Monte Carlo simulation model used to assess risk in the S&P 500. Traditional stock market models suffer from a number of problems including fat tails, serial correlation, and the failure to account for volatility clustering. The fat-tail problem arises because traditional finance theory uses the normal distribution. For investors, the practical implication of using such an approach is that traditional portfolio theory underestimates (and in some cases significantly underestimates) downside risk in the market.

C-J uses data on valuation, earnings, and short-term historical patterns in the stock to correct for the problems noted above. C-J does this by using a series of non-normal conditional distributions. If you have read former Yale mathematician Benoit Mandelbrot's book (with Richard Hudson), The (Mis)behavior of Markets: A Fractal View of Financial Turbulence, then you should note that C-J is fractal by design. And while the model maintains a fractal nature, because of its design, it also maintains statistical properties similar to the behavior of the S&P 500 over the last 60+ years.

The purpose of C-J is not to provide a single point estimate of where the S&P 500 will be at some future point. As investors we don't see the process generating movements in the market, we only see the outcomes, thus explaining why "expert" predictions are often wrong. As Nassim Taleb has written in Black Swan, "Most models, of course, attempt to be precisely predictive, and not just descriptive in nature. I find this infuriating". To that end, C-J is intended to be descriptive in nature by providing not only a model that corrects for the problems discussed above, but does so in a probabilistic manner.

2019: The First Six Months

After finishing 2018 at 2,506.85, the S&P 500 advanced 434.91 points, or 17.3%, over the first six months of the year to end the second quarter at 2,941.76. Back in early January, I published the results of C-J's Monte Carlo simulations for 2019. Those simulation results suggested a 29.8% chance the S&P 500 Index would increase by 10% or more in the first six months of the year. While the Index clearly exceeded that threshold, the first six months have been marked by a number of large monthly swings. More specifically, in the first six months of 2019, we have already had three monthly movements in the market of either -5% or less or +5% or more, those being +7.9% in January, -6.6% in May, and +6.9% in June. If traditional finance theory is correct, the likelihood of having three such movements in a six-month period is very small. But to put such a move in context, the last time we had three movements of + or -6% or more in a six-month period was the latter half of 2010. As I have said on a number of occasions in recent articles, none of this is particularly surprising as volatility begets volatility.

But thoughts about volatility clustering aside, I decided to follow my previous approach and frame the C-J results for the remaining six months of 2019 as the answer to three of the questions I find most interesting.

1. What are the likely changes in the S&P 500 in the second half of 2019?

2. How likely are we to end 2019 above the recent record high of 2,964.15 (established on June 21)?

3. What about a correction or worse? It has been a very volatile six months so I was curious how likely the Index is to end the quarter or year down 10% or more from the record high (2,667.74 or below).

Third Quarter 2019

The results of the simulations show the associated probabilities of various outcomes from C-J's third-quarter simulations. The median simulation calls for an increase in the S&P 500 Index of 2.74%, a result that would have the S&P 500 ending the third quarter at 3,022.24. It is noteworthy that the simulations suggest a 69.4% likelihood the S&P 500 will increase during the quarter. Given the results in the table above, there is a 64.2% chance the S&P 500 will end the third quarter at or above the record high of 2,964.15. In contrast, a correction would take the S&P 500 down to a level of 2,667.74. In this case, C-J's simulation results suggest a 3.7% likelihood the third quarter will end with the S&P 500 in correction territory or worse.

Fourth-Quarter 2019

This table shows the simulation results for the last six months of 2019. You will note that the median simulation calls for the S&P 500 to rise 4.84%, thereby taking the Index to 3,084.09 at year end. While that result represents a significant increase, it is decidedly slower than the rate at which the Index increased over the first six months of 2019. Furthermore, the simulation results estimate a 68.6% likelihood the year ends with the S&P 500 above the 2,964.15 record high and a 63.4% likelihood the S&P ends the year above 3,000. While these estimates suggest more good results in coming months, I would caution readers against becoming too optimistic. C-J now estimates a 27% chance the Index will end the year lower than the current level of 2941.76. Furthermore, there is an estimated 6.1% chance the year will end with the S&P 500 in correction territory with the single worst simulation (out of 2,000) calling for the S&P 500 to end the year at 1,778.21.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own a long position in an S&P 500 Index fund in a retirement account. Disclaimer: This article contains model-based projections that are forward-looking and, as with any quantitative model, are subject to uncertainties and modeling assumptions. The C-J model is intended as a tool to assess risk in the S&P 500, and not as a forecast of the future value of the S&P 500 or any other market. The results of C-J are for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be construed as specific investment advice.