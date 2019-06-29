WTI Weekly: Buy-Side Continuation To 59.93s Within Late May's Key Supply

This week’s auction saw buy-side continuation within the buy-side phase from 50.60s before a potential stopping point high developed within prior key supply.

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving WTI's price action.

As noted in last week's WTI Weekly, the primary expectation for this week was for price discovery higher. This expectation did play out as balance development early week gave way to buying interest in Tuesday's auction within last week's key supply. Price discovery higher developed to 59.93s into mid-week where sell excess developed, developing balance before aggressive selling developed ahead of Friday's close to 57.75s, settling at 58.47s.

23-28 June 2019

This week's auction saw balance trade in Monday's auction around last week's key supply cluster before buying interest emerged, 57.88s-58.01s, late in Tuesday's trade, driving price higher in a buy-side breakout. Price discovery higher continued, achieving the weekly stopping point high, 59.93s, following Wednesday's EIA release (-12.7mil v -2.45mil expected) at/near key supply from late May. Structural sell excess developed there as buyers trapped, halting the buy-side sequence within prior key supply.

Price discovery lower developed early into Thursday's auction, achieving a stopping point, 58.61s. Structural buy excess developed there as balance developed, 58.61s-59.73s, as additional large two-sided trade developed, 59.08s-59.60s. Balance development continued through mid-week into Friday's trade before aggressive selling interest emerged ahead of Friday's close to 57.75s, settling at 58.47s.

This week's primary expectation was for price discovery higher. This probability path did play out as buying interest emerged within prior key supply, driving price higher in buy-side continuation to 59.93s where a potential stopping point high developed. This week's rotation traded just below the average weekly range expectancy (370 ticks).

Looking ahead, response to this week's supply cluster, 59.93s-58.61s, will be key. Buy-side failure to drive price higher from this key supply will target key demand clusters below, 58s-57s/54.50s-53.50s, respectively. Alternatively, sell-side failure to drive price lower from this key supply will target key supply overhead, 60.64s-61.17s/62.75s-63.97s, respectively. The broader contextual question is whether the sell-side phase (April-June 2019) completed at 50.60s or will continue. Given this week's potential stopping point high development following a 3-wave rally phase from 50.60s, near-term (2-4 weeks), based on market structure shifts sell-side, barring a failure of this supply area.

It is worth noting that despite the approximately 57% price rally from December lows, market posture warranted caution on the buy-side near the April 2019 high, 66.60s, as a stopping point high developed. Interestingly, Managed Money (MM) Long posture peaked in mid-April near price highs. Since that high, MM short posture trended higher before reaching the near-term peak into early June where the price low was formed. Based on the market generated data, MM posture is trending toward conditions that usually result in structural low formations, although generally requiring higher MM short posture.

Also noted recently, the MM net long length in gasoline reached bullish extreme posture. When looking at WTI, RBOB, and HO collectively, it was apparent that buy-side herding was developing in both WTI and a key refined product, gasoline, warranting caution on the buy-side near the April highs. While media punditry banged the drum recently about $100 oil and $3 gasoline, the market generated data told a different story. Gasoline has since declined approximately 22% from 2.15, the April high, to June's low, 1.66s. In aggregate, MM net long length has declined materially, amidst declining Open Interest since the April highs, reaching new lows below last January's level.

The market structure, order flow, and leveraged capital posture provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

