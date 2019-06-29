Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week

'Impossible' export restrictions

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) sued the U.S. Commerce Department, saying the Trump administration's export restrictions would require the company to "police the contents of the millions of packages it ships daily even though doing so is a virtually impossible task." FedEx had previously ignited Chinese ire over its business practices when a package containing a Huawei phone sent to the U.S. was returned last week to its sender in Britain, in what it said was an "operational error." Fears that China would blacklist the firm as a result sent FDX shares down 2.7% on Monday.

Fedspeak

A series of Fed comments trimmed hopes of a big July rate cut, weighing down Wall Street benchmarks on Tuesday. Fed Chair Jerome Powell declared the central bank was "insulated from short-term political pressures", while St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, the most dovish of the FOMC's voting members, declared that a 50 basis point rate cut in July would likely be "overdone" given the underlying strength of the U.S. economy. Traders are now pricing in a 100% chance of a July reduction in the Fed Funds rate and a 73.3% chance of two more cuts between now and the end of the year.

'Do or die' Brexit

Boris Johnson, the frontrunner to be the U.K.'s next prime minister, toughened his Brexit rhetoric with a "do or die" pledge to leave the EU on Oct. 31. He also said he would scrap Theresa May’s withdrawal agreement and seek a completely new deal before then, as minor changes would not satisfy him. Not only has the EU said it will not reopen the withdrawal agreement, but the timetable would be extremely tight as parliament is in recess over the summer.

Expensive Botox treatment

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) announced a $63B deal for Allergan (NYSE:AGN), betting a combination will deliver new sources of growth. The purchase will result in a major position in the $8B+ market for Botox and other beauty drugs, as AbbVie braces for the end of patent protection for the world's top-selling drug, Humira. The takeover, worth $188.24 a share in cash and stock, saw AbbVie's stock sink 16% on Tuesday, while shares of Allergan soared 25% on the news.

Stress tests

The Federal Reserve didn't object to the capital plans of all 18 firms subject to its CCAR stress tests, but it did require Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) to address "certain limited weaknesses in its capital planning processes." Big U.S. banks, like JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), Citigroup (NYSE:C), Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) and Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), showered investors with fatter dividends and share repurchases following the news. Another notable, Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB), cleared the hurdle after failing last year's assessment over concerns around its data collection and risk management.

Easy come, easy go

Bitcoin on Thursday gave back almost all the week's gains that had pushed its price to nearly $14,000 - its highest level since January 2018 - slumping over 16% to below $11,000. Some pointed to an outage at prominent crypto exchange Coinbase (COINB), while others said volatility is plaguing the digital currency once again. Bitcoin has surged in value since April, rising more than 260% YTD amid Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) crypto plans and investors seeking alternative safe haven assets, but it remains below its all-time high of nearly $20,000 hit in December 2017.

Ive leaving Apple

How much was Jon Ive worth to Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)? Apparently $9B. That's the market value the tech giant lost when its shares fell 1% AH on Thursday as the chief design officer announced his exit to start his own firm that will count Apple among its customers. He's been "one of the most important figures at Apple" during his tenure, according to Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives. "From his iMac vision to the stunning iPhone launch and transformation his fingerprints are deeply woven within Apple’s core DNA."

Maxed out

The FAA found a new "potential risk" that Boeing (NYSE:BA) must fix before its 737 MAX can take to the skies, a development that means the jet's return to service will likely be delayed until October at the earliest. Putting it into perspective: American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) CEO Doug Parker said on June 12 it was "highly likely" 737 MAX flights would resume by mid-August, although Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), the largest global operator of the MAX, became the first this week to extend cancellations into October.

Last chance

Remaining signatories of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal met in Vienna on Friday amid warnings from Iran that it was "last chance" to save the accord and the country would not accept "artificial" solutions to U.S. sanctions. At issue is how much money can be transferred via INSTEX, a special mechanism set up that allows for imports/exports without any direct financial flows. Earlier in the week, the Trump administration ordered new sanctions against the assets of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several Iranian military commanders.

G20 summit

G20 optimism boosts stocks, G20 tensions weigh on equities... While that's most of the rhetoric investors have been hearing this week, the moment of truth finally arrived as the big gathering kicked off in Osaka, Japan. With trade at the top of the agenda, investors are eyeing a meeting between President Trump and China's Xi that will take place this morning. Hopes are high for the two leaders to write the last chapter in their trade war, which has reverberated across the global economy.