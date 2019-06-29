PSF: Recession Risks Increase, Making Preferred Stock Funds More Appealing

As some of my readers are no doubt aware, I have been concerned about an impending recession for quite some time. In response to this conviction, I have been seeking conservative and defensive investments to add to my portfolio in order to ride out what may be coming. One possible option here is preferred stock, which is something of a hybrid between debt and equity (although it behaves more like debt). There are a few ways to add preferred stock to your portfolio, including closed-end funds, exchange-traded funds, or even just buying the individual stocks directly. Of the three options, my favorite option is closed-end funds due to the fact that they normally have higher yields than the exchange-traded funds and provide a greater amount of diversity than buying individual issues. One good fund comes from a very well-respected name in the fund management space, the Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund (PSF).

About The Fund

According to the fund's web page, PSF has the primary objective of providing a high level of current income to its investors. It also has a secondary objective of generating capital gains. However, as the fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing in primarily preferred stock, its capital gains potential is somewhat limited. This is due to the fact that preferred stocks are much like bonds and do not have the same potential for generating capital gains like common stocks can. Indeed, they tend to perform like a bond with unlimited duration and thus move up when interest rates go down, but given how low interest rates already are and the fact that both bonds and preferred stocks have been run up over the past month in anticipation of more rate cuts, the capital gains potential here is limited.

What preferred stock can likely offer in the current environment is a margin of safety. This comes from the fact that preferred stock sits higher up in the capital stack than common stock. Therefore, in the event of a bankruptcy or restructuring, preferred stockholders must receive their money back before the common stockholders receive anything. Of course, in practice, the debtholders (who sit ahead of the preferred stockholders) generally end up getting everything as a bankrupt company rarely has sufficient assets to cover all of its debts. This preference also extends to the dividend as the company cannot pay out a dividend to its common equity holders until it pays all of the money that it owes to its preferred stockholders. This means that in most cases, a company will do everything in its power to ensure that its preferred equity holders receive their dividends.

Another factor that makes preferred stocks a relatively defensive instrument is the fact that most of the companies that issue these securities tend to be large, well-capitalized, and stable firms such as insurance companies, utilities, banks, and real estate trusts. As we can see by looking at the largest holdings in the fund, these are indeed the companies that PSF is invested in:

Source: Fund Fact Sheet

Admittedly, there is nowhere near as much diversity as I would like to see here. Indeed, with the exception of General Electric (GE), all of the major holdings are financial firms. We do, however, see that no single asset accounts for an outsized percentage of the fund's total assets. As I have discussed before, I do not generally like to see any single position account for more than 5% of the fund's total because that is about the point at which that asset begins to expose the portfolio as a whole to idiosyncratic risk. Idiosyncratic, or company-specific, risk is the risk that any financial asset possesses that is independent of the market as a whole and it is the risk that we aim to eliminate through diversification. As we can see above, the fund's largest individual exposure is to Farm Credit Bank at 2.4% of total assets. Thus, it does appear that the fund is reasonably protected against idiosyncratic risk.

As we might expect by looking at the ten largest holdings, PSF has a great deal of exposure to the banking industry. In fact, approximately 52% of the fund's portfolio consists of the preferred securities of banks:

Source: Fund Fact Sheet

This is at least partly due to the fact that banks are among the largest issuers of preferred securities. This is due to banking regulations as current regulations allow banks to consider money raised from the issuance of preferred securities as Tier-1 capital, just like common equity. This has the effect of allowing the bank to improve its financial stability ratings in the eyes of regulators without needing to dilute common shareholders in order to accomplish the same goal.

This heavy exposure to banks may be worrying to those that are seeking a safe haven to ride out impending economic turmoil such as yours truly. This fear is due largely to the fact that the financial sector was at the heart of the last recession. However, the banking sector as a whole is somewhat more secure than it was back in 2007 so the odds of a total collapse are somewhat less than we saw back then. In addition, we are investing in the preferred stock of these entities and not the common. As already discussed, preferred stock is a much safer investment in times of economic turmoil than common stock.

Signs of an Impending Recession

The primary reason that I am investigating defensive plays like preferred stock is because of my conviction that a recession will impact the United States within the next year or two. There is, naturally, a great deal of data backing up this conviction. Let us take a look at some of it.

As you might expect from a central bank that is charged with smoothing out the economic cycle, the New York Federal Reserve has its own internal data-based model that helps it predict recessions. According to this model, the probability that there will be a recession in the next twelve months has been increasing dramatically recently:

Source: Zero Hedge

As we can see, this model is warning that there is a 27% chance of a recession in the next twelve months. Admittedly, this may not seem like a very high probability. However, this model has something of a history of underestimating the probability of a recession. For example, in 2008, it said that there was a 42% chance of a recession, despite the fact that the Great Recession officially started in December 2007. Thus, we can conclude that the actual chance of a recession is something greater than 27%.

Another indicator of recessions is the spread between the three-month and ten-year Treasury securities. In normal economic times, the ten-year will have a higher yield that serves as compensation for locking up the money for longer periods of time. However, in advance of recessions, bond investors bid up the price of the ten-year as they doubt that they will be able to roll over their three-month bills at the same interest rate so they want to lock in the higher rate now. This causes the yield curve to invert, with the three-month having a higher yield than the ten-year. This has happened before all modern recessions and happened again in May:

Source: Zero Hedge

Finally, we can see evidence of an impending recession by looking at the Leading Economic Index. This index is comprised of various indicators that generally lead the economy. As we can see here, this index has been declining in recent months:

Source: Zero Hedge

One thing that some readers may quickly note is that this index has not yet dipped into negative territory. That is something that usually happens in advance of a recession. Thus, the dip may not be imminent, but we can see from the various other signs that it is likely time to begin positioning yourself to weather one when it does hit.

Distributions

Preferred stock is generally considered to be a fixed-income security, so it delivers most of its investment returns in the form of dividends. In addition, preferred stock usually has a higher yield than other securities due to the fact that it is junior to a company's bonds but generally does not have the same upside potential of common equity. As such, we might expect PSF to boast a reasonably high distribution yield. This is indeed the case as the fund yields 7.53% at the current price. This is certainly an appealing yield to collect while riding out any coming economic turmoil.

Valuation

As is always the case, it is critical for us to ensure that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolios. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to ensure that we generate sub-optimal returns off of that asset. In the case of closed-end funds like PSF, the usual way to value it is by looking at a metric known as net asset value. A fund's net asset value is the current market value of all of the securities in the fund's portfolio minus any outstanding debt. It is therefore the amount that the fund's investors would receive if the fund were completely shut down and liquidated.

Ideally, we want to purchase shares of the fund when we can acquire them at a price that is below net asset value. This is because this scenario essentially means that we are acquiring the assets of the fund for less than they are actually worth. Unfortunately, this is not currently the case with PSF. As of June 27, 2019 (the latest date for which data was available as of the time of writing), PSF had a net asset value of $26.06 per share. However, the fund currently trades for $28.17 per share. This means that the fund is currently trading at a fairly large 8.10% premium to net asset value. I would generally be opposed to making a conservative investment like this at a premium since it increases the risk, although the fact that the fund is trading at a premium does indicate the high demand that the market currently has for defensive assets due to recession fears.

Conclusion

In conclusion, we are continuing to see the economy flash warning signs of an impending recession. As such, investors would be wise to rotate into defensive assets such as preferred stocks. The Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund is one good way to gain this exposure as it boasts a well diversified portfolio of preferred stocks and offers a nice yield to make it palatable to hide out in. However, the fund is quite pricey at the present level due to investors fleeing into safe investments. It is worth watching though and could be advisable to snap up if the price becomes more attractive.

