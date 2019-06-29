CounterPath Is Not A Blockchain Company

CounterPath (CPAH) is an extremely low-float NASDAQ stock that saw some action on Wednesday 26 June as it went from an opening price of $1.77 up to a high of $2.43 10 minutes later before fading for the rest of the day. CPAH did not release any news at this time, and it seems that rather than due to any material developments for the stock, the catalyst for this move was a number of Twitter users along with a popular chatroom ("Top Stock Alerts") alerting it:

Most Twitter users discussing this stock along with the Top Stock Alerts chatroom referenced its potential in the cryptocurrency and blockchain space (below are just a few such tweets):

Given CPAH's extremely low outstanding share count (likely still below 6 million; its latest 10-Q gives a weighted average of 5,945,181 shares outstanding for the three months ended January 31, 2019) and lack of prior volume, it was relatively easy for the stock to move upward quickly before the selling pressure took over - especially in a booming cryptocurrency market where any stock seemingly related to this space will rise. But is CPAH a reasonable company, and to what extent is it actually involved in blockchain and cryptocurrency?

CPAH's Involvement in Blockchain Technology and Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency and blockchain technology is most certainly not CPAH's main business, and you would be forgiven for wondering how it has anything to do with this space at all. CPAH's core business is in Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) solutions for making audio and voice calls, primarily through its Bria softphone suite and X-Lite products, and blockchain technology has never once been used in any of these. Searching for the terms "blockchain", "bitcoin" or "crypto" yields no results on CPAH's website (including in its entire list of press releases), nor do they appear anywhere on CPAH's previously linked latest 10-Q or the latest 8-K.

After extensive searching, literally the only thing I found linking cryptocurrency and CPAH was a series of three blog posts from the VP of technology for CPAH mid-last year (see Part 1, Part 2 and Part 3), where he casually discusses blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies and the potential use they may have to CPAH's business. There are absolutely zero concrete announcements in there regarding CPAH's plans to enter the cryptocurrency space or use blockchain technology (only that it is researching the possibility), and in the year that has passed since then, there have been no updates or further information (again, this is the only thing I could find for all time relating to CPAH and cryptocurrency). I am not sure if those discussing this stock on Twitter genuinely believe CPAH has anything to do with blockchain technology or if they are being intentionally misleading, but in any case, it is ludicrous to tie them together.

Outlook

CPAH does have a legitimate, if difficult, business in VoIP solutions (its latest 10-Q shows around $2.6 million in revenue for the three months ended January 31, 2019, with a loss from operations of $1 million), and I am not criticising those investing in CPAH based on its real business. However, I am strongly advising against speculating in CPAH on the idea that it is somehow a blockchain play, as I've yet to see any concrete evidence of that. Please comment or message me if you believe any of the above is inaccurate.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.