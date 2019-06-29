NG Weekly: Last Week's Key Support Holds, Price Discovery Higher To 2.37s

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving NG's price action.

As noted in last week's NG Weekly, the highest probability path for this week was for price discovery lower. This probability path did not play out, as buying interest early week near key support, 2.16s, resulted in price discovery higher to 2.37s ahead of Friday's auction, closing at 2.30s.

23-28 June 2019:

This week's auction saw buying interest, 2.19s, in Monday's auction as last week's key demand cluster, 2.16s-2.20s, held. Price discovery higher developed, achieving a stopping point, 2.29s, into Monday's NY close as buyers emerged there. Monday's late buyers failed to hold the auction as price discovery lower developed in Tuesday's trade, achieving a stopping point, 2.23s, where buying interest emerged. Balance development continued through Tuesday and Wednesdays' trade, 2.23s-2.30s.

Minor price discovery higher developed early in Thursday's auction, testing the balance high. Sellers trapped, 2.28s-2.30s, into the EIA release (+98 bcf v +101 bcf expected) driving price higher, achieving the weekly stopping point high, 2.37s, into Friday's trade within the key supply cluster overhead (2.32s-2.40s). Buyers trapped there amidst selling interest, halting the buy-side sequence, ahead of Friday's close, settling 2.30s.

This week's primary expectation of price discovery lower did not develop as key support held resulting in price discovery higher to 2.37s, within key supply overhead. This week's auction occurs within the context of a self-similar buy response from key support within the four-year major demand cluster, 2.20s-1.50s.

Looking ahead, this week's buy response within major demand implies the market may have found the price at which the sell-side sequence has been halted. Focus into next week centers upon market response to key supply, 2.37s-2.32s, as a corrective phase is likely following the initial buy-side phase from key support. Buy-side failure to drive price higher at this week's cluster will target key demand clusters below, 2.30s-2.26s/2.22s-2.16s, respectively. Alternatively, sell-side failure at this week's supply cluster will target the key supply clusters overhead, 2.54s-2.57s/2.61s-2.64s, respectively. The four-year demand cluster, 2.20s-1.50s, which we have noted for months and which the market finally has visited remains key to the larger structural view. In the intermediate-term (3-6 month) context, conditions in the leveraged capital posture are showing signs of potential for structural low formation.

It is worth noting that despite the approximately 56% decline from the November 2018 high, only in recent weeks has the Managed Money (MM) short posture begun to reach levels consistent with structural low formation (typically 300-350k contracts). It is also worth noting that MM net posture flip noted four to five weeks ago continues (-167k contracts). This development implies that MM sentiment has finally turned to a bearish view as price reaches lows, most notably four-year demand, 2.20s-1.50s. In the last two instances of this development (March 2016 and December 2017), NG subsequently rose from 1.70s to 3.25s and 2.65s to 4.5s, respectively. MM posture is now reaching quantity needed to develop structural lows. This development will likely be developing in weeks/months ahead.

The market structure, order flow, and leveraged capital posture provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

