Worst Week For REITs Of 2019 As REIT Rejuvenation Loses Steam

Following several quarters of moderation, home price appreciation appears poised to accelerate into year-end. Apartment and single family rent growth has also picked up to the strongest rate since 2016.

Pending Home Sales beat estimates as the positive effects of sharply lower mortgage rates are beginning to be felt. New Home Sales missed estimates in May following two strong months.

The major benchmark equity indexes, meanwhile, delivered solid gains in the second quarter, adding 3-5% and pushing 2019 on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq to 17% and 20%, respectively.

After surging out of the gate in the first quarter, the high-flying REIT sector trended sideways in the second quarter, finishing roughly flat despite the continued retreat in interest rates.

Real Estate Weekly Review

The US equity markets notched their best first-half of the year in more than two decades as expectations of easing monetary policy and slowing-but-steady economic growth lifted the S&P 500 (SPY) more than 17% through the first two quarters. The rally comes despite a downshift in economic data over the past six months, particularly in the goods-producing sectors, setting the stage for a critical week of employment data in the week ahead. With a Federal Reserve interest rate cut now all but certain in July regardless of geopolitical developments at the G20 this past week, the 10-year Treasury yield dipped to the lowest weekly close since November 2016.

Despite the continued retreat in interest rates, the REIT rejuvenation has lost steam over the last quarter. After surging more than 15% in the first quarter of this year, REITs have trended sideways over the past three months with the major REIT indexes finishing the week lower by roughly 3%. It was the worst week of the year for the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ), weighed down by the retail and cell tower REIT sectors. Heavily-weighted in the largest REIT ETFs, cell tower REITs, which we discussed in a recent report, have been swung around in recent weeks by developments in the potential Sprint (S) and T-Mobile (TMUS) merger as investors hold out hope that the merger will go through and that a fourth competitor – potentially DISH (DISH) – will emerge as a potential new tenant. With REITs trading towards the upper-end of their post-recession valuation levels, investors appear to be awaiting second-quarter earnings results to justify the strong gains so far this year.

On the week, the Hoya Capital US Housing Index, which tracks the performance of the US housing industry, finished the week higher by 0.3% on solid gains in the Homebuilding and Homebuilding Products & Materials sectors. Earnings results were mixed as Lennar (LEN) dragged the sector lower early in the week on margin concerns from lower home prices and tariff-related cost pressures. Later in the week, KB Home (KBH) smashed through estimates, reporting a surprisingly strong 13% jump in new order growth with strength evenly spread across all four of its regions. Commentary from Lennar and KB Home affirmed that lower mortgage rates were indeed beginning to spur homebuying demand following several quarters of considerable weakness dating back to last spring. As we’ll analyze below, housing data was generally mixed on the week with new home sales coming in shy of estimates, but pending home sales and home prices beating estimates.

Other notable housing-related developments this week was news that the White House signed an executive order to establish a council on "Eliminating Barriers to Affordable Housing Development". An issue that we’ve been discussing for several years, the historic underbuilding of homes in the post-recession period, combined with demographic-driven housing demand, has continued to put upward pressure on rents and housing costs. The new council will engage with local governments to “identify and remove obstacles that impede the development of new affordable housing.” The press release stated that regulations – including restrictive zoning and excessive building code standards - have contributed to a shortage of affordable housing, noting that from 2010 to 2016, only seven homes were built for every 10 households formed. We expect affordable housing – and potential solutions - to be a major political issue throughout the 2020 campaign cycle.

Real Estate Economic Data

New Home Sales Miss Estimates, Pending Sales Strong

New Home Sales data came in shy of estimates in May following two strong months as the single-family housing market has shown signs - albeit patchy - of steadily gaining steam since bottoming late last year. The weak print in May, however, was enough to drag the trailing twelve-month rate of growth into negative territory for the first time since 2011. As expected, the positive effects of lower mortgage rates are taking several quarters to be fully reflected in the more slowly-reacting housing market data. Last week, existing home sales data beat estimates with the TTM rate inflecting higher for the first time since April 2017.

As we've been discussing for the past several months, the forward-looking metrics in the housing market suggest a solid recovery in home sales data throughout 2019 if post-recession correlations hold. Pending Home Sales, a forward-looking indicator of new and existing sales, beat estimates in May. The MBA Mortgage Purchase Index, another forward-looking indicator of home sales, is now higher by 9.9% over the past six months as the 30-year fixed mortgage rate is now lower by 72 basis points on a year-over-year basis.

Diving deeper into the data, we note that all three home sales indexes have shown notable acceleration over the past quarter on a seasonally-adjusted basis, led by a sharp recovery in new home sales. We continue to believe that 2018 and 2019 are quite a bit like 2014 and 2015 when home sales ground to a halt following the taper-tantrum-led interest rate surge only to surge more than 15% the following year as mortgage rates reversed.

Lack of inventory explains much of the slow recovery in home sales over the past several months. While inventory levels for both new and existing home sales did expand modestly in 2018, single-family housing markets remain undersupplied relative to historical averages. Newly completed homes are on the market for just 3.4 months, on average, down from 3.7 months in May 2018. Inventory of existing homes has expanded modestly from 4.2 months last year to 4.3 months in May 2019. Tight inventory levels, a result of relatively low levels of new home construction in the post-recession period, has helped support the continued rise in home values.

The continuing theme of the post-recession period has been the lingering underinvestment in new home construction. New home sales peaked in 2015 at an annualized rate just shy of 1.3 million and bottomed in 2011 at a rate of 300k. While existing home sales quickly recovered most of the lost ground after the housing crisis, new home sales remain far below even 1990s levels. Besides continued tight supply in the single-family markets, a secondary effect of the relative underinvestment in new single-family homes is the aging of the housing stock. The median age of a single-family home in the US is nearly 40 years old according to the American Community Survey, the oldest on record.

Home Price Appreciation Slows, But For How Long?

Home price appreciation moderated meaningfully from mid-2018 through early 2019, but has shown hints of reacceleration in recent months amid a favorable backdrop of lower mortgage rates. The Case Shiller National Home Price Index slowed to 3.5% in April, the lowest rate of growth since 2012, but the faster-responding data series have started to reflect stronger conditions in recent months. The FHFA Home Price index accelerated in April to 5.2%, ticking higher on a year-over-year basis for the first time in more than a year. As we discussed last month, we think that homebuyers appear to have a short window of opportunity where sellers' pricing expectations have trended lower as headlines reflect this "stale" home price data, as we expect pricing to stabilize and perhaps reaccelerate by late 2019 given recent mortgage market conditions.

Personal income data was also released this week, which came in better-than-expected at 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Unlike average hourly earnings data which includes only wages, the personal income measure also includes non-wage benefits such as proprietors' income, dividends, interest, and government benefits. As shown below, home price appreciation has generally tracked personal income growth per capita over the past three decades, but prices have outpaced income growth in the post-recession period amid a lingering undersupply of housing in many major markets.

Since mid-2018, relative softness in the single-family housing markets has been largely offset by strength in the rental markets, powered by 2.2 million new household formations in 2018, the strongest rate of household formation growth since 1982. Data from Zillow Research showed that multifamily and single family rent growth accelerated in May to the highest year-over-year rate since 2016. According to NAREIT, same-store net operating income (NOI) growth for Residential REITs climbed to 4.4% in 1Q19 on a trailing twelve-month basis, the highest rate of NOI growth since 2016.

As expected, the relatively high-tax coastal markets have been among the weakest performing housing markets following the 2017 tax reform which capped state and local tax deductions, significantly raising the total cost of ownership for high-priced homes in these markets. Among the top-50, five of the six weakest performing markets are in California and Connecticut with other high-tax coastal markets significantly lagging the lower-tax sunbelt and midwest markets.

2019 Performance

Despite the past two weeks of underperformance, REITs are still higher by roughly 17% on a price-return basis and nearly 20% on a total-return basis. Homebuilders are now higher by 25% YTD, bouncing back after their worst year since 2008 for each sector. The S&P 500 has gained more than 17% this year while the small-cap Russell 2000 has climbed 16% on the year. At 2.00%, the 10-year yield has retreated by 69 basis points since the start of the year and is 125 basis points below peak levels of 2018 around 3.25%.

This week, we published Net Lease REITs: Overvalued, And That’s A Good Thing. It's been "feast or famine" for Net Lease REITs over the past two years. Facing an existential crisis early last year, the Net Lease sector has been rejuvenated in 2019. With an eroded cost of capital - making accretive external growth all but impossible - and inflation rates outpacing internal property-level growth, the outlook looked rather grim last year. The macroeconomic regime has shifted dramatically over the last twelve months. No REIT sector loves the Goldilocks "lower-for-longer" economic environment more than net lease REITs.

The net lease sector has been revitalized by lower interest rates, which has boosted equity valuations and re-opened accretive external growth opportunities that should fuel AFFO growth this year. We expect the net lease REIT sector to be the external growth engine of the REIT sector in 2019. Property-level fundamentals have remained steady but retail risks remain.

We also recently published 5 High-Yield Real Estate ETFs For Income Investors. In a world of perpetually low interest rates, investors have piled into yield-oriented equities and real estate sectors to quench their vivacious appetite for yield. High-yield real estate ETFs are especially popular, which offer juicy dividend yields of 6-10% compared to their broad-based real estate ETF counterparts yielding below 4%. We analyzed the most popular high-yield REIT ETFs.

Bottom Line: REIT Rejuvenation Loses Steam

After surging out of the gate in the first quarter, the high-flying REIT sector trended sideways in the second quarter, finishing roughly flat despite a continued retreat in interest rates. The major benchmark equity indexes, meanwhile, delivered solid gains in the second quarter, adding 3-5% and pushing 2019 on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq to 17% and 20%, respectively.

The major REIT indexes finished the week lower by more than 3%, the worst week of 2019, weighed down by a 4% drop in the heavily-weighted cell tower REIT sub-sector. New Home Sales data missed estimates in May following two strong months. Pending Home Sales beat estimates as the positive effects of sharply lower mortgage rates are beginning to appear. Following several quarters of moderation, home price appreciation appears poised to accelerate into year-end. Apartment and single family rent growth have also picked-up to the strongest rate since 2016.

After a busy two weeks of housing data, the economic calendar next week will be highlighted by a full slate of employment data. Job growth last month was disappointing across the board with sharp misses in both ADP and BLS data. Jobless claims data has also picked up slightly following several months of record-low levels. Economists are expecting a rebound in June with 160k nonfarm jobs expected to be added with average hourly earnings picking up to 3.2%. Construction spending data on Monday is the other notable release on an Independence Day-shortened holiday week.

