Recent Sale: The Hershey Company

The last piece I wrote about The Hershey Company (HSY) was a bearish one. I wasn’t necessarily bearish on the company and its operations, but instead, on the stock’s gross overvaluation. In mid-May, I wrote this piece highlighting the fact that HSY shares were at all-time highs and their valuations had become elevated to a place that is hard to justify using the company’s underlying fundamentals. In that piece, I wanted to point out risks and talk about the very thin margin of safety that HSY shares offered value oriented dividend growth investors. HSY shares were trading for $123 a piece back in mid-May and here we are in late June and the momentum behind HSY has pushed shares up to $137.50. Right now, they’re trading at price-to-earnings multiples that are well above their historical norms and the consensus forward looking growth estimates are pointing towards growth that is much lower than historical averages. These two things signal an irrational break down in the evaluation process by the broader market. And while I believe that HSY is a wonderful company, I think the stock looks pretty ugly these days from a valuation perspective, and therefore, I decided to use this market exuberance to lock in large profits and reduce the risk that owning such highly valued equities presents.

At $137.70, HSY shares are trading for roughly 25x TTM earnings. Using the current consensus estimates for 2019 earnings which is $5.72, they’re trading for 24x 2019 estimates. And, looking ahead ~18 months to the 2020 estimates which currently sit at $6.03, HSY shares are trading for 22.8x those forward looking projections.

*The light blue line with pink dots represents a 25x multiple. As you can see, the stock has traded below that market for the vast majority of the last two decades.

To me, these 20x+ forward looking multiples ought to be reserved for companies posting double-digit bottom-line growth. These are growth stock multiples. They’re multiples that big tech names like Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG), and Facebook (FB) currently have. I think it’s possible to justify the high valuation premiums on stocks like those because they have strong secular tailwinds behind them. Big tech names like that are disrupting the world that we live in. They’re breaking down barriers and expanding known horizons. They’re making the world we live in more connected and efficient than ever. The Hershey Company, on the other hand, is selling candy.

Don’t get me wrong, candy is a great business to be in. Even during the worst financial times, people will still love their sweets and do their best to buy them. Hershey chocolates aren’t exactly expensive items, so they don’t face same pressures that durable goods do during economic downturns. Without a doubt, this is an iconic American company. The Hershey brand name is known across the world. When looking for long-term investments, I’m hoping to find businesses that I believe will be around in 20, 30, 40, 50, etc., years and HSY certainly fits that description.

I believe that blue chip names that operate in defensive segments of the market like HSY deserve a premium associated with their shares. There’s certainly something to say about strong cash flows and a reliable dividend yield. Yet, I think the current valuation multiples that are being pinned on HSY shares have exceeded those blue chip levels and today we’re living in grossly overvalued territory.

During the last decade, HSY shares have reached the 25x TTM P/E mark only a handful of times and every single one of them was followed by a double-digit sell-off. In the past, I’ve taken advantage of these sell-offs. I bought shares in July on 2014 when they were down double digits from their February top. I added to that position in December of 2015 when shares dipped double digits again, after rallying for much of the year. Those shares were all purchases in the mid-upper $80s and I sold all of them in February of 2018 at $100.03, locking in 17% profits. In June of 2018, I was able to re-purchase all of the shares that I sold (and more) with those proceeds, buying them back at $90.02. At $90/share, HSY was trading for 18x, which was a fair premium to pay, in my opinion (I think HSY’s fair value lies in the 20x area, so 18x essentially represented a 10% discount which is where I generally like to start averaging into positions). And today, I sold those shares that I bought at $90.02, for $137.70, locking in 52.9% gains (plus dividends received during the last 15 months or so).

I know that many believe that these relatively safe, high quality, predictable DGI names are stocks that should be owned and not traded. I won’t argue with this sentiment. There is so much data that supports the idea that buying and holding high quality blue chip names over the long term is a sure-fire way to become wealthy with time. Yet, I will say that the predictable nature of these companies makes them easy to evaluate, and therefore, I have high conviction when it comes to my fair value estimates. This conviction, combined with the fact that I track the market on a daily basis, gives me the confidence to trade names like HSY (buying low and selling high). That’s exactly what I plan to do here.

Right now, it’s clear to me that the incredibly low interest rates in the U.S. and the T.I.N.A. (there is no alternative) investing environment that we’re living in has contributed to the recent bull run that HSY has been on. It wasn’t long ago that I thought that we were on the path towards normalization. I thought that rates might hit 4% in the short term. Well, then the U.S./China trade war began and that put a lot of unforeseen pressure on the global economic growth. Now it appears that the Fed may be closer to cutting rates than increasing them again. However, this story shows how quickly the narrative can change. A year from now, we could be talking about normalization again. In that scenario, highly valued yield plays in the equity space will be crushed. We saw this scenario play out in 2016/2017 in certain areas of the market with a lot of interest rate sensitivity and I wouldn’t be surprised to see it happen again.

This is why I was content to lock in 50%+ gains while I had them. I will be more than happy to use the proceeds from this trade to buy back HSY shares if/when they begin to sell with reasonable valuations again. Like I said before, I think the 20x range is fair value for a company like HSY in a normal interest rate environment. Since I’d be “playing with the house’s money” with regards to the proceeds from his trade, I’d probably be willing to lower my standards when it comes to the margin of safety I seek when making equity purchases and look to buy HSY shares back at fair value instead of requiring a discount. 20x the 2019 consensus EPS of $5.72 is $114.40, so I’d say that $115 is a likely price target for me moving forward. That represents ~16% downside from here.

I will say that if we end up going the ZIRP route that we’ve seen play out in Europe and Japan, then I imagine that I will regret this trade in the future. Heck, right now there are tens of trillions of sovereign debt across the world carrying negative interest rates. Honestly, in a NIRP environment, I’m not sure that I would even know how to properly evaluate equities. However, I hope and pray that the U.S. treasuries never offer yields so low because in that scenario we’ll be talking about hyper inflation and likely have bigger fish to fry than me selling a relatively small position in my DGI portfolio.

The risk when making a sale is cashing out too early and missing out on future gains. In the DGI world, investors also have to factor in the passive income that will be deducted from their income stream when a stock like HSY is sold. However, when I weighed these risks against the potential downside of holding an overvalued equity like HSY, I was happy to make the trade. How’s the saying go? Bulls make money, bears make money, but pigs get slaughtered. To me, this move is all about capital preservation. In others words, don’t be greedy.

Considering that I think HSY’s fair value resides in the ~20x range, or essentially the $115 range, shares appear to be overpriced by ~33% at the moment. I’m well aware that my fair value estimate is subjective. Historically, looking back 20 years or so, HSY’s average P/E ratio is 22.5. However, this was a double-digit EPS growth company for the vast majority those years and looking forward today, analysts are only expecting to see mid-single-digit growth. Hence, my 20x estimate.

Assuming analysts are correct and HSY posts 7% EPS growth in 2019, 5% in 2020, and another 5% in 2021, that brings up to a 2021 EPS figure of ~$6.30. 20x that figure is $126. So, in other words, the stock appears to be so overvalued today that even if I held for another 2.5 years and the company met its bottom-line growth expectations, shares would still be overvalued with current share prices. I’d have to hold the stock for another 5 years at a 5% annual growth rate for today’s share price to make sense.

With this in mind, I think HSY becoming dead money for an extended period of time and/or selling off down to a multiple that makes more sense is much more likely than today’s rally continuing for much longer. Sure, in 2014, HSY shares reached 28x earnings which would represent a ~$160 share price based upon 2019 EPS estimates, yet when I make investment decisions, I’m basing them upon what I believe to be the most likely outcomes and not an outlier. In short, I think ~$115 is much more likely than ~$160 in the next year or so.

I also want to point out that I don’t mean to pick on HSY here. I’m sure certain shareholders are thinking, “why is Nick only writing bearish articles on HSY shares when the vast majority of the consumer staples/consumer packaged goods names are also overvalued?” That is a fair question and the answer is simple: I generally only write about stocks that I own or that I’m considering buying.

Because of the elevated values that we’ve seen in the consumer staples space in recent years, I don’t own many of these names. I have a really hard time justifying paying 20x+ multiples for shares of companies that are expected to post low single-digit EPS growth. I even have a hard time owning names like this. I feel as though I’m putting my capital at outsized risk when exposing myself to slow growth equities that are trading with growth-like multiples. There is certainly a time to be buying and owning these slow growth, reliable, defensive names. However, as a value investor, I don’t think that day is today. I love their yields and dividend growth prospects, but those can be found elsewhere in the market... and with much more attractive valuations.

