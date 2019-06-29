EIA's Electric Power Monthly - June 2019 Edition With Data For April

It is also worthy of note that wind generated more than conventional hydroelectric for five of the past six months.

As was projected by the EIA in their Short-Term Energy Outlook in April, the contribution from all renewables exceeded that from coal for the first time ever.

By ISLANDBOY

The EIA released the latest edition of their Electric Power Monthly on June 25th, with data for April 2019. The table above shows the percentage contribution of the main fuel sources to two decimal places for the last two months and the year 2019 to date. As was projected by the EIA in their Short-Term Energy Outlook in April (reported here), the contribution from all renewables exceeded that from coal for the first time ever. The EIA featured this news on their Today in Energy page on June 26th, the day after the data was published.

The table immediately above shows the absolute amounts of electricity generated in gigawatt-hours by the main sources for the last two months and the year to date. In April, the absolute amount of electricity generated declined, as is usual for the month of April when compared to March for the period covered by the charts, January 2013 to date. Coal and natural gas between them, fueled 55.24% of US electricity generation in April. The contribution of zero carbon or carbon neutral sources rose from 39.91% in March to 43.73% in April.

The 30,217 GWh generated by wind in April is a record, easily surpassing the previous record of 27,287 GWh set in March 2018. It is also worthy of note that wind generated more than conventional hydroelectric for five of the past six months. However, April is usually the peak month for wind generation while hydroelectric output usually peaks a little later. It remains to be seen whether wind will generate more than conventional hydroelectric for the year 2019

The graph below shows the absolute monthly production from the various sources since January 2013, as well as the total amount generated (right axis).

The chart below shows the total monthly generation at utility scale facilities by year versus the contribution from solar. The left hand scale is for the total generation, while the right hand scale is for solar output and has been deliberately set to exaggerate the solar output as a means of assessing its potential to make a meaningful contribution to the midsummer peak. In April 2019, the estimated total output from solar at 10,257 GWh was 2.82 times what it was four years ago in April 2015

The chart below shows the total monthly generation at utility scale facilities by year versus the combined contribution from wind and solar. The left hand scale is for the total generation, while the right hand scale is for combined wind and solar output and has been deliberately set to exaggerate the combined output of solar and wind as a means of assessing the potential of the combination to make a meaningful contribution to the year round total.

The chart below shows the percentage contributions of the various sources to the capacity additions up to April 2019. In March, natural gas contributed 88.94% of new capacity, with 5.94% of new capacity coming from solar and wind contributing just 0.35%. Batteries contributed 3.01% with petroleum liquids contributing the remaining 1.69% of new capacity. Natural gas, solar and wind made up 95.23% of new capacity in March. Natural gas and renewables have made up more than 95% of capacity added each month since at least January 2017.

All of the 8.8 MW petroleum liquids fueled capacity added was in Alaska while the capacity added that was fueled by natural gas comprised of four 104.7 MW combustion turbines added in Arizona and two 21.8 MW combustion turbines at at CHP plant in Mobile, Alabama. All of the 16 MW of battery capacity was added in California. The 30.9 MW of added solar capacity was made up of twelve relatively small installations across seven states. The only wind capacity added was a single 1.8 MW installation in California that may have been a single turbine. In April 2019, the total added capacity reported was only 519.9 MW, compared to the 5009 MW, almost ten times as much, added in April 2018.

The chart below shows the monthly capacity retirements up to April 2019. In April, among the retirements reported were 1062.7 MW of coal fired capacity in Alabama, owned by the Alabama Power Co., consisting of three steam turbines. There was also a single plant in New Jersey that retired two 146 MW steam turbines, one fueled with coal and one with petroleum liquids. Of the remaining retired capacity, 2.4 MW consisted of four diesel fueled generators retired by the same Alaska Village Elec Coop, Inc. that reported new capacity consisting of four diesel fueled generators amounting to 2.8 MW. The only other capacity retired was a 12.4 MW wood/wood waste biomass fueled industrial plant owned by Georgia Pacific in Alabama.

Below is a chart for monthly net additions/retirements showing the data up to April 2019, followed by a chart showing the net additions/retirements year to date.

The first two months of 2019 have been somewhat similar to the first two months of 2018. In March 2019, more than three times more capacity was added than in March 2018. In April 2019, almost ten times less capacity was added than in April 2018.

In the April edition of this report, it was reported that the EIA is projecting that the output from all renewable sources would exceed that powered by coal for the first time in April and possibly again in May, before the peak summer demand period kicks in. While the data for April supports the projection, it will be more than three weeks before it is known whether the output from all renewable sources will exceed that powered by coal again in May so, we look forward to seeing if this turns out to be the case.

Below is a table of the top ten states in order of coal consumption for electricity production for April 2019 and the year before for comparison

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.