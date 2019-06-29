U.S. IPO Week Ahead: IPO Calendar Is Free And Clear For The Fourth Of July

Street research is expected this week for two recent IPOs, GSX Techedu on Monday and Revolve Group on Tuesday.

Based on this past week's filings, we're in for a busy July after that.

No IPOs are scheduled for the week ahead, as the IPO market goes on holiday.

Last week, Renaissance Capital published its 2Q 2019 US Quarterly Review. 62 companies went public during the quarter, a four-year high, raising $25 billion, a five-year high. That brought the 2019 year-to-date total up to 80 IPOs raising almost $30 billion, excluding Slack (NYSE:WORK).

Street research is expected this week for two recent IPOs, GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) on Monday and Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) on Tuesday.

We may see a few new filings. Last year, two companies submitted initial filings during the July 4th week, and three companies filed this week in 2017.

IPO Market Snapshot

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 6/27/19, the Renaissance IPO Index was up 35.6% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 had a gain of 17.9%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Elanco (NYSE:ELAN) and VICI Properties (OTC:VICI). The Renaissance International IPO Index was up 13.3% year-to-date, while the ACWX was up 13.6%. Renaissance Capital's International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include SoftBank and Xiaomi.

