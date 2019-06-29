Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of June 30

Introduction
The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
Dividend Increases
In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Increase
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Hingham Institution for Savings
|
(HIFS)
|
7/5
|
7/17
|
0.38
|
0.39
|
2.63%
|
0.79%
|
12
|
Kroger Company
|
(KR)
|
8/14
|
9/1
|
0.14
|
0.16
|
14.29%
|
2.95%
|
14
|
Medtronic plc
|
(MDT)
|
7/5
|
7/25
|
0.5
|
0.54
|
8.00%
|
2.22%
|
42
Last Chance to Buy
These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday July 1 (Ex-Div 7/2)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Type
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Acme United Corp.
|
(ACU)
|
7/23
|
0.12
|
No Change
|
22.58
|
2.13%
|
16
|
Domtar Corp.
|
(UFS)
|
7/16
|
0.455
|
Increase
|
44.53
|
4.09%
|
10
Tuesday July 2 (Ex-Div 7/3)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Type
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Comcast Corp.
|
(CMCSA)
|
7/24
|
0.21
|
No Change
|
42.28
|
1.99%
|
12
Wednesday July 3 (Ex-Div 7/5)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Type
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
ABM Industries Inc.
|
(ABM)
|
8/5
|
0.18
|
No Change
|
40
|
1.80%
|
52
|
Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.
|
(BMY)
|
8/1
|
0.41
|
No Change
|
45.35
|
3.62%
|
10
|
General Dynamics
|
(GD)
|
8/9
|
1.02
|
No Change
|
181.82
|
2.24%
|
28
|
Royal Gold Inc.
|
(RGLD)
|
7/19
|
0.265
|
No Change
|
102.49
|
1.03%
|
18
|
Sempra Energy
|
(SRE)
|
7/15
|
0.9675
|
No Change
|
137.44
|
2.82%
|
16
|
Sysco Corp.
|
(SYY)
|
7/26
|
0.39
|
No Change
|
70.72
|
2.21%
|
49
|
Torchmark Corp.
|
(TMK)
|
8/1
|
0.1725
|
No Change
|
89.46
|
0.77%
|
14
|
Urstadt Biddle Properties
|
(UBA)
|
7/19
|
0.275
|
No Change
|
21
|
5.24%
|
25
Thursday July 4
Markets closed in observance of Independence Day
Friday July 5 (Ex-Div 7/8)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Type
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Edison International
|
(EIX)
|
7/31
|
0.6125
|
No Change
|
67.41
|
3.63%
|
16
|
Hingham Institution for Savings
|
(HIFS)
|
7/17
|
0.39
|
Increase
|
198.01
|
0.79%
|
12
|
Medtronic plc
|
(MDT)
|
7/25
|
0.54
|
Increase
|
97.39
|
2.22%
|
42
|
McCormick & Co.
|
(MKC)
|
7/22
|
0.57
|
No Change
|
155.01
|
1.47%
|
33
|
Roper Technologies Inc.
|
(ROP)
|
7/24
|
0.4625
|
No Change
|
366.26
|
0.51%
|
26
|
Universal Corp.
|
(UVV)
|
8/5
|
0.76
|
Increase
|
60.77
|
5.00%
|
48
Money on the Way
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields… or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
Aaron's Inc.
|
(AAN)
|
7/8
|
0.035
|
0.23%
|
Best Buy Co.
|
(BBY)
|
7/5
|
0.5
|
2.87%
|
Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc.
|
(BR)
|
7/3
|
0.485
|
1.52%
|
Chesapeake Utilities
|
(CPK)
|
7/5
|
0.405
|
1.70%
|
FedEx Corp.
|
(FDX)
|
7/8
|
0.65
|
1.58%
|
International Flavors & Fragrances
|
(IFF)
|
7/5
|
0.73
|
2.01%
|
J&J Snack Foods Corp.
|
(JJSF)
|
7/3
|
0.5
|
1.24%
|
Kimberly-Clark Corp.
|
(KMB)
|
7/2
|
1.03
|
3.09%
|
South Jersey Industries
|
(SJI)
|
7/2
|
0.2875
|
3.41%
|
Spire Inc.
|
(SR)
|
7/2
|
0.5925
|
2.82%
|
First Financial Corp.
|
(THFF)
|
7/2
|
0.52
|
2.59%
|
Universal Health Realty Income Trust
|
(UHT)
|
7/2
|
0.68
|
3.20%
|
Utah Medical Products Inc.
|
(UTMD)
|
7/3
|
0.275
|
1.15%
|
W.R. Berkley Corp.
|
(WRB)
|
7/2
|
0.11
|
0.67%
Conclusion
I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.
Disclosure: I am/we are long BMY, SYY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.