Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of June 30

by: Justin Law
Summary

A weekly summary of dividend activity for Dividend Champions and Contenders.

Companies which declared increased dividends.

Companies with upcoming ex-dividend dates.

Companies with upcoming pay dates.

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.

Company

Symbol

Ex-Div

Pay

Old Rate

New Rate

Increase

Yield

Years

Hingham Institution for Savings

(HIFS)

7/5

7/17

0.38

0.39

2.63%

0.79%

12

Kroger Company

(KR)

8/14

9/1

0.14

0.16

14.29%

2.95%

14

Medtronic plc

(MDT)

7/5

7/25

0.5

0.54

8.00%

2.22%

42

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday July 1 (Ex-Div 7/2)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

Acme United Corp.

(ACU)

7/23

0.12

No Change

22.58

2.13%

16

Domtar Corp.

(UFS)

7/16

0.455

Increase

44.53

4.09%

10

Tuesday July 2 (Ex-Div 7/3)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

Comcast Corp.

(CMCSA)

7/24

0.21

No Change

42.28

1.99%

12

Wednesday July 3 (Ex-Div 7/5)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

ABM Industries Inc.

(ABM)

8/5

0.18

No Change

40

1.80%

52

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

(BMY)

8/1

0.41

No Change

45.35

3.62%

10

General Dynamics

(GD)

8/9

1.02

No Change

181.82

2.24%

28

Royal Gold Inc.

(RGLD)

7/19

0.265

No Change

102.49

1.03%

18

Sempra Energy

(SRE)

7/15

0.9675

No Change

137.44

2.82%

16

Sysco Corp.

(SYY)

7/26

0.39

No Change

70.72

2.21%

49

Torchmark Corp.

(TMK)

8/1

0.1725

No Change

89.46

0.77%

14

Urstadt Biddle Properties

(UBA)

7/19

0.275

No Change

21

5.24%

25

Thursday July 4

Markets closed in observance of Independence Day

Friday July 5 (Ex-Div 7/8)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

Edison International

(EIX)

7/31

0.6125

No Change

67.41

3.63%

16

Hingham Institution for Savings

(HIFS)

7/17

0.39

Increase

198.01

0.79%

12

Medtronic plc

(MDT)

7/25

0.54

Increase

97.39

2.22%

42

McCormick & Co.

(MKC)

7/22

0.57

No Change

155.01

1.47%

33

Roper Technologies Inc.

(ROP)

7/24

0.4625

No Change

366.26

0.51%

26

Universal Corp.

(UVV)

8/5

0.76

Increase

60.77

5.00%

48

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields… or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Yield

Aaron's Inc.

(AAN)

7/8

0.035

0.23%

Best Buy Co.

(BBY)

7/5

0.5

2.87%

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc.

(BR)

7/3

0.485

1.52%

Chesapeake Utilities

(CPK)

7/5

0.405

1.70%

FedEx Corp.

(FDX)

7/8

0.65

1.58%

International Flavors & Fragrances

(IFF)

7/5

0.73

2.01%

J&J Snack Foods Corp.

(JJSF)

7/3

0.5

1.24%

Kimberly-Clark Corp.

(KMB)

7/2

1.03

3.09%

South Jersey Industries

(SJI)

7/2

0.2875

3.41%

Spire Inc.

(SR)

7/2

0.5925

2.82%

First Financial Corp.

(THFF)

7/2

0.52

2.59%

Universal Health Realty Income Trust

(UHT)

7/2

0.68

3.20%

Utah Medical Products Inc.

(UTMD)

7/3

0.275

1.15%

W.R. Berkley Corp.

(WRB)

7/2

0.11

0.67%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

