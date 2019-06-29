Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of June 30

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) 7/5 7/17 0.38 0.39 2.63% 0.79% 12 Kroger Company (KR) 8/14 9/1 0.14 0.16 14.29% 2.95% 14 Medtronic plc (MDT) 7/5 7/25 0.5 0.54 8.00% 2.22% 42

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday July 1 (Ex-Div 7/2)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Acme United Corp. (ACU) 7/23 0.12 No Change 22.58 2.13% 16 Domtar Corp. (UFS) 7/16 0.455 Increase 44.53 4.09% 10

Tuesday July 2 (Ex-Div 7/3)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Comcast Corp. (CMCSA) 7/24 0.21 No Change 42.28 1.99% 12

Wednesday July 3 (Ex-Div 7/5)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years ABM Industries Inc. (ABM) 8/5 0.18 No Change 40 1.80% 52 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) 8/1 0.41 No Change 45.35 3.62% 10 General Dynamics (GD) 8/9 1.02 No Change 181.82 2.24% 28 Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD) 7/19 0.265 No Change 102.49 1.03% 18 Sempra Energy (SRE) 7/15 0.9675 No Change 137.44 2.82% 16 Sysco Corp. (SYY) 7/26 0.39 No Change 70.72 2.21% 49 Torchmark Corp. (TMK) 8/1 0.1725 No Change 89.46 0.77% 14 Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA) 7/19 0.275 No Change 21 5.24% 25

Thursday July 4

Markets closed in observance of Independence Day

Friday July 5 (Ex-Div 7/8)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Edison International (EIX) 7/31 0.6125 No Change 67.41 3.63% 16 Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) 7/17 0.39 Increase 198.01 0.79% 12 Medtronic plc (MDT) 7/25 0.54 Increase 97.39 2.22% 42 McCormick & Co. (MKC) 7/22 0.57 No Change 155.01 1.47% 33 Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) 7/24 0.4625 No Change 366.26 0.51% 26 Universal Corp. (UVV) 8/5 0.76 Increase 60.77 5.00% 48

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields… or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Aaron's Inc. (AAN) 7/8 0.035 0.23% Best Buy Co. (BBY) 7/5 0.5 2.87% Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) 7/3 0.485 1.52% Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) 7/5 0.405 1.70% FedEx Corp. (FDX) 7/8 0.65 1.58% International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) 7/5 0.73 2.01% J&J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) 7/3 0.5 1.24% Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB) 7/2 1.03 3.09% South Jersey Industries (SJI) 7/2 0.2875 3.41% Spire Inc. (SR) 7/2 0.5925 2.82% First Financial Corp. (THFF) 7/2 0.52 2.59% Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT) 7/2 0.68 3.20% Utah Medical Products Inc. (UTMD) 7/3 0.275 1.15% W.R. Berkley Corp. (WRB) 7/2 0.11 0.67%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BMY, SYY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.