Dividend Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 30

by: Justin Law
Summary

A weekly summary of dividend activity for Dividend Challengers.

Companies which declared increased dividends.

Companies with upcoming ex-dividend dates.

Companies with upcoming pay dates.

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Challenger (5-9 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.

Company

Symbol

Ex-Div

Pay

Old Rate

New Rate

Increase

Yield

Years

First Bancorp Inc.

(FNLC)

7/9

7/31

0.29

0.3

3.45%

4.47%

6

Glacier Bancorp Inc.

(GBCI)

7/8

7/18

0.26

0.27

3.85%

2.66%

8

Investar Holding Corp.

(ISTR)

7/5

7/31

0.0525

0.0551

4.95%

0.92%

6

Herman Miller Inc.

(MLHR)

8/30

10/15

0.1975

0.21

6.33%

1.88%

8

Parke Bancorp Inc.

(PKBK)

7/11

7/26

0.14

0.16

14.29%

2.67%

6

Worthington Industries Inc.

(WOR)

9/12

9/27

0.23

0.24

4.35%

2.38%

9

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday July 1 (Ex-Div 7/2)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

CVB Financial Corp.

(CVBF)

7/18

0.18

No Change

21.03

3.42%

5

P.H. Glatfelter Co.

(GLT)

8/1

0.13

No Change

16.88

3.08%

6

Healthcare Trust of America Inc.

(HTA)

7/11

0.31

No Change

27.43

4.52%

7

Simpson Manufacturing Co.

(SSD)

7/25

0.23

Increase

66.46

1.38%

6

Tuesday July 2 (Ex-Div 7/3)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

American Express Company

(AXP)

8/9

0.39

No Change

123.44

1.26%

7

Brixmor Property Group

(BRX)

7/15

0.28

No Change

17.88

6.26%

6

Cisco Systems Inc.

(CSCO)

7/24

0.35

No Change

54.73

2.56%

9

Culp Inc.

(CULP)

7/16

0.1

No Change

19

2.11%

8

Horizon Bancorp

(HBNC)

7/19

0.12

Increase

16.34

2.94%

9

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(JPM)

7/31

0.8

No Change

111.8

2.86%

8

Morningstar Inc.

(MORN)

7/31

0.28

No Change

144.64

0.77%

9

NetApp Inc.

(NTAP)

7/24

0.48

Increase

61.7

3.11%

7

Terreno Realty Corp.

(TRNO)

7/19

0.24

No Change

49.04

1.96%

8

Wednesday July 3 (Ex-Div 7/5)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

Quest Diagnostics Inc.

(DGX)

7/22

0.53

No Change

101.81

2.08%

8

Walt Disney Company

(DIS)

7/25

0.88

No Change

139.64

1.26%

9

Investar Holding Corp.

(ISTR)

7/31

0.0551

Increase

23.85

0.92%

6

Preferred Bank

(PFBC)

7/22

0.3

No Change

47.25

2.54%

6

Shoe Carnival Inc.

(SCVL)

7/22

0.085

Increase

27.6

1.23%

8

Territorial Bancorp

(TBNK)

7/22

0.1

Special

30.9

1.29%

9

Thursday July 4

Markets closed in observance of Independence Day

Friday July 5 (Ex-Div 7/8)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

Banner Corp.

(BANR)

7/18

0.41

No Change

54.15

3.03%

7

Dollar General Corp.

(DG)

7/23

0.32

No Change

135.16

0.95%

5

Glacier Bancorp Inc.

(GBCI)

7/18

0.27

Increase

40.55

2.66%

8

Mastercard Inc.

(MA)

8/9

0.33

No Change

264.53

0.50%

8

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields… or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Yield

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc.

(AHH)

7/3

0.21

5.08%

Altra Industrial Motion Corp.

(AIMC)

7/2

0.17

1.90%

Broadcom Limited

(AVGO)

7/2

2.65

3.68%

Carolina Financial Corp.

(CARO)

7/5

0.09

1.03%

Financial Institutions Inc.

(FISI)

7/2

0.25

3.43%

FirstService Corp.

(FSV)

7/5

0.15

0.63%

Getty Realty Corp.

(GTY)

7/5

0.35

4.55%

Independence Holding Company

(IHC)

7/5

0.2

1.03%

Iron Mountain Inc.

(IRM)

7/2

0.611

7.81%

Kansas City Southern

(KSU)

7/3

0.36

1.18%

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc.

(KW)

7/5

0.21

4.08%

Merck & Company

(MRK)

7/8

0.55

2.62%

Restaurant Brands International Inc.

(QSR)

7/3

0.5

2.88%

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

(RCL)

7/3

0.7

2.31%

Simmons First National Corp.

(SFNC)

7/5

0.16

2.75%

United Community Banks Inc.

(UCBI)

7/5

0.17

2.38%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSCO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.