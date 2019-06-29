Dividend Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 30

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Challenger (5-9 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years First Bancorp Inc. (FNLC) 7/9 7/31 0.29 0.3 3.45% 4.47% 6 Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI) 7/8 7/18 0.26 0.27 3.85% 2.66% 8 Investar Holding Corp. (ISTR) 7/5 7/31 0.0525 0.0551 4.95% 0.92% 6 Herman Miller Inc. (MLHR) 8/30 10/15 0.1975 0.21 6.33% 1.88% 8 Parke Bancorp Inc. (PKBK) 7/11 7/26 0.14 0.16 14.29% 2.67% 6 Worthington Industries Inc. (WOR) 9/12 9/27 0.23 0.24 4.35% 2.38% 9

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday July 1 (Ex-Div 7/2)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) 7/18 0.18 No Change 21.03 3.42% 5 P.H. Glatfelter Co. (GLT) 8/1 0.13 No Change 16.88 3.08% 6 Healthcare Trust of America Inc. (HTA) 7/11 0.31 No Change 27.43 4.52% 7 Simpson Manufacturing Co. (SSD) 7/25 0.23 Increase 66.46 1.38% 6

Tuesday July 2 (Ex-Div 7/3)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years American Express Company (AXP) 8/9 0.39 No Change 123.44 1.26% 7 Brixmor Property Group (BRX) 7/15 0.28 No Change 17.88 6.26% 6 Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) 7/24 0.35 No Change 54.73 2.56% 9 Culp Inc. (CULP) 7/16 0.1 No Change 19 2.11% 8 Horizon Bancorp (HBNC) 7/19 0.12 Increase 16.34 2.94% 9 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) 7/31 0.8 No Change 111.8 2.86% 8 Morningstar Inc. (MORN) 7/31 0.28 No Change 144.64 0.77% 9 NetApp Inc. (NTAP) 7/24 0.48 Increase 61.7 3.11% 7 Terreno Realty Corp. (TRNO) 7/19 0.24 No Change 49.04 1.96% 8

Wednesday July 3 (Ex-Div 7/5)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Quest Diagnostics Inc. (DGX) 7/22 0.53 No Change 101.81 2.08% 8 Walt Disney Company (DIS) 7/25 0.88 No Change 139.64 1.26% 9 Investar Holding Corp. (ISTR) 7/31 0.0551 Increase 23.85 0.92% 6 Preferred Bank (PFBC) 7/22 0.3 No Change 47.25 2.54% 6 Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL) 7/22 0.085 Increase 27.6 1.23% 8 Territorial Bancorp (TBNK) 7/22 0.1 Special 30.9 1.29% 9

Thursday July 4

Markets closed in observance of Independence Day

Friday July 5 (Ex-Div 7/8)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Banner Corp. (BANR) 7/18 0.41 No Change 54.15 3.03% 7 Dollar General Corp. (DG) 7/23 0.32 No Change 135.16 0.95% 5 Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI) 7/18 0.27 Increase 40.55 2.66% 8 Mastercard Inc. (MA) 8/9 0.33 No Change 264.53 0.50% 8

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields… or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. (AHH) 7/3 0.21 5.08% Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) 7/2 0.17 1.90% Broadcom Limited (AVGO) 7/2 2.65 3.68% Carolina Financial Corp. (CARO) 7/5 0.09 1.03% Financial Institutions Inc. (FISI) 7/2 0.25 3.43% FirstService Corp. (FSV) 7/5 0.15 0.63% Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) 7/5 0.35 4.55% Independence Holding Company (IHC) 7/5 0.2 1.03% Iron Mountain Inc. (IRM) 7/2 0.611 7.81% Kansas City Southern (KSU) 7/3 0.36 1.18% Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) 7/5 0.21 4.08% Merck & Company (MRK) 7/8 0.55 2.62% Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) 7/3 0.5 2.88% Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) 7/3 0.7 2.31% Simmons First National Corp. (SFNC) 7/5 0.16 2.75% United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) 7/5 0.17 2.38%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSCO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.