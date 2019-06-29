Dividend Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 30

Introduction
The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Challenger (5-9 years) status.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
Dividend Increases
In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.
Company
Symbol
Ex-Div
Pay
Old Rate
New Rate
Increase
Yield
Years
First Bancorp Inc.
(FNLC)
7/9
7/31
0.29
0.3
3.45%
4.47%
6
Glacier Bancorp Inc.
(GBCI)
7/8
7/18
0.26
0.27
3.85%
2.66%
8
Investar Holding Corp.
(ISTR)
7/5
7/31
0.0525
0.0551
4.95%
0.92%
6
Herman Miller Inc.
(MLHR)
8/30
10/15
0.1975
0.21
6.33%
1.88%
8
Parke Bancorp Inc.
(PKBK)
7/11
7/26
0.14
0.16
14.29%
2.67%
6
Worthington Industries Inc.
(WOR)
9/12
9/27
0.23
0.24
4.35%
2.38%
9
Last Chance to Buy
These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday July 1 (Ex-Div 7/2)
Company
Symbol
Pay Date
Payout
Type
Price
Yield
Years
CVB Financial Corp.
(CVBF)
7/18
0.18
No Change
21.03
3.42%
5
P.H. Glatfelter Co.
(GLT)
8/1
0.13
No Change
16.88
3.08%
6
Healthcare Trust of America Inc.
(HTA)
7/11
0.31
No Change
27.43
4.52%
7
Simpson Manufacturing Co.
(SSD)
7/25
0.23
Increase
66.46
1.38%
6
Tuesday July 2 (Ex-Div 7/3)
Company
Symbol
Pay Date
Payout
Type
Price
Yield
Years
American Express Company
(AXP)
8/9
0.39
No Change
123.44
1.26%
7
Brixmor Property Group
(BRX)
7/15
0.28
No Change
17.88
6.26%
6
Cisco Systems Inc.
(CSCO)
7/24
0.35
No Change
54.73
2.56%
9
Culp Inc.
(CULP)
7/16
0.1
No Change
19
2.11%
8
Horizon Bancorp
(HBNC)
7/19
0.12
Increase
16.34
2.94%
9
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
(JPM)
7/31
0.8
No Change
111.8
2.86%
8
Morningstar Inc.
(MORN)
7/31
0.28
No Change
144.64
0.77%
9
NetApp Inc.
(NTAP)
7/24
0.48
Increase
61.7
3.11%
7
Terreno Realty Corp.
(TRNO)
7/19
0.24
No Change
49.04
1.96%
8
Wednesday July 3 (Ex-Div 7/5)
Company
Symbol
Pay Date
Payout
Type
Price
Yield
Years
Quest Diagnostics Inc.
(DGX)
7/22
0.53
No Change
101.81
2.08%
8
Walt Disney Company
(DIS)
7/25
0.88
No Change
139.64
1.26%
9
Investar Holding Corp.
(ISTR)
7/31
0.0551
Increase
23.85
0.92%
6
Preferred Bank
(PFBC)
7/22
0.3
No Change
47.25
2.54%
6
Shoe Carnival Inc.
(SCVL)
7/22
0.085
Increase
27.6
1.23%
8
Territorial Bancorp
(TBNK)
7/22
0.1
Special
30.9
1.29%
9
Thursday July 4
Markets closed in observance of Independence Day
Friday July 5 (Ex-Div 7/8)
Company
Symbol
Pay Date
Payout
Type
Price
Yield
Years
Banner Corp.
(BANR)
7/18
0.41
No Change
54.15
3.03%
7
Dollar General Corp.
(DG)
7/23
0.32
No Change
135.16
0.95%
5
Glacier Bancorp Inc.
(GBCI)
7/18
0.27
Increase
40.55
2.66%
8
Mastercard Inc.
(MA)
8/9
0.33
No Change
264.53
0.50%
8
Money on the Way
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields… or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
Company
Symbol
Pay Date
Payout
Yield
Armada Hoffler Properties Inc.
(AHH)
7/3
0.21
5.08%
Altra Industrial Motion Corp.
(AIMC)
7/2
0.17
1.90%
Broadcom Limited
(AVGO)
7/2
2.65
3.68%
Carolina Financial Corp.
(CARO)
7/5
0.09
1.03%
Financial Institutions Inc.
(FISI)
7/2
0.25
3.43%
FirstService Corp.
(FSV)
7/5
0.15
0.63%
Getty Realty Corp.
(GTY)
7/5
0.35
4.55%
Independence Holding Company
(IHC)
7/5
0.2
1.03%
Iron Mountain Inc.
(IRM)
7/2
0.611
7.81%
Kansas City Southern
(KSU)
7/3
0.36
1.18%
Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc.
(KW)
7/5
0.21
4.08%
Merck & Company
(MRK)
7/8
0.55
2.62%
Restaurant Brands International Inc.
(QSR)
7/3
0.5
2.88%
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.
(RCL)
7/3
0.7
2.31%
Simmons First National Corp.
(SFNC)
7/5
0.16
2.75%
United Community Banks Inc.
(UCBI)
7/5
0.17
2.38%
Conclusion
I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.
Disclosure: I am/we are long CSCO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.