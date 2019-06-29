UTF: Hide Out The Coming Economic Weakness In This Infrastructure Fund

As both investors and citizens, we oftentimes take for granted the infrastructure that makes modern society possible. Yet, this same infrastructure can present us with an opportunity as investors, particularly as a growing number of indicators are pointing towards the very real likelihood of a recession in the near future. This opportunity comes from the fact that many of these companies generate copious amounts of free cash flows due to relatively limited growth potential compared to companies in other industries. They also are usually recession resistant as people usually prioritize things like paying the electric bill if their income declines. One good way to invest in a portfolio of these companies and generate a high level of income at the same time is through the use of closed-end funds like the Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (UTF).

About The Fund

According to the fund's web page, the Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has the objective of delivering a high level of total return with an emphasis on income. In order to achieve this objective, the fund invests in securities issued by infrastructure companies such as utilities and telecommunications companies. These types of companies are not generally followed by many investors here at Seeking Alpha, likely because they can be somewhat boring. Nonetheless, most readers will likely recognize at least a few of the fund's largest holdings:

Source: Cohen & Steers

The fund's largest holding, Crown Castle (CCI), will undoubtedly be familiar to real estate investors. This company is one of the largest cellular tower REITs in the country and as such plays a vital role in the ever growing shift to mobile communications, particularly among the younger generations. This is also a company that is generally considered to have relatively strong growth potential due to the need to accommodate 5G technology in the near future. We also see here companies like Kinder Morgan (KMI) and Enbridge (ENB), which I have covered extensively, that are helping to drive the emergence of North America as an energy-exporting region. Of course, there are some sleepier companies in the holdings too that UTF is likely holding as income-producing cash cows to add some balance to the portfolio.

As we may be able to guess by looking at the largest holdings in the fund, UTF invests across a variety of infrastructure sectors. In fact, the fund specifically defines utilities, pipelines, toll roads, airports, railroads, marine ports, and telecommunications companies as infrastructure providers. UTF does a reasonably good job spreading its assets around among these various industries:

Source: Cohen & Steers

The fact that the fund does not have overly much exposure to any single sector is good for diversification purposes. In particular, it should limit the fund's losses in the event that any one of these sectors experiences a downturn. While infrastructure companies tend to be fairly resistant to economic problems, it is still possible for them to run into problems. The most obvious example of this is the oil bear market in the middle of this decade that saw a number of midstream pipeline operators having to restructure or change their business models. UTF's diversity should help protect its overall value should a similar event occur in the future.

Unlike many equity closed-end funds, UTF invests in infrastructure companies located around the world. As we can see here, its assets are based in a variety of countries:

Source: Cohen & Steers

This could also give us some protection in the event of a recession. This is because we do not usually see numerous countries enter into a recession at the same time. However, since the last recession, we have seen many of the world's economies become more interlinked than before so this wisdom may no longer hold true. The fact that UTF does have exposure to many different nations does provide us with a certain degree of protection against regime risk, however. Regime risk is the risk that the government or other ruling authority will take some action that has adverse consequences for the companies operating within its borders. As UTF has assets in many different countries, it limits the percentage of its assets that are exposed to any one country and should thus limit the impact that any single government should be able to have on it.

One thing that I frequently notice with global funds is that the United States usually accounts for around 66% of assets. It is nice to see that the figure is lower in this case since the United States does not account for two-thirds of the world's economy and most American investors are somewhat over-exposed to their home country. This makes them somewhat excessively exposed to the American economy and its government. This is in addition to the fact that American investors are exposed to both of these things already through their citizenship and jobs. Thus, any fund that helps increase exposure to foreign economies is generally well received.

Increasing Risks Of A Recession

As I have stated a few times so far this article, we have been seeing an increasing number of signs that a recession will hit the United States within the next year or two. If this is indeed the case, then we will want to be invested defensively in things that should be able to weather such an environment without having too many losses. Infrastructure companies certainly fit the bill here.

One indicator that the Federal Reserve uses to predict the likelihood of a recession is the New York Fed Recession Probability Model. This model is designed to predict the odds that the United States will enter a recession within a twelve-month period. As we can see here, the model shows that this probability has been increasing quickly in recent months:

Source: Zero Hedge

This model shows that currently there is a 27% chance of a recession in the next twelve months. Admittedly, this may not really seem like much. However, this model has historically underestimated recession odds. The obvious case in point here is that the model never showed odds greater than 42% in 2008, despite the fact that the Great Recession had already started by that point. Thus, we can deduce that the actual probability of a recession within the next year is something greater than 27%.

There are some other indicators that are pointing to the likelihood of a recession in the near future. One of these is the Manufacturer's Purchasing Managers' Index, which just hit its lowest level since 2009:

Source: Zero Hedge

Another major index that is pointing to an increasing likelihood of a near-term recession is the Chicago Fed National Activity Index. This index is comprised of 85 indicators of national economic activity. This index has also been contracting in recent months:

Source: Zero Hedge

Admittedly, this index is not quite at recessionary levels yet (about -0.5), but it is very close. This indicator appears to be saying that a recession could be coming, but there is still a bit of time to prepare. It would be wise to take advantage of this opportunity.

As we have already stated, the companies that UTF invests in should be able to weather a recession just fine. Let's face it, when a family falls on hard financial times, they generally still pay the cell phone and the utility bills. This allows these companies to better maintain their cash flows through a recession than a retailer or consumer products manufacturer can. This trait should allow UTF to serve as a safe haven.

Distributions

As mentioned earlier, UTF aims to generate a high total return with an emphasis on current income. In addition, utilities and other infrastructure plays tend to boast fairly high dividend yields. As such, we might expect UTF to boast a fairly high distribution yield. This is indeed the case as the fund pays out a distribution of $0.155 per share monthly, which works out to $1.86 per year. This gives the fund a current distribution yield of 7.17%. This is certainly an appealing yield to receive from a defensive play to ride out a recession.

Valuation

As is always the case, it is critical that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolios. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to ensure that we generate sub-optimal returns from that asset. In the case of a closed-end fund like UTF, the usual way to value it is by looking at a metric known as net asset value. A fund's net asset value is the current market value of all of the assets in a fund's portfolio minus any outstanding debt. It is therefore the amount that the fund's investors would receive if all of the fund's assets were liquidated and the fund was shut down.

Ideally, we want to purchase shares of a fund when we can obtain them at a price that is below net asset value. That is because such a scenario essentially means that we are acquiring the assets of the fund for less than they are actually worth. That is the case right now. As of June 27, 2019 (the latest date for which data was available), UTF had a net asset value of $26.41 per share. However, the fund only trades hands for $25.95 per share. This gives it a 1.74% discount to net asset value. This is a fairly appealing price at which to add the fund to our portfolios.

Conclusion

In conclusion, we are seeing an increasing numbers of signs that a recession may be on the horizon. Infrastructure companies can be a good way to defend yourself against such an event due to the fact that they are somewhat resistant to the economic cycle. UTF provides an easy way to acquire a portfolio of these companies in one quick trade and receive a very solid yield while you are at it. As the fund is currently trading at a discount to net asset value, it may be worth considering.

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.