City Office REIT Is Growing Nicely

The Buy Thesis

City Office REIT (CIO) trades at a significant discount to peers that is not justified by growth outlooks. In fact, CIO is poised for meaningful organic growth consequent to its concentration in submarkets with superior job and population growth. We anticipate strong total return for CIO investors coming from a combination of dividends, FFO/share growth and multiple expansion. Let us start with CIO’s property portfolio.

Selected submarkets

There is a certain stickiness to cap rates which causes them to lag behind economic reality. Major metros like NYC tend to trade at substantially lower multiples than smaller markets simply because that is how cap rates have historically been. However, this cap rate disparity no longer makes sense. NYC is among the most oversupplied office markets and properties are struggling to maintain occupancy.

Claritas analytics estimates population growth in NYC of 2.13% between 2019 and 2024. That is not a per year figure, but for the full 5-year period. Child birth will result in population growth substantially higher than 2.13% over 5 years, so this represents negative domestic migration. High taxes are driving businesses and employees out of New York and California into more job friendly areas which happen to be where CIO’s properties are located.

CIO’s 3 top markets by revenue are Phoenix, Tampa and Denver. These smaller markets are trading at much higher cap rates than the coastal elite cities despite a stronger outlook driven by ample population and job growth. Denver and Phoenix are up and coming tech hubs that are pulling jobs in from overtaxed areas like San Francisco. All 3 of these submarkets are growing population far faster than NYC or the US national average. Across the nation, the projected population growth from 2019 to 2024 is 3.56% while Phoenix, Tampa and Denver are growing at 7.01%, 6.78% and 7.65%, respectively. They also come out ahead in quality job growth as measured by the 5-year projected delta in household income. The US is growing household income by 5.52% over the period while Phoenix, Tampa and Denver are growing at 10.37%, 10.83% and 7.61%, respectively (all data from Claritas analytics).

All else being equal, I would rather own office in the slightly smaller markets that are growing faster.

Yet, CIO trades at a substantially higher cap rate than peers.

I would argue that the 150 basis point disparity in cap rates is not warranted and that CIO is opportunistically priced. CIO also looks quite cheap on cash flow metrics.

At 13.7X 2019 Capital IQ consensus estimated AFFO, CIO is the second cheapest office REIT with only Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) at a lower multiple. I consider it the cheapest office REIT because RMR managed REITs like OPI should be excluded from any comp set as they trade at diminished multiples that have nothing to do with the sector and everything to do with extreme misalignment discussed extensively here.

I think CIO’s multiple represents mispricing because they are in the better submarkets as discussed above and, importantly, they are translating their well located properties into real results and better growth.

The office sector as a whole is challenged with continued supply issues, but CIO is differentiating itself with strong organic growth. CIO’s 2019 guidance calls for 2%-4% same store NOI growth and this was reaffirmed in Q1.

Source: CIO 4Q19 earnings

That is better growth than most of the office sector, so I see no reason that CIO should be the cheapest office REIT.

Fair Value

While I believe CIO is severely discounted relative to peers, there are 2 ways in which this gap could close.

CIO could move up to peers Peer valuations could come down

I am generally bearish on the office sector due to oversupply and secular trends of reduced office space per worker. Thus, I am inclined to believe that much of the gap closing will be with peer valuation falling. Presently, the mean AFFO multiple among office REITs is 22.1X. That bakes in substantial growth which is not supported by the actual growth these REITs are reporting. This multiple is being temporarily buoyed by expectations of falling interest rates, but even if the anticipated Fed cuts manifest, there are better places to find yield.

Over time, I think office multiples will contract closer to a mean of 20X, and even at the lower mean, CIO has room for some multiple expansion. I do not think CIO will trade all the way up to the average as it is significantly more levered than peers and therefore should have a related discount. As of 3/31/19, CIO had debt to total capital of 55% and EBITDA coverage of recurring interest expense of 2.77X. While not alarming, this higher debt load will put a soft cap on the multiple at which CIO can trade. Multiples approaching 20X would require CIO to be closer to 30% debt to capital, and CIO can get there, but it’s a long road.

At its current leverage, I believe the appropriate multiple is about 15X which represents just over 10% upside from today’s price. When coupled with a nearly 8% dividend yield, CIO has reasonably strong return potential. Over time, I believe higher returns could be achieved as City Office grows its bottom line.

Pathway of FFO growth

Growth is one of the areas where being a small company with a market cap of just $478mm can be beneficial. Everything they do moves the needle. We just need to carefully monitor to be sure the needle is moving in the right direction.

As was already discussed, organic growth looks good with a 2%-4% same store NOI outlook driven by well located properties. Let us take a look at CIO’s external growth plans. Per their presentation, CIO recently made 2 substantial acquisitions.

Source: CIO

What stands out to me about the purchases is the caliber of the submarkets and properties relative to the cap rates. 7.4% is a good cap rate for class A office just about anywhere and Orlando, like CIO’s other submarkets, has a favorable jobs outlook with projected population growth of 8.13% and household income growth of 11.59% through 2024. 100% leased sounds great, but it is a double-edged sword. There will be no incremental rent from lease up and the job growth in Orlando will not benefit the property until lease expiry in 2028.

A 7.1% cap rate sounds impossibly high for Seattle which often has cap rates in the 5s. The trick here is that it is not quite in Seattle, but rather a nearby suburb; close enough to share demand drivers but not close enough to share the absurdly low cap rates. Over time, these nearby locations have a tendency to appreciate in value and we can look to the areas surrounding silicon valley as evidence.

Given where lending costs are today, these acquisitions are significantly accretive to FFO/share.

Summary of buy thesis

The growth we have outlined in this article is not under the radar. CIO is guiding for it and the Street consensus estimates reflect the growth with FFO/share projected to climb to $1.25 by 2020.

Source: SNL Financial

The difference between our view and the view of the market lies in how to value CIO’s properties and growth. The market seems more aligned with the “REIT Mafia” that is perpetually dedicated to coastal gateway markets and assigns massive premiums to these areas.

I am of the belief that valuation should reflect future cash flows and the prospects of CIO’s submarkets look excellent. Similarly, I believe trading multiples should reflect future growth and I do not believe that one of the faster growing office REITs should trade at a severe discount to the sector. My fair value target at 15X AFFO already bakes in a substantial discount for leverage, but a further discount seems unwarranted given CIO’s organic and external growth prospects.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CIO.

Additional disclosure:

Disclosure: 2nd Market Capital and its affiliated accounts are long CIO. I am personally long CIO. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security and is strictly the opinion of the writer. Information contained in this article is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any particular person. It does not constitute a recommendation that any particular security or strategy is suitable for a specific person. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The reader must determine whether any investment is suitable and accepts responsibility for their investment decisions. Dane Bowler is an investment advisor representative of 2MCAC, a Wisconsin registered investment advisor. Commentary may contain forward looking statements which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MCAC and its affiliates cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts and findings in this article. Positive comments made by others should not be construed as an endorsement of the writer’s abilities as an investment advisor representative.



Conflicts of Interest. We routinely own and trade the same securities purchased or sold for advisory clients of 2MCAC. This circumstance is communicated to clients on an ongoing basis. As fiduciaries, we prioritize our clients’ interests above those of our corporate and personal accounts to avoid conflict and adverse selection in trading these commonly held interests.